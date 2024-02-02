Supporting the arts has made Sarasota a great city. This is no time to abandon them.

Sarasota has long been called “the best little arts town” in the country. Ask almost any new resident and they’ll tell you the arts and cultural opportunities available here were a factor in their decision first to visit, then to move to the area.

That our lauded performing arts organizations and cultural destinations have historically been well supported financially, by both taxpayers and private philanthropy, has allowed that reputation to flourish.

But if the Sarasota Board of County Commission has its way, future funding from the tourist development tax (TDT) will go not toward ensuring the enduring quality of what these organizations present, but rather toward putting, as Commission Chair Mike Moran said, “more heads in the beds.”

“You could have the best programming content in the world, but if it’s not drawing a head in the bed, we’re not carrying out the mission,” said Moran, whose terms ends in November. “This money is dedicated to put a head in the bed.”

A half of one penny of the county’s 6-cent “bed tax” on short-term hotel and rental stays is allocated to local arts and cultural organizations; last year it provided a record $3.2 million to 35 organizations. The grants were originally intended to encourage programming that would extend Sarasota’s traditional January to April “high” tourist season; in recent years the funding has been a lifeline to organizations recovering from the COVID pandemic’s blows to attendance.

Last Tuesday the BOCC approved, for one year, a revision of Tourist Development Council (TDC) grant requirements that will require receiving organizations to spend at least half the funding on marketing and promotion rather than program content. Calling this a “transition period” to 2026 and beyond, most of the commissioners encouraged an even greater portion of each grant – as much as 100 percent – go to tourist outreach in the future.

In addition, Moran – who said he wished the changes could happen “next Thursday” – favors moving the entire grant application process, which has long been administered by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County (ACASC), to Visit Sarasota the county’s tourist bureau.

In the coming months, commissioners will also consider changing the grant selection committee to include fewer arts “experts” and more marketing, tourist and finance personnel; amplifying the rubric for evaluating applicants; and expanding survey information grantees must obtain from audience members.

Nicole Rissler, the county’s director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, presented details on various ways other Florida counties allocate funds to arts and cultural organizations; other than grants awarded exclusively for marketing purposes, no example required more than 25% of a grant to go to promotions.

But Moran said that without marketing, sales and promotion “no one will come” and good programming would become “a tree in the forest that nobody heard.”

Commissioner Mark Smith – who is perennially on the short end of 4-1 commission votes – saw things differently. “Content is important,” Smith insisted. “You can market the heck out of a turd and people might show up the first year, but they may not again . . . To me this is more than just an advertising campaign.”

This “chicken and the egg” argument – does good programming draw visitors or do visitors bolster good programming? – can be forever debated. But I’d pose that our area would never have earned its label as a “cultural coast” without the outstanding quality to back it up.

There’s also that old adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” With their current sources of financial support, our arts and cultural organizations have consistently produced outstanding work heralded by both audiences' members and critics alike.

They’ve also delivered an admirable return on the investment by Sarasota taxpayers: According to the most recent survey by Americans for the Arts, released last October, local arts and cultural organizations had a $342 million economic impact on Sarasota County in 2022, with tourists a major contributing factor.

Members of The Sarasota Ballet performing Twyla Tharp’s “In the Upper Room” for the company’s third program of the 2023-24 season.

The Arts and Cultural Alliance and its grants panels, made up of hand-selected, highly knowledgeable “subject matter experts,” have done an effective job of vetting applicant organizations and recommending fair and equitable funding.

The leaders of the receiving organizations are the most qualified to determine what content results in the biggest audience draw and what balance of programming and marketing provides the maximum economic impact.

Dramatically increasing the percentage of funds that must be devoted to marketing could result in some applicants dropping out of the grant process entirely, figuring the considerable investment of staff time necessary to apply isn’t worth the return. (As Rissler put it, “The juice might not be in the squeeze for them.”)

Furthermore, if Visit Sarasota takes over the entire process and decides who and what should be promoted, what’s the point in having organizations apply at all?

It was only months ago – again under the strong-arming of Commissioner Moran – that the BOCC decided it was necessary to overhaul the way behavioral health and social service grants were awarded, after years of developing a rigorous evaluation system.

The county commission rejected recommendations from its own appointed advisory panel of “experts,” reconfigured the system for evaluating applicants and eliminated some organizations entirely for what could only be surmised as political or personal reasons.

After considerable pushback from citizens and local leaders, the county commission was forced to revise some of those decisions, but the entire exercise was a waste of time and taxpayer money and damaged the county’s social safety net. Is this current move to wrest control from both the Alliance and our arts and cultural organizations another grandstanding power grab?

For 2024, Sarasota County has budgeted more than $47 million for tourist development, a 56.9% increase over 2023. That a fraction of that amount should go toward bolstering local arts and cultural organization’s offerings – a gift to residents as well as tourists – rather than toward another splashy ad campaign or a tourist recruitment junket bothers me not in the least.

If Sarasota wants to retain its reputation as “the best little arts town” in the country, it must honor the accomplishments of our arts and cultural organizations and the expertise of their leaders, who know best how to balance artistic and marketing considerations to get the most bang for the buck. There is no better advertisement for our town than the excellence of the work they continue to produce.

