The Supreme Court has finally declared that the government, represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), owns a part of the Samara-West oil product pipeline, Vitaliy Koval, head of the SPFU stated in Telegram on Feb. 1.

“The case of Medvedchuk’s pipeline is over.” Koval said, adding that the state’s ownership of the pipeline is currently being registered.

“The Supreme Court has finally recognized the state’s ownership of the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline.”

SPFU has been attempting to reclaim this asset for state ownership since 2011. In 2017, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into the transfer of pipeline ownership. Following the inquiry, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the property, subsequently transferred to Ukrtransnafta.

On Feb. 19, 2021, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine ordered the return to state ownership of a segment of the Samara-West oil product pipeline, seized by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in 2017.

On Feb. 21, 2021, President Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC decision to return sections of the Samara-West and Grozny-Armavir-Trudova oil product pipelines to state ownership.

In May 2023, Ukrtransnafta allocated over UAH 10 million ($266,000) to the budget for managing the seized oil product pipeline, known as the “Medvedchuk pipe.”



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine