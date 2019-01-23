Supreme Court's actions on transgender troops, gun rights, public prayer signal conservative trend

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a green light to the Pentagon's partial ban on transgender troops but maintained a yellow light stalling President Trump's effort to end the DACA program for young immigrants.

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court that President Donald Trump rebuilt over the past two years shed some of its political reluctance Tuesday with a series of actions that gave conservatives hope.

The high court allowed the Trump administration to implement its partial ban against transgender troops in the military, even while it refused to hear the Justice Department's full-throated defense of the policy until lower courts have weighed in.

The justices also agreed to consider a Second Amendment challenge to gun restrictions for the first time in nearly a decade, a clear sign that at least four conservatives may be ready to extend gun rights.

The court delayed action on Trump's effort to end deportation protections for more than 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. But that may have been a temporary pause while the president and Congress squabble over immigration and border security.

The high court's actions were closely monitored as the clock winds down on its ability to schedule cases for the current term, which ends in June. The tug of war between its conservative and liberal factions still remains without a clear winner, but the addition of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has bolstered the court's right flank.

That was evident in a series of orders regarding the Pentagon's partial ban on transgender troops, paving the way for lower court blockades to be lifted. All four of the court's liberal justices said the injunctions should remain in place.

It was evident from the decision to hear the New York City gun rights case, which will shed light on restrictions that have withstood the court's landmark 2008 and 2010 rulings upholding the right to bear arms at home for self-defense. The court had sidestepped similar cases before Kavanaugh succeeded Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, its swing vote, last year.

And it was evident from the court's refusal to hear a religious liberty case involving a high school football coach fired for kneeling in prayer at the 50-yard line after games. Four conservative justices expressed concern for the coach's plight and signaled they may agree to hear a future case.

Only by delaying action on Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, did the court hand conservatives a setback. But the justices still could hear the case in its next term, starting in October.

"The court is moving the ball, slowly," said Josh Blackman, associate professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston and an avid conservative court-watcher.

Here's a quick look at the Supreme Court's actions:

Transgender troops

The justices lifted all but one injunction against the controversial plan, and the last one is expected to fall shortly. That will green-light a policy, first announced by Trump on Twitter 18 months ago, targeting transgender troops who would serve openly rather than according to their birth gender.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec hailed the court's action. "Due to lower courts issuing nationwide injunctions, our military had been forced to maintain a prior policy that poses a risk to military effectiveness and lethality for over a year," she said.

The high court's action followed a decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It ruled that the policy had been fine-tuned by Pentagon officials over a period of months and no longer constituted a "blanket ban."

The Pentagon reiterated in a statement Tuesday that the policy is not a complete ban and that transgender troops will continue to be treated with respect and dignity. There are several thousand transgender troops serving now, according to a Rand Corp. study.

Young immigrants

By taking no action on the administration's petition to end the DACA program, the justices merely kicked the can down the road further.

Trump's effort has been on hold for a year following a federal district judge's nationwide injunction. In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld that ruling, chastising the administration for targeting "blameless and economically productive young people with clean criminal records."