Support for Ukraine must continue for as long as it takes, NATO chief says

Jens Stoltenberg

“Mr. Putin is launching new offensives and waves of deadly missile attacks,” Stoltenberg said.

Read also: Ukrainian defenders hold on in Bakhmut, Putin’s mobilization fails

He went on to say that NATO’s response to Moscow’s determination to prosecute the war must be unwavering commitment to providing Ukraine with whatever it needs to achieve victory.

Later, he added: “We must continue to provide support for as long as it takes.”

Read also: Russia losing five times more soldiers in Bakhmut than Ukraine, NATO assesses

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, as many as 140 Russian attacks were repelled near Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine