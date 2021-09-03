How To Support Women-Owned Small Businesses

Katie Harp / Unsplash

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter



According to a recent study by Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, over 27% of women are in the process of starting or running a new business. But despite starting businesses at a high rate, only a startling 10% of women are running “mature businesses,” meaning that many of them fail in the first few years. In today’s column, we’re exploring ways that readers like you can help support women-owned small businesses so we can change those stats.



Read: 3 Money Moves Women Business Owners Should Be Making Right Now

Helpful: How To Thrive as a Female Founder in a Male-Dominated World

Actively Seek Out Women-Owned Businesses

“When seeking out new service providers, like a hairdresser, mechanic or dentist, prioritize companies owned by women,” said Zainep Mahmoud, acquisitions marketing lead, small business card at Capital One. “Don’t be afraid to call and ask!”

You can also be proactive about buying from women-owned businesses when online shopping.

“Keep in mind that some big-box retailers will allow you to filter by women-owned businesses and/or small businesses when shopping online,” Mahmoud said.

Find Out: 4 Essential Tips for Moms Re-Entering the Workforce

Show Your Support Digitally

“Take the time to leave online reviews or shout them out on social media, as personal recommendations make a big difference for small businesses,” Mahmoud said.

Story continues

See: 3 Money Moves Every Woman Must Make, According to Rachel Cruze

Donate to Crowdfunds

“Search crowdfunding platforms for opportunities to provide financial support for women just starting or expanding their businesses,” Mahmoud said.

Read: 4 Money Lies Women Tell Themselves (& Why They’re Not True)

Share Your Expertise

If you have skills that could benefit a women-owned small business, offer to share what you know.

“Seek out pro bono opportunities to leverage your skills like marketing, legal support or financial planning, which are extremely valuable for women as they build their businesses,” Mahmoud said.

If you are an established small-business owner, considering mentoring a woman who is just getting started.

“Mature business owners were once in the same position, and sharing how they got started and overcame obstacles in their career helps to catapult younger business owners past those struggles in the early years,” said Land Bridgers, CEO at Integrated Financial Group.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Support Women-Owned Small Businesses