Supporting Ukraine is in US interest, most voters say

Nearly two-thirds of voters say supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia is in the national interest of the United States, a new poll found.

Sixty-five percent of voters in a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday think the U.S. supporting Ukraine is in the county’s national interest. Twenty-eight percent do not think it is in the national interest of the U.S.

Democrats were more likely to say they think supporting Ukraine is in the interest of the U.S. Of the Democrats polled, 87 percent are in favor of U.S. support, while 8 percent of Democrats surveyed said they are not.

Sixty-three percent of independents said they think U.S. support for Ukraine is in the best interest of the U.S., and 30 percent said they did not. Republicans were divided — 49 percent said it is in the national interest of the U.S. to support Ukraine, and 44 percent think it is not.

Only 36 percent of respondents think the U.S. is doing the right amount to help Ukraine in its war. Thirty-seven percent said the U.S. is doing too much, while 20 percent think the U.S. is doing too little.

Opinions about the amount of support vary based on political party, the survey found. Republicans generally thought the U.S. is doing too much in terms of support for Ukraine, while Democrats thought the U.S. is doing the right amount.

“We have your backs, say voters who believe the United States has a stake in holding off Putin,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “But there are cracks in how much support is too much support depending on which party is asked about the continuing alliance.”

Sixty-one percent of Republicans think the U.S. is providing Ukraine too much support, while 9 percent of Democrats think so.

Only 19 percent of Republicans think the U.S. is providing the right amount of support, and 59 percent of Democrats think the support is adequate.

Fifteen percent of Republicans think the U.S. is doing too little to support Ukraine, and 27 percent of Democrats think the same.

Among independents, 34 percent think the U.S. is doing the right amount, 39 percent think the country is doing too much and 20 percent say the U.S. is doing too little.

As of September, the U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, totaling about $113 billion to supply military equipment. More aid is set to be voted on once the House of Representatives elects a new Speaker.

