Supreme Court affirms life sentence for man who killed parents, siblings at 15

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jun. 16—The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the life sentence of Nehemiah Griego for the 2013 killings of his parents and three younger siblings at the family's Albuquerque-area home when he was 15.

Griego, now 25, was sentenced in 2019 to three concurrent life sentences for convictions of intentional child abuse resulting in death in the fatal shootings of his brother and two sisters, ages 2 to 9.

By making the sentences concurrent, a district court judge allowed Griego to become eligible for parole at age 52 after he serves 30 years in prison.

Griego also was sentenced to two concurrent seven-year sentences for second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his parents.

In an order issued Thursday, the state's highest court rejected Griego's arguments that his sentenced violated the constitution's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment because it denied him treatment opportunities.

Defense attorneys argued the state showed "deliberate indifference to (Griego's) serious medical needs" by denying his request to receive treatment in an unlocked Houston facility, according to the order.

Justices also rejected Griego's argument that his convictions should be overturned because his trial attorney provided ineffective counsel.

Griego shot his mother while she slept, then turned the rifle on his brother and two sisters. He later ambushed his father when he returned home from work.

Treatment options have been an issue throughout Griego's criminal case.

A Children's Court judge initially found Griego amenable to treatment and sentenced him as a juvenile after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Griego nearly went free when he turned 18 in March 2018 but the Attorney General's Office appealed the Children's Court ruling. Just 11 days before he was scheduled for release, the New Mexico Court of Appeals ordered the Children's Court judge to hold another hearing and consider the violent nature of Griego's crimes.

The Children's Court judge recused five days into that hearing and the case was reassigned to 2nd Judicial District Judge Alisa Hart, who ruled that Griego should be sentenced as an adult.

At Griego's 2019 sentencing hearing, Hart said she regretted that New Mexico lacks a facility that could provide treatment for Griego while ensuring he could not escape and commit future acts of violence.

