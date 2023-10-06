Supporting a loved one experiencing domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but it’s an issue Channel 9 covers year round.

You often hear stories of victims, and we always share resources if you or someone you know is being hurt.

Channel 9′s Madison Carter spoke to a domestic violence survivor about her experience. She said she wouldn’t be a survivor if it weren’t for her support system.

“I started out by saying, ‘I’m not a perfect person.’ And he replied, ‘I have a feeling whatever you’re about to tell me has nothing to do with whether or not you’re a perfect person,’” Audra Toussaint said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a domestic violence unit specially formulated to help protect victims from their abusers when you’re ready to take that step. Click here to learn more.

And if you’re in a domestic violence situation or you know someone who is, there’s help. Call 980-771-HOPE.

