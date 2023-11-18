By supporting Ukraine, we're keeping American troops out of the war – US President

US President Joe Biden has pointed out that the United States' support for Ukraine is keeping the US military from participating in the war should Russian aggression spread further.

Source: an article by Joe Biden in The Washington Post

Quote: "We know from two world wars in the past century that when aggression in Europe goes unanswered, the crisis does not burn itself out. It draws America in directly. That’s why our commitment to Ukraine today is an investment in our security. This prevents a broader conflict tomorrow.

We are keeping American troops out of this war by supporting the brave Ukrainians defending their freedom and homeland. We are providing them with weapons and economic assistance to stop Putin’s drive for conquest, before the conflict spreads farther."

Details: Biden stressed that the world expects the United States to solve the problems of our time.

"That is the duty of leadership, and America will lead. For if we walk away from the challenges of today, the risk of conflict could spread, and the costs to address them will only rise. We will not let that happen. That conviction is at the root of my approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend their freedom against Putin’s brutal war," Biden stressed.

The US president also pointed out the similarities between Russian terrorists and Hamas terrorists.

"Both Putin and Hamas are fighting to wipe a neighboring democracy off the map. And both Putin and Hamas hope to collapse broader regional stability and integration and take advantage of the ensuing disorder. America cannot, and will not, let that happen. For our own national security interests — and for the good of the entire world," he wrote.

Background:

US President Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new US$106 billion aid package, which includes more than US$61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine.

But Mike Johnson, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, is insisting that the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel be considered by Congress separately and that the "Ukrainian" package be considered together with allocations for border security with Mexico.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. This bill does not include funding to support either Ukraine or Israel.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell has implied that US aid to Ukraine is likely to shrink in the future, so EU countries should be politically prepared to maintain their support for Ukraine in the face of this.

