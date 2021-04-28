Supporters say woman shouldn't have to testify

Apr. 28—BOISE — Supporters of the 19-year-old House intern who has accused Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of sexual assault said she shouldn't be compelled to testify during Wednesday's House Ethics Committee hearing.

"We have consistently argued that it should be her choice whether to testify," said Annie Hightower, the director of law and policy for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.

The coalition held an online news conference Tuesday to discuss various aspects of the case.

Kelly Miller, executive director of the coalition, stated at the outset that the organization believed the intern when she said von Ehlinger took her back to his apartment and forced her to perform oral sex on him following a dinner date.

"She was assaulted, and now we want her privacy protected," Miller said.

Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing, saying the sex was consensual.

Hightower, who is serving as co-counsel for the intern, noted that the woman has already spoken with Boise police, House staff and the Ethics Committee itself about the alleged assault.

The committee has access to all those reports, she said. Nevertheless, "we learned last night it will compel her testimony, via subpoena."

Ethics Committee Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said witnesses for complainant and respondent (Rep. von Ehlinger) have all been subpoenaed. It's up to those two parties to decide who they'll actually call on to testify.

Hightower noted that the intern is a witness in the case, not the complainant. The actual ethics complaint was filed by the House Republican leadership team, after it learned of the alleged assault.

If the woman is called to testify, Hightower has asked that it take place in executive session. However, "we've been told it won't be executive session, but will be in the public forum," she said.

She also pointed out that, while the sexual assault accusation is at the center of both the ethics complaint and the Boise police investigation, the two lines of inquiry have very different objectives.

The Ethics Committee "isn't investigating whether or not a crime occurred," Hightower said. "It's investigating whether there was conduct unbecoming of a representative. They're looking at very different behaviors (compared to the police investigation)."

Wednesday's public hearing begins at 7 a.m. PST. It's being held in the Lincoln Auditorium, the largest hearing room in the Idaho Statehouse, and will be streamed live on Idaho Public Television's legislative website at bit.ly/32UuSZI.

The agenda indicates the hearing will begin with opening statements by the chairman, the committee counsel, respondent's counsel and committee members. The complaint will then be presented, followed by the questioning of witnesses by the two sides.

The committee will then discuss the matter. It has the option to recommend a reprimand, censure or expulsion, or to recommend that the complaint be dismissed. Any recommendation will go to the full House for a vote.

The Ethics Committee hearing is the only legislative activity taking place at the Statehouse on Wednesday. The House on Tuesday adjourned until 1:30 p.m. Thursday; the Senate adjourned until 8 a.m. Friday.

