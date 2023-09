TechCrunch

Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away while his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer nonlethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.