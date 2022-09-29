Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her

Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case.

The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take action.

“The message that he is sending is that this is acceptable behavior under his watch,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

The group of supporters demanded for Gov. Kemp to suspend and publicly condemn the alleged actions by former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody.

“What Judge Hatchett represents is every single young Black girl not just in Georgia but in America,” attorney CK Hoffler said.

Coody is accused of groping Judge Hatchett at a sheriff’s convention earlier this year. The Cobb County Solicitor’s Office charged the sheriff with sexual battery.

“Certain behaviors are off limits and we have to set a bar,” Davis said.

On Wednesday, representatives with the governor’s office told Washington that the governor could not suspend Coody.

“The current charge is a misdemeanor, and the incident happened at an off-duty location. The accusation has not yet risen to the level required by state law to take action. We will certainly continue to follow this situation closely and review any new information that comes to our attention,” they said in a text message.

Supporters pushed back, saying other sheriffs have been suspended during investigations.

“[Gov. Kemp] should be standing with us, speaking out against this kind of sexual violence,” Davis said.

Washington contacted the Georgia Sheriff’s Association about the rally, but did not hear back.

Coody says that he looks forward to the opportunity to express his regret for an offense.