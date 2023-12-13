Supremacist pal of Paul Gosar and Wendy Rogers wants non-Christians 'executed'

Before we get to the part where white nationalist live streamer Nick Fuentes advocates killing non-Christians, let’s review something about friends that we’ve all probably heard at some point in our lives, perhaps from a parent or a teacher or a coach.

It’s a proverb that’s been quoted as far back as the 16th century and with some small variations goes: “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.”

Nick Fuentes has friends in Arizona politics.

Nick Fuentes dined in the White House with Donald Trump.

During one of his most recent rants, Fuentes said in part, “There is an occult element at the highest levels of society, and specifically among the Jews.”

He railed against what he called “evil doers” and “people who worship false gods.”

He said, “Those people, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty. Straight up. … Absolutely annihilated.”

He said, “This is God’s country. This is Jesus’s country. This is not the domain of atheists or devil worshipers or perfidious Jews … .”

Not buying AZ GOP outrage: Over link to white nationalist

Both U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and state Sen. Wendy Rogers have been affiliated with Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference.

They’ve actually cozied up to this guy.

They spoke at his conference, defended him

A while back, an Arizona Republic article described how two of Gosar’s staff members had links to Fuentes.

And Gosar defended Fuentes on the right-wing social networking site Gab, saying, “The phony January 6th Committee’s partisan witch-hunt continues as they have now set their sights on young conservative Christians like Nick Fuentes. This is pure political persecution and it has to stop. @realnickjfuentes.”

Fuentes responded: “Thank you Congressman!”

For her part, Rogers was a featured speaker at the America First Political Action Conference, and has pledged her gratitude and affection for Fuentes, tweeting: “Thank you, Nick Fuentes. We love you.”

Fuentes had dinner in the White House with Donald Trump and Kanye West, with Trump later saying he didn’t know who Fuentes was or that he would be there — as if any old person could show up and share a meal with the president.

What if you don't condemn Gosar and Rogers?

Some Republican politicians condemned that dinner. Others kept silent.

But it all goes back to that proverb about friends.

Politicians like Gosar and Rogers have connections to Fuentes.

But what about those who support Gosar and Rogers in spite of those connections? Say, someone like failed governor candidate Kari Lake, now running for the U.S. Senate.

Lake has called Gosar “the GOAT” and referred to Rogers as a “hero.”

It’s really not difficult to figure out politicians:

"Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.”

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wendy Rogers' and Paul Gosar's pal wants non-Christians 'executed'