Supreme Court asked to quickly wade into dispute over Trump criminal immunity claims

WASHINGTON − Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into an ongoing legal battle about whether former President Donald Trump can claim immunity from criminal charges tied to his alleged interference in the 2020 election, leapfrogging an appeals court that was expected to consider the question.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan earlier this month rejected a series of arguments from Trump to have the case dismissed, such as that he can't be prosecuted because his alleged actions were "at the heart of his official responsibilities as President." Trump appealed that decision on Dec. 7, a move he said would suspend action and potentially jeopardize the start of a trial in that case, which is currently scheduled to begin in March.

By going directly to the Supreme Court, Smith argued that a delay is untenable and that the nation's highest court should resolve the legal questions as quickly as possible. The move puts the spectacle of Trump's legal woes on the Supreme Court's docket in a way that could have profound implications for the court and Trump's political future.

"The United States recognizes that this is an extraordinary request. This is an extraordinary case," the government told the Supreme Court in its filing Monday. "The court should grant certiorari and set a briefing schedule that would permit this case to be argued and resolved as promptly as possible."

Trump is fighting charges brought by Smith that could land him in prison for decades, including that he conspired to obstruct the process for certifying the election.

"Defendant’s four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens," Chutkan said in her Dec. 1 ruling.

Trump argued that his alleged statements about the administration of a federal election "unquestionably" fell within the scope of his official duties because presidents are duty-bound to defend themselves publicly and promote policy initiatives.

