'Supporting victims, building trust': AG Cameron keynote speaker in event recognizing crime victims rights week

Apr. 24—GRAYSON — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is unyieldingly impressed with victims of violent crime he's encountered throughout his 15-month tenure in the position vacated by now Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron knew there were several who fit that category in the room during his visit to Carter County on Friday — the tail end of National Crime Victims Rights Week.

"Many here have personally experienced tragedy as a result of a violent crime, and somehow you have emerged stronger," said Cameron, the event's keynote speaker. "You know what it means to face and overcome adversity. Hope is not lost. Hope is never lost."

Melody York shared her story on Friday, and emphasized how faith has guided her following the murder of her daughter, Cassie.

During her testimony, she often echoed the words of Dr. Emily Bonistall Postel, the director of outreach for Marsy's Law for All.

Postel stressed the theme of this year's National Crime Victims Rights Week, which is community, and said, "I'm a firm believer that when we know better, we do better. They (non-victims) have to walk in our shoes, or at least try them on.

"The focus this year is on contributions we all can make for building trust in our community's capacity to support the healing journeys in our crime victims," said Postel, who advocated for Marsy's Law to be passed last November. It did, with flying colors.

Cameron said Marsy's Law in Kentucky added protections to the existing crime victims rights legislation.

Cameron focused on community, too, and said it's more important than ever to play a role in helping victims of violent crime.

According to the FBI's preliminary crime report, he noted, murder and manslaughter offenses increased by more than 14% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aggravated assault rose by 5%. The national commission of COVID-19 in criminal justice, he added, has reported an increase of 8% in domestic violence cases.

"One common value is our commitment to look out for one another," he said. "... Despite the challenges in 2020, our office, and the Office of Victims Advocacy, provided prosecution-based advocacy to more than 100 victims and assisted over 700 callers through our crime victim information hotline."

Cameron said the framework created to help crime victims is known as "the covenant of the Commonwealth."

"As your AG, we will ... carry out our role to defend constitutional values, common values and be a good neighbor to all in our 120 counties," he said.

Cameron also touted crime victims funding and the SAKI (Sexual Assault Kit Initiative) task force as steps in a positive direction.

"Today we reaffirm our commitment to supporting victims, to building trust, to engaging with the communities here to help us improve public safety and to ensure victims are fewer with each passing day," Cameron said.

Ann Bauers, the executive director of the National Justice and Hope for Crime Victims, organized Friday's event. She founded the organization in 2003 following her son's murder. She was thrilled that Cameron accepted the invitation, she said.

Postel summarized the purpose of Friday's event and the week of recognition.

"We get together to commemorate National Crime Victims Rights Week to honor, to celebrate, to remember, to reflect, to hope and to be in community with each other," she said.

