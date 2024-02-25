Supporting entrepreneurs is a win for Pensacola | Guestview

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are the lifeblood of a community. Studies show that how well they are doing correlates directly to the prospects of your city.

A 2023 article posted by the National League of Cities states, “Every 1% increase in new business entrepreneurial activity in a city or county increases household wealth by over $400 on average.” According to a 2023 story by LinkedIn, “Overall, entrepreneurship has a significant impact on local communities. It creates job opportunities, stimulates economic growth, and fosters a supportive and connected community.”

You don’t necessarily need any data to see that entrepreneurship is thriving in Pensacola. Just look around. New businesses are popping up all over, especially downtown where vibrancy is booming in terms of more people choosing to live, work, and play.

Continuing to find ways to support our entrepreneurs is critical to keeping the momentum going. That’s why programs like Studer Community Institute’s Venture Mentoring Service (VMS) are so vital.

VMS is a stunningly impactful program that was developed and modeled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Since then, 129 communities worldwide have adopted the program, with SCI bringing it to Pensacola in 2020. It centers around the transformational concept of team mentoring. VMS pairs selected entrepreneurs with a team of three to five mentors for ongoing advice and guidance. Amazingly, this program is provided free of charge to the entrepreneurs.

It’s the volunteer mentors that make SCI’s VMS so special. These are highly successful people from a very impressive array of fields, who are volunteering their time. We’re talking CEO’s, top legal minds, bank presidents, entrepreneur gurus, elite level accountants, and more. It almost seems inconceivable to have access to free ongoing advice from a group of people like this, but it’s a routine scenario within SCI’s VMS.

“The SCI program has been life changing,” said Geo Zelaya, owner of the popular Tacos El Fluffy restaurant, who joined VMS in 2023. “The fact that people spend countless hours and make sacrifices to pour to another soul, to see them succeed and be as great as they are. It is just unbelievable.”

Since starting in 2020, SCI’s VMS program has helped 48 local businesses, many still in the program, and currently enjoys an impressive stable of over 45 mentors. It accepts new mentee applications three times a year.

Businesses as diverse at InHer Physique, Greek’s Catering & Events, and Graye’s Granite, have received game changing advice.

“A lot of the challenges that were real challenges for us, we presented them to our mentors, and they quickly gave us step one, step two, step three. And, those challenges are no longer challenges,” said Abraham Sculley, founder and CEO of Speaks 2 Inspire, a premier mental health consulting agency. “It just goes to show how experience, expertise and mentorship is critical for growth as a small business owner. We're super excited to be a part of the program.”

Native Café is another wonderful example of how impactful this program is. The popular Pensacola Beach restaurant had reached a crossroads before joining VMS in early 2021. With a group of mentors that includes Waffle House legendary Vice Chairman Emeritus Bert Thornton, National Naval Aviation Museum Director Sterling Gilliam, and highly regarded business attorney Bob Hart, Native Café recently completed a pivotal expansion.

“Maybe we would have made it there after a few more years and probably a lot more struggles,” said Arin Brown, Native Café co-owner, “I definitely don't think we'd be as successful in our expansion if we hadn't had that mentorship to give us more skills to meet this challenge.”

All of this from a program that is provided for free! Former SCI mentor Curt Morse summed up why this is such a difference-maker for Pensacola’s progress.

“Think about the value that this program can bring to a community, when you can point a finger and say, Oh, yeah, we've got great beaches in Pensacola, we've got good vibrancy downtown, but we also have VMS. Boy, if I was graduating from any university, I would be looking for markets where VMS exists, because that's the ecosystem I want to be a part of.”

SCI’s VMS is truly making our community a better place to live for all. There are many ways to get involved, like becoming a mentor, mentee, or supporter. Learn more at studeri.org/VMS

Let’s all get behind efforts like this and keep the momentum going. A win for our entrepreneurs and small businesses is really a win for everyone.

Steve Nissim is chief storyteller for Studer Community Institute, a non-profit 501c(3) organization in the Pensacola, Florida area whose mission is improving the quality of life for all people in the diverse communities we serve. Learn more at www.studeri.org

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Supporting entrepreneurs is a win for Pensacola | Guestview