Support for Scottish independence drops amid pandemic and hard border fears

Nicola Sturgeon wants to stage another independence referendum by the end of 2023, but support for the idea has fallen - Andrew Milligan/ PA

Support for Scottish independence has fallen amid increasing nervousness that the country would find it harder to tackle a pandemic outside the UK and the prospect of a hard border with England, according to detailed research.

Polling and focus groups conducted by the former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft showed 49 per cent support for separation and 51 per cent opposition.

The survey of 2,019 adults – double the sample of a normal poll – found many people were worried whether "vaccination, furlough and business support programmes could have been sustained outside the UK".

Major doubts were also raised about the strength of a separate Scotland's economy, the likelihood of it being able to join the EU with a huge spending deficit, and the implications for the border with England.

Asked how Scotland would change after independence, more people said they felt taxes, energy bills, food prices and unemployment would increase rather than drop.

But the poll found the SNP still remains by far the most popular party in the country, with its supporters more likely to turn out in next week's Holyrood election than those of rival parties.

Nicola Sturgeon had easily the highest ratings of any political leader in the UK, with even a third of Tory supporters believing she had done a good job during the pandemic thanks to the clarity of her daily BBC TV briefings.

However, Alex Salmond and his new Alba Party had the worst approval ratings, with even seven out of 10 SNP supporters saying their view of him had deteriorated over the past year.

Four in 10 people thought his political comeback was motivated by the desire for a second independence referendum – nearly twice as many thought he wanted to relaunch his career and three-quarters that he wanted to undermine Ms Sturgeon.

Asked to compare the UK's political leaders to animals, focus groups cited a lion, meerkat or hyena for Ms Sturgeon and a warthog, snake or toad for Mr Salmond. Boris Johnson was compared to a mosquito, panda or baboon, while Sir Keir Starmer was likened to low-profile animals like a mole or a sloth.

The poll was conducted between April 7 and 19, and eight online focus groups were staged between April 14 and 22.

Other surveys have shown Ms Sturgeon is on the cusp of winning a majority in next week's poll. She plans to use victory to force Mr Johnson to drop his opposition to another independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023.

Lord Ashcroft's research was published after Ms Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr last weekend, she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc.

Independent research has disclosed Scotland's public spending deficit is expected to increase to up to 25 per cent this year, eight times the maximum required for EU membership, and Scots benefit from a Union dividend of more than £2,500.

Lord Ashcroft said: "While not necessarily ready to say they have yet changed their minds, we found some former 'Yes' voters more nervous about independence.

"Though they think Sturgeon has outperformed the Prime Minister, they know that vaccine procurement was a UK effort and doubt whether an independent Scotland could have sustained its own furlough scheme on anything like the scale seen over the past year."

Almost two-thirds of Scottish voters (64 per cent) believed Ms Sturgeon had handled the pandemic well, while more than half said Mr Johnson had responded poorly, despite his Government being responsible for the country's vaccine procurement.

Some felt she was prevented from taking further steps by the UK Government, especially on international travel and the border with England, despite both being under her control. However, others said her daily TV appearances had turned into an exercise in party politics or self-promotion. They also noted that her decision to lift some restrictions early coincided with the Holyrood election campaign.

The survey found 37 per cent of people thought separation would make it harder to tackle a pandemic compared to 29 per cent who said it would be easier. The remaining 27 per cent said it would make no difference.

For the constituency votes, the SNP was forecast to poll 49 per cent, the Scottish Conservatives 22 per cent, Scottish Labour 15 per cent and the Liberal Democrats eight per cent.

In the regional list vote, the SNP was on 42 per cent, the Conservatives 22 per cent, Labour 16 per cent, the Greens nine per cent and the Lib Dems seven per cent. The Alba Party registered only two per cent.