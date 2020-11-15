Supporting the Future of Design: HAM Creations partners Nanyang Polytechnic to offer School of Design Students Hands-on Visual Merchandising Opportunities

HAM Creations and Nanyang Polytechnic School of Design Sign MOU for Scholarship, Internship and Work-Study Programme

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd (HAM Creations), Singapore's premier visual merchandising and events production company serving international brands in the Asia-Pacific region, and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), a leading polytechnic in Singapore, have come together to better support design students. HAM Creations will offer an industry scholarship, internship placements, SkillsFuture Work-Study Programmes and project collaborations for NYP's School of Design students.

MOU Signing at School of Design, Nanyang Polytechnic on 30 Oct 2020. Photo credit: School of Design, Nanyang Polytechnic

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), HAM Creations and NYP will launch several initiatives to strengthen ties with each other and create social value. The agreement includes the NYP-HAM Creations Scholarship which will be available to second-year Diploma in Industrial Design students from AY2021 followed by second-year Diploma in Experiential Product & Interior Design students starting from AY2022.

In addition to the internship placements, the SkillsFuture Work-Study programmes for NYP School of Design students will give them opportunities to gain valuable work experience. These programmes are work-study pathways leading from Diploma to Post-Graduate levels offered by Institutes of Higher Learning. Through the partnership, both partners will also collaborate on projects, customised short courses and staff will go on industry attachments. The MOU -- sealing a three-year long agreement -- was signed on 30 Oct 2020.

"HAM Creations has always been passionate about giving back to the community. We are honoured to partner NYP School of Design to support the next generation of talent in the experiential solutions and visual merchandising space," said Mr Shigekawa Hidekatu, Finance & HR Director at H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd.

"At Nanyang Polytechnic, we have always valued industry partnerships for our students to gain real working experience that complements our curricula. We are glad to work with HAM Creations to develop more opportunities for our students to gain hands-on experience and valuable skills that meet the needs of the evolving design industry," said Albert Lim, Director, School of Design, Nanyang Polytechnic.

HAM Creations' partnership with NYP follows several of its new Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives, launched by the company to give back to, and support the local community. In 2021, HAM Creations plans to increase its CSR spending, by allocating resources to support charities focusing on environmental, design and heritage-related causes.

This year, HAM Creations joined the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC)Company of Good Fellowship, which empowers passionate leaders looking to catalyse change within organisations for the benefit of society. HAM Creations intends to plan more sustainable, impactful corporate giving initiatives and is in the process of achieving the ISO 20121 certification (Event Sustainability Management Systems).

For more information on the partnership, please visit https://www.hamcreations.com/hamxnyp-mou2020

About H.A.M. Creations Pte Ltd (HAM Creations)

Once an aspiring start-up, HAM Creations has grown to become a prominent industry player that has built a fine reputation for itself on the finesse and quality of work for global luxury brands. From visual merchandising to large-scale experiential activations, the company is supported by over 30 dedicated individuals, consisting of project managers, graphic & 3D designers, engineers, print operators, and installers.

Led by visionaries, HAM Creations is a major advocator for technology and digitisation. Above all, the company values innovation and creativity that seeks to expand the consumer experience through retailtainment, consultation and customised solutions.

In 2020, HAM Creations was listed as one of Singapore's fastest-growing companies by The Straits Times and one of the Top-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific by The Financial Times. These achievements attest to the company's advancing capabilities, commitment to innovation, and aptitude for bespoke productions as it continues to serve clients across the Asia-Pacific Region.

SOURCE H.A.M Creations