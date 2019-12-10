Supportive Papers Ignore Johnson’s Bad Day: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson definitely had a bad Monday, challenged about the National Health Service and looking like he really didn’t want to know. But he still enjoys the electoral advantage of a Conservative politician.

The front pages of the right-leaning Times, the Telegraph, the Mail and the Express all ignore the viral story of the prime minister refusing to look at a picture of a child sleeping on the floor of a hospital, in favor of Johnson’s suggestion that he might change how the BBC is funded. On Tuesday, the Tories will try to move the story on and hope that voters’ don’t linger on it.

Must Read: Johnson Has a Bad Day as Health Moves to Center of U.K. Election

Coming Up:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be in Carlisle at around 3 p.m.Johnson will be campaigning in Staffordshire at around 3.30 p.m. and will hold a rally in the north west around 8 p.m.YouGov will release an update of their MRP poll for The Times at 10 p.m.

Polls:

ICM poll conducted for Reuters shows: Conservatives 42%; Labour 36%; Liberal Democrats 12%Latest ComRes poll conducted for Remain United: Conservatives 43%; Labour 36%; Liberal Democrats 12%Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Corbyn is closer to becoming prime minister than many think, the Telegraph reports, citing an internal party memo that fears a loss of 12 Tory seats would mean Johnson’s ejection from Downing Street.The Financial Times reports that John McDonnell will likely serve as Labour’s interim leader if the opposition loses the election and Corbyn steps down.The Conservatives have released an ad parodying the movie “Love Actually,” with Johnson taking the part originally played by Andrew Lincoln, of a man desperate to run away with his best friend’s wife.It’s not the first such ad of the election:

The Markets:

The pound was little changed at 1.3153 per dollar at 6:21 a.m. on Tuesday.The Conservatives retain an 80% chance of an overall majority, according to Betfair.

