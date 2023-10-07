Supporting the Tigers

Oct. 7—Richard Barron — The Ada News

Above Tupelo fans, including the Lady Tiger softball team, cheer on the Tiger baseball team at Edmond Santa Fe during Friday's state semifinal tournament game with Calumet. The Lady Tigers had just defeated Frontier 5-4 to advance to Saturday's Class B Tournament Final at Oklahoma State University.

Wes Edens — For The Ada News

Left: Tupelo bat boy Andruw Ybarra carries a bat back to the dugout during the Lady Tigers quarterfinal game win over Leedey Thursday afternoon.