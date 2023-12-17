Supporters of woman accused of killing Braintree native protest outside police station

The Patriot Ledger
·1 min read
Protesters demonstrate outside the Canton police station Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in support of Karen Read, a Mansfield resident who is accused of killing Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, at a fellow officer's home in Canton in January 2022.
Protesters demonstrate outside the Canton police station Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in support of Karen Read, a Mansfield resident who is accused of killing Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, at a fellow officer's home in Canton in January 2022.

CANTON − A group of demonstrators protested outside the Canton police station Sunday in support of Karen Read, who is charged with murder in the death of Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of O'Keefe. She is accused of hitting him with her vehicle outside a Canton home after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors say he was found unresponsive in the snow the following morning outside the Fairview Road home of a fellow Boston police officer.

Read has repeatedly maintained her innocence. The case has attracted widespread attention with allegations of a coverup.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Demonstrators in Canton protest prosecution of Karen Read

Recommended Stories