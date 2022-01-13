Who supports Mali's junta?

Amaury Hauchard
·3 min read

Mali's military junta is urging people to take to the streets on Friday to protest regional sanctions, imposed over delayed elections in the Sahel state.

The sanctions, which include border closures and a trade embargo, have the potential to cripple the economy of an already impoverished nation.

But few inside Mali are openly critical of the state's military rulers.

- What are the sanctions? -

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped economic and diplomatic sanctions on Mali on Sunday for the junta's failure to organise swift elections.

Mali's army initially promised to stage elections in February 2022, after staging a coup in August 2020.

But in December, it suggested staying in power for up to an additional five years, citing security concerns.

Mali has been struggling to contain a brutal jihadist insurgency that first emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The proposed elections delay angered Mali's neighbours and pushed them to impose sanctions.

ECOWAS leaders agreed to shutter the bloc's borders with Mali and impose a trade embargo.

They also pledged to halt aid to the country and freeze its assets at the Central Bank of West African States.

- Who supports the junta? -

Many in Mali have rallied behind the army-dominated government and its leader Colonel Assimi Goita.

One of the country's main trade unions, the National Union of Workers of Mali, said ECOWAS had "once again betrayed Africa."

The teachers' union also suspended an indefinite strike that it had called in January.

The High Islamic Council of Mali, as well as the country's main press association, have also made statements in support of the junta.

In a rare rebuke, nearly a dozen political parties have publicly criticised the military, accusing it of bearing "sole and unique responsibility" for the sanctions.

But they also stated that they "regretted" the ECOWAS measures.

No significant voice in Malian public life has so far supported the sanctions themselves.

- Why such support? -

"Malians have national pride," said Nouhoum Sarr, a member of Mali's transitional legislature and junta supporter.

He added that people are "determined to defend" their country.

Such national pride has been reflected in media coverage. The weekly newspaper Mali-Horizon urged the country to "unite or perish" this week, while news website Malikile called for a "sacred union" in defence of the homeland.

The rhetoric plays well in a country where some are critical of democratic rule.

"What good are elections if they can't be organised in two-thirds of the country?" Bouba Toure, a Malian teacher, told AFP.

Swathes of Malian territory lie outside government control because the jihadist insurgency.

- What's the junta's record? -

Sarr said there had been "real progress on the security front" -- an issue that he called a prerequisite for other reforms.

He said that there had been a drop in jihadist attacks.

In a January report, the United Nations noted a "slight decrease" in the number of attacks on civilians in the final quarter of 2021.

But it also pointed out that there were few reports of violent incidents in extremist-controlled areas, something that could point to coercion.

The UN highlighted a number of legal investigations underway in Mali, including related to high-level corruption.

Such initiatives are popular in the country, although some believe the junta is using graft probes to sideline political opponents.

Some steps have also been taken towards reforming electoral law in Mali, according to the UN.

To supporters of the junta, one of its signature achievements has been the staging of a national conference on reforming the country, with a view to restoring democratic rule.

The conference ended in December, but it was boycotted by a broad group of political parties and social organisations.

ah/lal/eml/ri

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll

    The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join for six years, The Associated Press has learned, as the service struggles to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs during the continuing pandemic. Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told AP that shuttered schools and the competitive job market over the past year have posed significant challenges for recruiters. “We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID, when the school systems basically shut down,” said Vereen.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned against Trump encouraging protests at state capitols 'esp with weapons' in newly disclosed text to Mark Meadows

    The newly disclosed text message shows Ingraham advising the White House on getting Trump to make "remarks on camera" against armed protests.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

    Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment ‘Desperate’ Trump Was Triggered By A Onetime Ally

    "You know that makes Trump crazy," the late-night host said.

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, January 13, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Seth Meyers Says Trump Was 'Caught Off Guard' Before Hanging Up On NPR

    "For some reason, Trump thought it would be a good idea to call into NPR," the "Late Night" host said.

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • New York mayor reassigns brother to head his security detail -NY Times

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reassigned his younger brother to a job overseeing his physical security, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, days after naming him deputy police commissioner of the largest U.S. police department. Bernard Adams, a retired police sergeant of the New York Police Department, will serve as executive director of mayoral security, a job with a typical salary of $210,000, the Times reported.

  • Hannity Has Old Pal Manafort on for a Prison Pity Party

    Fox NewsIn his first television appearance since being pardoned by then-President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort ran to good friend Sean Hannity to complain about what happened to him.The Fox News host on Wednesday introduced the former Trump campaign chairman, who was convicted in 2018 of lying to federal investigators about his role in Russian election interference in 2016, by launching into what sounded like a greatest hits spiel from the early Trump years. Hannity began with special counsel Rob

  • Belarus Loses Key Potash Transit Route Through Lithuania

    (Bloomberg) -- Belarus is losing a key transit route for its potash exports, a move that could add further pressure to already record-high fertilizer prices and food costs.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeTransport M