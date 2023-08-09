Suppression hearing held in Hazleton homicide case

Aug. 9—WILKES-BARRE — Tracking the cellular phone coordinates of Jafet De Jesus Rodriguez, investigators were led to a shed where they found a red Nike sweatshirt, black gloves and a black face mask concealed in a garbage bag.

The sweatshirt, gloves and mask were worn by the man, identified in court records as Rodriguez, 42, who fatally shot Ashokkumar Patel, 50, a clerk at Craig's Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, 2020.

Patel was mopping the floor when he was approached by the masked Rodriguez who shoved him into a closet before firing a single round from a handgun, court records say.

Rodriguez's attorneys, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky, are seeking to have the sweatshirt, gloves and mask suppressed as they argued the search warrant did not include the shed located at 410 E. Diamond Ave., where Rodriguez ran a car detail business in an adjacent garage.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Drew McLaughlin said the search warrant covered the entire property.

County Det. Christopher Lynch and Hazleton police Det. Sgt. Mario Howey testified global positioning system coordinates from Rodriguez's cellular phone tracked him leaving his Hazleton residence and going to Craig's Food Mart at the time of the fatal shooting.

GPS coordinates have Rodriguez leaving the food mart, returning to his residence before going to 410 E. Diamond St., which was the basis of the search warrant that was served on Jan. 8, 2021.

Howey said a lock had to be cut off to enter the shed where the sweatshirt, black gloves and black mask were found in a garbage bag.

Joseph Sklarosky Sr. asked if a second search warrant was obtained to open the garbage bag but Ferentino said again the search warrant covered the entire property.

Ferentino and McLaughlin said surveillance cameras inside the food mart recorded the gunman wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, black gloves and a black mask, the same items recovered from the shed.

President Judge Michael T. Vough said he will make a ruling on the suppression motion at a later date.

Rodriguez is charged with an open count of criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and theft. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 5.