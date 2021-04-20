Supporters of lawmaker in rape complaint name his accuser

REBECCA BOONE
·3 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When rape allegations surfaced against a Republican state lawmaker in deep-red Idaho, some rushed to support him — in part by publicly releasing the name of his accuser.

Another lawmaker, some far-right blogs and others also released the name in disparaging social media posts or in newsletters, some of them including her photograph and details about her personal life.

The controversial move has victim advocates warning that publicly identifying people without their consent who say they were sexually assaulted makes it less likely that other women will be willing to file a report if they are attacked.

“This is absolutely why victims don't report,” said Annie Hightower, director of law and policy with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. “I don't see any point to do that besides trying to bully someone and scare them from moving forward.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify the names of people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

The allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston were first made public on Friday, when a legislative ethics committee released a copy of the complaint that was redacted to remove the name and job title of the accuser.

In the complaint, a legislative staffer said she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he'd forgotten something. The staffer said he initiated sexual contact and forced her to perform oral sex, and that it happened even though she said “no” and froze. The Boise Police Department is investigating.

Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations, and last week told The Lewiston Tribune that the encounter was consensual and he did nothing illegal or improper. He didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Shortly after the ethics committee released the complaint, David Leroy — an attorney who was representing von Ehlinger at the time — publicly released a seven-page letter written by another of von Ehlinger's attorney refuting the allegations and contending that the lawmaker had passed a lie detector test. That letter included the accuser's name, as well as some personally identifying details about her life.

Soon the person's name was popping up in social media and blog posts. Far-right bloggers shared the name and photograph, calling her a liar and attempting to discredit her by sharing personal details about her.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from White Bird, sent a newsletter to constituents revealing the woman's name and claiming the allegations were a “blatant liberal smear job.”

Neither Giddings nor Leroy responded to requests for comment from the AP.

Heather Drevna, vice president of communications for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, said identifying people who report sex assaults without their consent could compound any trauma they've experienced.

“Survivors have already had their agency taken away from them in one of the most horrific ways possible,” Drevna said. “That's why responsible media long ago adopted the policy about not naming victims without their consent.”

RAINN operates a sexual abuse hotline for survivors, and the organization frequently sees an increase in calls when survivors speak out. The hotline saw its largest 24-hour call increase in history, Drevna said, in 2018 after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in a U.S. Senate hearing that now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens. Kavanaugh strongly denied those accusations.

“If they see someone being supported, that can have an impact on their ability to report,” Drevna said of the callers. “Conversely, seeing a survivor treated so abysmally as having their information released without their consent, that can have a chilling effect on others.”

The legislative ethics committee is holding a public hearing on the allegations against von Ehlinger on April 28. Von Ehlinger and his accuser — or their representatives — will have the opportunity to testify and present evidence if they wish.

The committee will then recommend to the full House whether the complaint should be dismissed or if von Ehlinger should face reprimand, censure or expulsion, and the House will vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Factbox: Outcomes of high-profile trials of police-involved deaths

    Since 2005, about 140 non-federal police officers in the United States have been charged with murder or manslaughter resulting from an on-duty shooting, according to data compiled by Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University. - Former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white Australian, outside her home near Minneapolis in 2017.

  • Boris Johnson says breakaway European Super League plans ‘very damaging’ for football

    Ministers back football authorities taking action over ‘closed’ competition for Europe’s elite clubs

  • Under Armour to Reduce Size of Global Headquarters by 40 Percent

    The decision comes as a result of a new hybrid work model instituted as a result of the pandemic.

  • Sitting at work is horrible for you, but there’s a simple way to counteract it

    Sitting all day isn't great for you. Here's one possible way to make sure you're getting enough activity during the day.

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP

  • George W. Bush condemns the Republican Party as 'isolationist, protectionist,' and 'nativist' and says it's scaring people about immigration

    "It's an easy issue to frighten some of the electorate, and I'm trying to have a different voice," Bush said Tuesday of immigration.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Toddler dies after he’s hit by driver delivering calves to farm, Indiana sheriff says

    A 15-month-old boy died in an accident on an Indiana farm, officials say.

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.

  • Derek Chauvin Was Convicted Of Murder. Most Cops Who Kill Go Unpunished.

    Police kill around 1,000 people every year. A small fraction are arrested, and even fewer are actually convicted.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Ex-officer led to jail in handcuffs to face sentencing in murder of George Floyd

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Hustle Fund backs Fintor, which wants to make it easier to invest in real estate

    Farshad Yousefi and Masoud Jalali used to drive through Palo Alto neighborhoods and marvel at the outrageous home prices. “There was nothing available out there besides a crowdfunding platform, which when we first signed up, took away $1,000 from our account that we didn’t have, and then our capital would be locked up for 3 to 10 years,” recalls Yousefi. Eight out of 10 said they would like to invest in real estate but were deterred by all the barriers to entry.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ The Cup Foods in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed last year. Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Rex Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed is eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, wearing a grey suit with a blue tie, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

  • George Floyd: Biden 'praying for right verdict' in Chauvin trial

    The US president speaks out on the George Floyd case, as jurors consider a verdict for a second day.

  • Minneapolis awaits Derek Chauvin verdict

    President & CEO at Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Weinhagen, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on how life will be in Minneapolis and the U.S. following the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead

    Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.

  • The gunman in the FedEx shooting browsed white supremacist websites a year before his attack, which killed 4 Sikhs, police say

    An officer noticed white supremacist websites up on Brandon Hole's computer during a March 2020 incident at his home.

  • Dallas Cowboys dealt another suspension to open season as cornerback depth takes hit

    Rashard Robinson will miss the first two games after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.