Supporters of woman accused of killing Braintree native protest outside police station
CANTON − A group of demonstrators protested outside the Canton police station Sunday in support of Karen Read, who is charged with murder in the death of Braintree native John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer.
Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of O'Keefe. She is accused of hitting him with her vehicle outside a Canton home after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022.
Prosecutors say he was found unresponsive in the snow the following morning outside the Fairview Road home of a fellow Boston police officer.
Read has repeatedly maintained her innocence. The case has attracted widespread attention with allegations of a coverup.
