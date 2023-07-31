'Supposed to help:' Nashville lawsuit filed over toddler's accidental fentanyl overdose

The grandfather of a 23-month-old girl who died from a fentanyl overdose last fall in a Nashville transitional housing unit is suing the landlord and a tenant who was babysitting, claiming both were negligent for allowing the girl to access the deadly opioid.

Ariel Rose was found unresponsive Nov. 11 at a 25th Avenue North home, known as the Highroad Transitional Living Facility, where she had lived for less than three days, according to the lawsuit filed this month in Davidson County Circuit Court. She died at the scene from accidental fentanyl poisoning, according to an autopsy report. That report does not state how the girl ingested the drug.

The toddler had previously been living in the Brookmeade homeless encampment, according to other media reports.

Ariel Rose

Ariel's grandfather, Mickey Rose, is suing the Highroad Transitional Living Facility and the woman who was babysitting Ariel before her death, identified in court records only as "Jane Doe," stating both had an obligation to keep the girl away from drugs.

In the case of the landlord, the lawsuit alleges that the property had a legal obligation to stem the flow of drugs into the facility. Yet, the lawsuit claims police frequently responded there for reported drug and overdose reports.

"These places are supposed to help turn people's lives around," said Rose's attorney Isaac Kimes. "And very clearly, as delineated in the (lawsuit), there were drugs running through this place like a river. And police were called out there, I mean, what we found in 2022 from January 1 until the day Ariel was found dead, it was well over 100 times."

The lawsuit alleges that Ariel was in the custody of her aunt. But her aunt had placed her in the care of her father, Jonathan Rose, who was living at the facility, it states. On the day of Ariel's death, Jonathan Rose had asked another woman, "Jane Doe," to watch the girl. The lawsuit claims this woman was "a frequent user of illegal drugs" and, at some point, the girl came into contact with fentanyl in her room.

Mickey Rose is seeking at least $15 million in damages, court records show.

The facility is operated by the not-for-profit Community Care Fellowship in Nashville. The organization was awarded a $4.4 million grant from Metro government to help move people from encampments into housing.

"CCF’s acceptance of Metro Nashville’s four-million-dollar grant included a duty to fund a staffing model that included (1) housing managers/navigators, (2) house monitors, and (3) program services including protection services," the lawsuit states. "(N)one of these were utilized at Highroad."

Ryan LaSuer, executive director of Community Care Fellowship, said Friday that the organization sends its "sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family" but otherwise declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations in the lawsuit. He noted that the criminal investigation into Ariel's death is continuing.

"CCF has cooperated with police authorities in their investigation of this matter," LaSuer said in an email. "We will engage in the legal process to address the civil complaint being made against our organization."

Child deaths from fentanyl have risen sharply over the last generation, particularly as the drug's availability has become more common. A study recently published in JAMA Pediatrics found that such fatalities increased sharply between 1999 and 2021.

Since 2013, pediatric deaths from the drug have risen by 3,000%, the study found.

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck.

