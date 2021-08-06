Supreme Court asked to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Eight college students challenging Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Friday, asking the justices to consider immunization mandates for the first time since the pandemic began.

Indiana’s public university said in May that students and faculty would be required to take the vaccine to attend classes in person with exceptions for religious objections, medical conditions – such as allergies – and those conducting their coursework online.

The appeal arrives at the nation’s highest court as some employers, restaurants and schools are requiring vaccines. About 40% of the nation’s adult population is not fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shots: Appeals court sides with Indiana University on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Evictions: Real estate groups ask to block enforcement of CDC's eviction moratorium

The students filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to block enforcement of the university’s requirement, which they said violates their constitutional right to bodily integrity under the 14th Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL108
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL108

“All students are adults, are entitled to make their own medical treatment decisions, and have a constitutional right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and of medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination mandate,” the students told the court. “IU, however, is treating its students as children who cannot be trusted to make mature decisions.”

The case is one of the most compelling involving COVID-19 to reach the Supreme Court since its 6-3 conservative majority ruled against a number of orders by governors that applied to churches, synagogues and mosques earlier in the pandemic.

In a series of decisions since Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined in October, the court sided with religious entities that challenged state COVID-19 rules limiting the size of their indoor worship services. But those regulations affected First Amendment rights, and the court has generally applied a higher level of scrutiny in such matters.

The students want the court to use a similar standard in reviewing vaccine mandates.

Indiana University’s requirement has been backed by a federal appeals court. The Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld the requirement in a decision Monday, citing a 1905 Supreme Court precedent that allowed Massachusetts to impose a penalty on those who declined smallpox vaccinations.

"A court of appeals must apply the law established by the Supreme Court," three judges, all of whom were nominated by Republican presidents, ruled.

But the Massachusetts case has stirred a debate about just how far its precedential reach extends. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing a concurring opinion in November in another case dealing with a COVID-19 regulation in New York that affected religious worship, questioned why some lower courts had read the “modest decision” as a “towering authority that overshadows the Constitution during a pandemic?”

"I can only surmise that much of the answer lies in a particular judicial impulse to stay out of the way in times of crisis," he added. "But if that impulse may be understandable or even admirable in other circumstances, we may not shelter in place when the Constitution is under attack."

Because the case is filed on the high court’s emergency application docket, the justicesmight move relatively quickly – perhaps within a matter of days or weeks.

"Continuing our fight against this unconstitutional mandate is necessary to guarantee that IU students receive the fair due process they’re owed by a public university," said James Bopp, who is representing the students.

A spokesman for Indiana University declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indiana University students ask Supreme Court to block vaccine order

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana University students urge Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

    Students at Indiana University on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 in an early test of vaccine mandates amid a spike in infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant. The students filed an emergency request with the justices after lower courts rejected their bid for an injunction against the vaccine mandate while litigation continues. Beginning this fall, the university requires that students be vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption.

  • Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant has prompted public and private employers and schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines, drawing legal challenges from civil libertarians and vaccine skeptics. More than 500 colleges and universities have imposed vaccine requirements and lawsuits have been filed against Loyola Marymount University, George Mason University, University of Massachusetts and the California State University system. The only ruling so far involved Indiana University, which was sued by eight students who claimed their 14th Amendment right to bodily autonomy and due process was violated by the state university's requirement.

  • Pelosi 'confident' Democrats will keep House in 2022

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, dismissing poll numbers warning of a GOP takeover in 2022, said she believes Democrats will hold on to the majority.

  • Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.

  • The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

    The Marjorie Taylor Greene caucus goes to Liz Cheney's backyard

  • Rep. Conor Lamb announces run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania

    Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) announced Friday that he'll join the Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who plans to retire. Why it matters: The centrist Lamb, 37, joins a crowded field in a state that's critical for Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Lamb first rose to prominence when he narrowly won a 2018 House special election in a Pi

  • Stop pretending that crush of immigrants at Texas border isn’t driving COVID cases

    The unexpected number of immigrants, many unaccompanied children, includes thousands of virus cases, and McAllen officials are overwhelmed. [Opinion]

  • Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban; US vaccinations rise as cases surge, White House says: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Some of the states hardest hit by the pandemic are administering vaccinations at a higher rate not seen since April. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Why the drop in the U.S. Black unemployment rate may not be good news

    (Reuters) -It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July - the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. Nearly 250,000 African Americans left the workforce and the total number employed fell by 12,000 - a measure that rose solidly for whites, Hispanics and Asians. The numbers indicate the drop in the Black unemployment rate was driven not by more people finding jobs, but by a rise in the number of people setting their job searches aside.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Steep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

    A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16" could determine their future this year. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to use it to bypass the need for Republican support on legislation that would have Dreamers and possibly millions of other immigrants hitch a ride toward citizenship via a $3.5 trillion measure they call "human infrastructure" investments.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • GOP Senate candidate Peter Yu defends ‘This racism thing? It’s a lie' statement

    Republican Senate candidate Peter Yu defended his statement at a campaign event in Golden, Colo., last month, suggesting the #StopAsianHate movement has been “politically exaggerated.” What happened: Speaking at an event hosted by the Colorado Log Cabin Republicans on July 20, Yu said he had never experienced anti-Asian discrimination amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Times Recorder reported. Howard Chou, co-founder and chair of Colorado Democrats Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Initiative, later issued a statement criticizing Yu’s comment, saying racism and violence against the AAPI community are real.

  • China warns of 'countermeasures' after US confirms $750 million arms sale to Taiwan

    China warned the United States could face "countermeasures" following President Joe Biden's approval of a $750 million arms sale for Taiwan as Beijing ramps up its commitment to a "one-China" policy.

  • Florida education officials hash out ways to punish schools that mandate masks

    Florida education officials on Friday are holding an emergency meeting to discuss freeing up private-school vouchers for families that want to transfer their children out of public schools that impose mask mandates.

  • Letters to the Editor: Is the Republican Party just using Donald Trump?

    Trump didn't have to trash democracy to accomplish what little he did, but GOP leaders embrace him because he can deliver them votes.

  • Employers opting for vaccine mandates as delta variant spreads

    Companies are implementing different policies depending on location, workforce, and work type.

  • Central Asian leaders worried by turmoil in Afghanistan

    Leaders from five ex-Soviet Central Asian nations on Friday voiced concern about instability possibly spilling out of Afghanistan and discussed their response to potential security threats, while Russian heavy bombers carried out practice strikes in joint drills near the Afghan border. The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea to talk about the regional challenges. “A quick settlement of the situation in Afghanistan is a key factor for preserving and strengthening security and stability in Central Asia,” the five leaders said in a statement after the talks.

  • Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

    An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities. The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from an east Arkansas school district where more than 900 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

    Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.