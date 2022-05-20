Supreme Court affirms Zachary Fix's conviction on burglary with deadly weapon

May 20—ANDERSON — The Indiana Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that overturned the conviction of Zachary Fix on a felony charge of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued the ruling Monday and ordered Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to resentence Fix to a maximum sentence of 37 years.

The Supreme Court affirmed Hopper's conviction of Fix on a charge of felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

It ruled since Fix's conviction on felony charges of robbery and theft took place during the same incident, the length of the sentence imposed by Hopper exceeded the maximum sentence permitted by the state's sentencing cap.

Fix was originally sentenced to 8 1/2 years on the robbery and theft charges.

In 2017, Fix and Bobby Yeagy entered the residence of Larry Mudd with the intent to rob Mudd, who was confined to a hospital-style bed.

Before the burglary, Yeagy knew that the back door of Mudd's house was unlocked to allow the delivery of his lunch from a local restaurant.

Before entering Mudd's house, Fix cut off the electrical power and cable lines and disabled an outdoor surveillance camera.

Mudd was awake at the time and knew Fix and Yeagy entered his residence. The two men searched around Mudd's bed and asked for money.

At some point Mudd pointed a gun, which was hidden in his bed sheets, at Fix. Fix wrestled the gun from Mudd and struck him on the side of the head.

After searching the house, Fix gave Mudd two Xanax pills to make him tired and returned to the scene after 45 minutes.

Taken from Mudd's residence were 12 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, tools and several credit and debit cards.

Yeagy was sentenced in 2018 by former Judge Thomas Newman Jr. to 30 years for burglary armed with a deadly weapon; 16 years for armed robbery; two years for theft; and one year for battery.

The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, with Yeagy to serve 30 years at the Indiana Department of Correction and 16 years suspended.

