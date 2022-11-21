There is supposedly no war, but there will be veterans: Putin signs law

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation granting combat veteran status to those who voluntarily went to fight against Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: According to the law signed by Putin, persons who fight on the territory of Ukraine as part of volunteer formations formed by Russian state authorities are recognised as veterans (or disabled veterans) of the hostilities.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • How cooking food and gathering for feasts made us human

    If you’re cooking a meal for Thanksgiving or just showing up to feast, you’re part of a long human history — one that's older than our own species. Cooking food marked more than just a lifestyle change for our ancestors. “The story of human evolution has appeared to be the story of what we eat,” said Matt Sponheimer, an anthropologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder who has studied the diets of early human ancestors.

  • Occupiers of Mariupol are preparing a new wave of "raids"

    The Russian invaders are planning a new wave of "raids" to quell the discontent of residents. Source: Petro Andriushchenko adviser to the mayor of Mariupol on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "In Mariupol, a new wave of 'raids' will begin on instructions from Pushilin (the leader of the "DPR" militants Denis Pushilin - ed.

  • Libyan father taking children from UK a blatant abduction, judge says

    Fares Aljehani "clandestinely" took his children to Libya against their mum's wishes, a court hears.

  • Ukraine, together with its allies, develops Joint Declaration on Ukrainian Air Shield

    Ukraine, together with its allies, has started developing a Joint Declaration on Ukrainian Air Shield. Source: Address of Andrii Yermak, the Head of President's Office, at Halifax International Security Forum, the text of which is published on the president's website Quote: "As Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities are going to continue, Ukraine desperately needs an effective missile defence system.

  • Despite massive missile strikes, still too early to talk about large Russian offensive

    Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, has assured that despite massive missile strikes launched by Russians, there is no question of a new broad offensive. Source: Ihnat during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Ihnat: "The Russians want to set certain conditions, they want to force us to negotiate.

  • UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he'll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said.

  • Haley on possible 2024 White House bid: ‘I’ve never lost’

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addressed a possible 2024 presidential run, saying on Saturday that she’s “never lost” an election and is looking at a White House bid “in a serious way.” “A lot of people have asked if I’m gonna run for president. Now that the midterms are over, I’ll…

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories on Svatove-Kreminna front step by step

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward on the Svatove - Kreminna front, Luhansk Oblast, while conducting defensive battles near the village of Bilohorivka. Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "There (on the Svatove-Kreminna front - ed.

  • Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine

    Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing.

  • Will Panthers move off of Baker Mayfield after Week 11’s loss?

    Should the Panthers close the book on Baker Mayfield after yet another anemic offensive outing in Week 11?

  • Zelenskyy: We advance in Luhansk Oblast with battles, there are fewer attacks in Donetsk Oblast due to weather

    A number of occupiers' attacks in Donetsk Oblast decreased slightly on Sunday; the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing little by little in Luhansk Oblast with battles. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address Quote: "The fiercest battles, as before, are in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Two soldiers demonstratively arrested in Russia: refused to go to war

    A video showing the arrest procedure of two soldiers who refused to go to war was published on Telegram-channels. The soldiers were demonstratively detained right during the formation. Source: Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian Telegram-channels Details: In the video, two soldiers who are standing in formation on the parade ground are called by their last names that are likely Selivanov and Diagteryov (it's hard to hear - ed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 8 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts and have struck the positions of Russian forces and clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment from the air and from the ground.

  • Taiwan officials have rare run-in with Xi Jinping at Asia talks

    Taiwan's envoy to APEC had a rare run-in with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The official congratulated Xi on his reelection within the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling. Rev. Rob Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he was informed weeks before the public announcement of the 2014 ruling shortly after two conservative allies had dinner at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife. Alito wrote that majority opinion as well as a recent one overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, both of which were victories for the religious right.

  • Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago

    Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."

  • Kevin McCarthy wants to block three Democrats from committees if he becomes House speaker

    Democrats said McCarthy will do whatever his right wing wants him to do because he still lacks the votes to land the speaker's job.

  • Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report

    An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."

  • One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration started notifying applicants they've been approved

    The Department of Education on Saturday began sending emails to notify borrowers they were approved for debt relief, even as its held up in court.