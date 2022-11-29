In support of sexual assault survivors, Governor DeWine awards over $4 million in grants

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $4.8 million in grants were awarded to support rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs in Ohio, according to the spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s Office.

These grants come after the $3.6 million family violence prevention grants, as well as the $6.7 million for domestic violence survivor programs announced in the fall, the spokesperson said.

Survivor service providers in 24 Ohio counties received grants, as well as 25 rape crisis centers, the spokesperson said. The grant funding allows the programs to offer virtual and remote crisis services, support emergency needs of sexual assault survivors and pay for hiring and retention bonuses to maintain staff.

“The services provided by our rape crisis centers are essential for helping sexual assault survivors recover from trauma,” Governor DeWine said, “These funds will not only help survivors get the support they need but will also ensure that service providers have enough staff members to walk along with survivors on their recovery journey.”

The Office of Criminal Justice is managing the grant program, according to DeWine’s spokesperson.

“The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is administering the grant program, which is funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act (FVPSA ARPA) Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 Funds,” the spokesperson said.



















