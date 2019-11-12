Supreme Court appears split in case of Mexican teen killed by US agent in cross-border shooting

Two young brothers run up the steep walls of the American Canal Tuesday, June, 25, 2019, between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. They were traveling with a larger family group.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed split Tuesday on whether the family of a Mexican teen killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a cross-border shooting should be awarded damages, with the high court's liberal justices — at times with exasperation — probing the agent's attorney with the same questions.

The liberal justices repeatedly asked Randolph Ortega, who represents the Border Patrol agent, why damages should not be awarded because the teen was standing on the Mexican side of the border, but should be awarded if he was shot a few inches on the United States side.

"So then the question is why, when we just moved three inches over there, there's a different answer? That, I think, is the question that many people have been asking you," Associate Justice Elena Kagan asked Ortega.

"That's correct. And I believe that the border is real. It's a real line. And it can't be extended," Ortega said. "The Constitution cannot be extended into a foreign country."

"Yes, it is a real line," Kagan interjected, adding that one way to draw a line is to "find a real line, I suppose."

At issue is the 2010 shooting death of 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernández Guereca and the invisible border between him and the Border Patrol agent who fired the fatal shots. Hernández and his friends were playing in a dry river bed separating El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Court records say the game they were playing involved running up the embankment on the U.S. side of the border, touching a fence, then running back down the river bed and toward the Mexico side.

DACA: Supreme Court leans toward Trump plan to end program for nearly 700K undocumented immigrants

Border Patrol agent Jesus Mesa, Jr., arriving on a bicycle, detained one of Hernández's friends, while Hernández ran across the international boundary into the Mexican side. Standing on the U.S. side, Mesa fired at least two shots across the invisible border, striking Hernandez in the face and killing him.

Mesa's lawyers said he was responding to a group of suspected illegal aliens throwing rocks at Border Patrol agents. Cellphone videos appeared to show Hernandez hiding beneath a train trestle when he was shot. Hernandez, according to court records, was unarmed.

The boy's family sued, arguing the Border Patrol agent used excessive force. The lawsuit relied on a 1971 case in which the Supreme Court said a homeowner can sue federal agents who forced their way into his home without a warrant. Judges have since expanded on that five-decade-old precedent and allowed lawsuits against other federal officials to move forward.

The family's lawsuit was dismissed. Lower courts ruled that Hernández did not have constitutional protection against unreasonable use of deadly force under the Fourth Amendment, as well as due process rights under the Fifth Amendment, because he was standing on Mexican soil when he was shot.

Tuesday's oral argument was the second time the Supreme Court heard the case, which first reached the high court in 2017. The case had been watched closely in part because of President Donald Trump's fledgling effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Supreme Court previously ruled that the Border Patrol agent was not entitled to immunity, calling the shooting "a disturbing incident resulting in a heartbreaking loss of life." But the justices also punted some of the key issues, including the Fourth Amendment question, back to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which, again, dismissed the case.

Last year, Hernandez's family asked the Supreme Court to weigh in again.

The question now before the Supreme Court is whether Hernandez's family should be awarded damages because his case is no different from that 1971 case. Another is whether Hernández lacks constitutional protection because he was in Mexico, as lower courts have ruled, or whether Mesa is liable because the gun was fired in the United States.

Stephen Vladeck, who represents the teen's family, said the 1971 case provides protection against overreach of rogue law enforcement officers, and the deterrent effect of that precedent "could quite easily be lost" if it's not applied to Hernandez's case.