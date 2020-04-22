Support The USPS And Buy These Scale Diecast Classics

You could always just buy a year's supply of stamps, but scale diecast cars are a lot more fun.

Like many businesses, the United States Postal Service is hurting in the wake of COVID-19, but did you know that aside from buying stamps and boxes, you can also an assortment of gifts including a line of scale-model diecast cars from Greenlight Collectibles. Not surprisingly, most of the cars offers are related to the USPS, but in addition to the vintage right-hand-drive postal Jeeps, there are a few classic muscle cars up for sale.

Greenlight Collectibles makes diecast replicas that are more authentic and far more expensive than companies like Matchbox or Hot Wheels, and they usually have working doors, real rubber tires and added details. Classic car lovers will get a kick out of the 1967 Shelby GT500, 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda. Full-scale versions of these cars carry six-figure price tags, but you can part a 1:64th scale version on your desk for $5.99. A pair of classic Jeep Dispatchers are offered in two paint schemes, and they round out the classic offerings in terms of these scale toys.

In addition to the classics, there's also a couple versions of the Grumman LLV – a modern classic in its own right after entering service back in 1987 – including one that comes with a scale-sized mailbox. Other USPS vehicles include some postal police cars with the Dodge Durango Pursuit and the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, and if you're really looking for authentic postal vehicles there's also an International box truck and a limited-edition Ram ProMaster van measuring almost six inches long and costing $16.99.

What better way to help the USPS than to buy some cool diecast scale models?