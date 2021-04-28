Support for Scottish independence drops amid pandemic and hard border fears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Sturgeon wants to stage another independence referendum by the end of 2023, but support for the idea has fallen - &#xa0;Andrew Milligan/&#xa0;PA
Nicola Sturgeon wants to stage another independence referendum by the end of 2023, but support for the idea has fallen - Andrew Milligan/ PA

Support for Scottish independence has fallen amid increasing nervousness that the country would find it harder to tackle a pandemic outside the UK and the prospect of a hard border with England, according to detailed research.

Polling and focus groups conducted by the former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft showed 49 per cent support for separation and 51 per cent opposition.

The survey of 2,019 adults – double the sample of a normal poll – found many people were worried whether "vaccination, furlough and business support programmes could have been sustained outside the UK".

Major doubts were also raised about the strength of a separate Scotland's economy, the likelihood of it being able to join the EU with a huge spending deficit, and the implications for the border with England.

Asked how Scotland would change after independence, more people said they felt taxes, energy bills, food prices and unemployment would increase rather than drop.

But the poll found the SNP still remains by far the most popular party in the country, with its supporters more likely to turn out in next week's Holyrood election than those of rival parties.

Nicola Sturgeon had easily the highest ratings of any political leader in the UK, with even a third of Tory supporters believing she had done a good job during the pandemic thanks to the clarity of her daily BBC TV briefings.

However, Alex Salmond and his new Alba Party had the worst approval ratings, with even seven out of 10 SNP supporters saying their view of him had deteriorated over the past year.

Four in 10 people thought his political comeback was motivated by the desire for a second independence referendum – nearly twice as many thought he wanted to relaunch his career and three-quarters that he wanted to undermine Ms Sturgeon.

Asked to compare the UK's political leaders to animals, focus groups cited a lion, meerkat or hyena for Ms Sturgeon and a warthog, snake or toad for Mr Salmond. Boris Johnson was compared to a mosquito, panda or baboon, while Sir Keir Starmer was likened to low-profile animals like a mole or a sloth.

The poll was conducted between April 7 and 19, and eight online focus groups were staged between April 14 and 22.

Other surveys have shown Ms Sturgeon is on the cusp of winning a majority in next week's poll. She plans to use victory to force Mr Johnson to drop his opposition to another independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023.

Lord Ashcroft's research was published after Ms Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr last weekend, she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc.

Independent research has disclosed Scotland's public spending deficit is expected to increase to up to 25 per cent this year, eight times the maximum required for EU membership, and Scots benefit from a Union dividend of more than £2,500.

Lord Ashcroft said: "While not necessarily ready to say they have yet changed their minds, we found some former 'Yes' voters more nervous about independence.

"Though they think Sturgeon has outperformed the Prime Minister, they know that vaccine procurement was a UK effort and doubt whether an independent Scotland could have sustained its own furlough scheme on anything like the scale seen over the past year."

Almost two-thirds of Scottish voters (64 per cent) believed Ms Sturgeon had handled the pandemic well, while more than half said Mr Johnson had responded poorly, despite his Government being responsible for the country's vaccine procurement.

Some felt she was prevented from taking further steps by the UK Government, especially on international travel and the border with England, despite both being under her control. However, others said her daily TV appearances had turned into an exercise in party politics or self-promotion. They also noted that her decision to lift some restrictions early coincided with the Holyrood election campaign.

The survey found 37 per cent of people thought separation would make it harder to tackle a pandemic compared to 29 per cent who said it would be easier. The remaining 27 per cent said it would make no difference.

For the constituency votes, the SNP was forecast to poll 49 per cent, the Scottish Conservatives 22 per cent, Scottish Labour 15 per cent and the Liberal Democrats eight per cent.

In the regional list vote, the SNP was on 42 per cent, the Conservatives 22 per cent, Labour 16 per cent, the Greens nine per cent and the Lib Dems seven per cent. The Alba Party registered only two per cent.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the country's telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Backed as a measure to improve public safety by the Senate this month, the registry would require companies to pay for collection of their clients' biometric data, which would then be stored and managed by the telecoms regulator. Rights groups say it poses a human rights violation and could lead to wrongful convictions if people's identities are stolen.

  • Boris Johnson wants to build a new, $278 million royal yacht named after Prince Philip, stoking an ongoing debate about cost and optics

    The Queen's yacht was decommissioned 24 years ago because it was too expensive, but a new royal yacht named after Prince Philip may in the works.

  • China launches Tianhe module of new space station

    Officials in China launched the core element of a new permanent space station on a Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, Thursday, per the BBC.Why it matters: The launch represents the evolution of the space program drive by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, seen as a rival to the U.S. in space.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The module, called Tianhe, or Harmony of the Heavens, is the first component launched.Scientists in China had made use of two smaller test stations in orbit that hosted crew before moving on to this more complex design, Axios' Miriam Kramer notes.The big picture: China's government is excluded from the International Space Station program — the only space station in orbit.The goal is to have the Chinese Space Station operational by the end of next year, Space.com reports.Flashback: The big picture on China's space station that fell out of the skyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Booking COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario 'ridiculously hard,' despite what Doug Ford and Christine Elliott say

    As Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people across the province, some are saying it's "basically the Hunger Games out there."

  • Student's View: Supreme Court Must Protect Student Whistleblowers

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. At every school I’ve attended, there was always one teacher that older classmates warned us to keep away from. At first, I was surprised to hear about teachers who were known to “accidentally” brush up against […]

  • U.S. solar industry unveils guidelines to free supply chain of forced labor

    The top U.S. solar industry trade group on Thursday issued a set of voluntary guidelines to solar panel manufacturers that it said could help rid products installed in the United States of components built abroad with forced labor. Some U.S. lawmakers have voiced gorwing concern that the industry is dependent upon products, specifically the raw material polysilicon, linked to work camps in China’s Xinjiang region. The U.S. State Department has made a determination that Chinese officials are perpetrating genocide there, and imports of cotton and tomato products from the region were banned this year.

  • Ursula von der Leyen warns EU could hit UK with tariffs over Northern Ireland row

    Ursula von der Leyen warned that Brussels would not hesitate to hit Britain with tariffs if it failed to meet its commitments in Northern Ireland as MEPs prepared to ratify the Brexit trade deal on Tuesday. The European Commission president said dispute and enforcement mechanisms in the deal were “essential” to ensure the UK complied with the trade deal and the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol. France said the EU would retaliate and hit sectors such as financial services with tariffs if the UK did not properly implement the Brexit fishing agreement. Mrs von der Leyen said, "This agreement comes with real teeth with a binding dispute settlement mechanism and the possibility for unilateral remedial measures were necessary. And let me be very clear. We do not want to have to use these tools, but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary.” Britain angered Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol and the European Commission has begun legal action against the UK. The grace periods exempt exports from Britain to Northern Ireland from customs checks on meat products and parcels. The UK has also carved out exemptions from EU rules on soil and pet passports.

  • Machado powers San Diego past Arizona 12-3

    Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded triple during a six-run fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kim Ha-Seong each had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres overcame starter Ryan Weathers' early injury in a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Machado’s triple capped a string of seven straight hits for the Padres, who got only one runner as far as second base in the first four innings against Arizona emergency starter Riley Smith (1-1). Kim and Tatis had RBI singles in the fifth, Kim had his first career two-RBI game and Jake Cronenworth hit a pinch-homer for San Diego, which broke an 11-game losing streak at Chase Field.

  • Covid protocols will prevent Sen. Cornyn from attending Biden’s speech, but not Cruz

    Sen. Cruz says he will attend President Biden’s joint address and will wear a mask.

  • Ecuador's high court backs decriminalizing abortion for rape

    Ecuador’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday in favor of decriminalizing abortion in cases of rape, a decision that paves the way for laws imposing prison sentences in such cases to be changed. The decision came in response to a petition from seven women’s, feminist and human rights groups. The court now can demand the National Assembly reform the two articles or issue an order with deadlines and guidelines for its application.

  • Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals, Shockers, and Bizarre Moments

    From regal gowns to idyllic venues, the royal family knows how to pull off the most stunning nuptials. Royal family members have their weddings publicized by worldwide media, so if something does go wrong, it's almost always caught on camera. Here, we take a look at some of the biggest wedding scandals to rock royal families from all over the world, both current and historical, with a few cheeky Prince George moments thrown in for good measure.

  • Republican precinct chair in Texas charged with assaulting police in Capitol riot

    A North Texas man charged with assaulting police officers during January's Capitol riot is a Republican Party precinct chair and has been an election poll worker, CNN reported Wednesday.Details: Mark Middleton, 52, was appointed as the GOP chair of Precinct 14 in Cooke County during a meeting last December, Cooke County Republican Party chair Chris McNamara told Axios in an email.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Precinct Chairs are an elected position in the Party or can be appointed to fill a vacancy and there is no mechanism in Texas election law to remove a sitting precinct chairman in this situation," McNamara said.The big picture: Per a criminal complaint from the Department of Justice and the FBI, the precinct chair was arrested last week, along with Jalise Middleton after the couple from Forestburg were identified from body camera footage allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers guarding the Capitol.They've also been charged with remaining on restricted grounds, though they do not appear to have entered the Capitol complex. The Middletons have pleaded not guilty to all seven federal charges they each face.Of note: Middleton is one of "multiple rioters with local Republican Party ties," CNN notes. Others include former West Virginia House of Delegates lawmaker Derrick Evans and former California Republican Assembly State Board secretary Jorge Riley.What they're saying: McNamara told Axios he'd only known Middleton for a short time, "but the behavior he has been accused of seems very out of the character to me." "This is not the Mark I know and I was very surprised," he added."The Cooke County Republican Party does not condone or support the actions that the Middleton’s are accused of. I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the events that took place on January 6th."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Fetal heartbeat' in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

    Dr. Michael Cackovic has treated his share of pregnant women. An embryo is termed a fetus beginning in the 11th week of pregnancy, medical experts say. “You cannot hear this ‘flutter,’ it is only seen on ultrasound,” said Cackovic, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, where some 5,300 babies are born each year.

  • Russian vaccines sent to Slovakia on hold for at least a month

    Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent to Slovakia in March will have to be kept in storage for at least another month, after Moscow asked for some doses to be sent back for testing, Slovakia's health ministry said on Wednesday. Slovakia received the 200,000 doses at the beginning of last month, part of what was intended to be a deal for 2 million doses that caused a political storm which led the prime minister to resign.

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Vaccinated Americans 'can now enjoy some more freedoms,' health expert explains

    The CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Michael B. Jordan Says It'd Be 'Pretty Cool' to Go on Celebrity Family Feud with Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Dad Steve

    The actor didn’t seem intimidated by the thought of going on the show, which is hosted by his girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather Steve Harvey

  • China slightly eases international flight suspension rules

    China's aviation regulator will slightly relax suspension rules on international flights due to COVID-19 as it seeks to facilitate more flexible capacity arrangement for airlines, it said on Wednesday. Airlines can now choose to cap the load factor on a flight, or percentage of seats filled, to no more than 40% for four weeks if more than five but less than 10 passengers on a previous flight test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement. The new rules would be effective since May 1, CAAC added.

  • Video: The most impressive UFC 261 title fight performance was …

    Did Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas or Valentina Shevchenko leave the biggest impression on your coming out of UFC 261?