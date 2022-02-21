🌱 Supporters Rally For Tarece Johnson + Nonprofit Academy

Hello again, Duluth! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Duluth Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Duluth Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Duluth long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy, a shower in the p.m.. High: 63 Low: 54.

Here are the top three stories today in Duluth:

More than 50 community leaders and activists have signed a letter in support of Gwinnett County Board of Education Chair, Dr. Tarece Johnson, after she received criticism from conservatives for speaking out against racism. For instance, Republican candidate, State Senator Burt Jones, said her social media posts about the pervasiveness of systemic racism were "divisive and inflammatory." The support letter mentions that Johnson has faced vitriol since she was elected to the board in January and says "political disagreements should not result in anyone feeling unsafe." (Atlanta Journal Constitution) On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia will host its 37th "Nonprofit Academy: Starting Point" at Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth. Nonprofit Academy is part of the Community Foundation’s plans to offer leadership initiatives and address area needs. "Starting Point" will provide a half-day of learning and networking for nonprofits, in addition to a lineup of speakers. (Gwinnett Daily Post) Duluth is in for a cloudy, rainy week ahead. There's a chance of rain every day through Wednesday with clouds and wind gusts throughout the week. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s. (Duluth Patch)

From our sponsor:

Story continues

Today's Duluth Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Duluth:

Free COVID-19 Testing By Georgia Department of Public Health/Mako Medical At Gwinnett Place Mall, Former Sear’s Building (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Gwinnett County Public School highlighted Darren, their #Shine Student of the Day, for his efforts to learn new things that he can use to help the community and future generations. (Facebook)

Tomorrow (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m., the Gwinnett County Public Library is hosting a food drive with Atlanta Community Food Bank at the Dacula Branch. (Instagram)

Army Recruiting Duluth took part in the HCBU Culture Homecoming Fest and Battle of the Bands over the weekend. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Vaccinate Your Family | Vacuna a tu familia (February 26)

Cosplay Studio 2022 (February 26)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Add your event

Job listings:

Full & Part Time Support Teachers Needed (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Duluth Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Duluth Patch