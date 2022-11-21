There is supposedly no war, but there will be veterans: Putin signs law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation granting combat veteran status to those who voluntarily went to fight against Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: According to the law signed by Putin, persons who fight on the territory of Ukraine as part of volunteer formations formed by Russian state authorities are recognised as veterans (or disabled veterans) of the hostilities.

Background:

In May, Putin signed a law enabling people to be recruited into the army under contract up to the age of 65.

Before the announcement of mobilisation in Russia, Putin signed a law to specify harsher penalties for desertion and surrender; later, he permitted citizens convicted of serious crimes to be mobilised.

