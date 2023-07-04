Supreme Court accepts resignation agreement for embattled magistrate Khalsa in lieu of further discipline

Jul. 3—The state Supreme Court has approved a stipulated agreement agreement between former Santa Fe Magistrate Court Judge Dev Khalsa and the Judicial Standards Commission, which calls for Khalsa — who stands accused of DWI — to resign from his post and never seek judicial office again.

Though the criminal case of Khalsa is proceeding, the agreement ends Khalsa's ability to run for a judgeship in the future. As magistrate judge, he presided over a variety of cases, including traffic violations, drunken driving, felony preliminary hearings and landlord disputes.

The commission agreed to drop a pending disciplinary proceeding against Khalsa if the Supreme Court approved the agreement.

Police arrested Khalsa, who was elected to the judgeship in November, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and with an expired license Feb. 26 after responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 at the St. Francis Drive exit.

Officers arrived to find Khalsa sitting atop his silver Toyota 4Runner, which had left the roadway and come to rest on its driver's side in a ditch, according to police reports and dashboard camera video.

The investigating officer reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and noticeably slurred speech. His driver's license had expired two days before.

Khalsa told an officer, "I've had nothing to drink," according to a criminal complaint. He became uncooperative at a local hospital and refused a medical assessment, the complaint said. He also refused a blood-alcohol test.

After being booked into jail and released, Khalsa showed up at work the following Monday but was ordered off the bench by First Judicial District Chief Judge Bryan Biedscheid.

The Supreme Court's Judicial Standards Commission later issued an order suspending the judge without pay — over the objection of his attorney who argued Khalsa had pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ten people, including some Khalsa defeated in 2022, have applied to succeed him as magistrate judge. A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week said an appointment will be made to fill the vacancy no later than Friday.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy will finish the remainder of Khalsa's four-year term before being required to run for election to the post.

The criminal case against Khalsa was scheduled to go to trial last month but was continued at his request. A status hearing in his case is set for July 12.

Khalsa did not respond to a call seeking comment Monday.