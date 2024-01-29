The Supreme Court Blessed an Experimental Execution in Alabama. It Went So Wrong.

On Thursday night, Alabama executioners killed Kenneth Eugene Smith using nitrogen gas, the first ever use of this method to carry out a capital sentence in America. Smith argued that killing him with nitrogen would violate the Eighth Amendment’s bar against cruel and unusual punishment, but the Supreme Court declined to stay his execution by a 6–3 vote. On Saturday’s Slate Plus segment of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed the conservative majority’s refusal to halt Smith’s grisly, torturous death, and how its abandonment of the Eighth Amendment could backfire against the death penalty in the long run. Their conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: We need to talk about the unspeakable, staggering news that the Supreme Court allowed the first American execution using nitrogen gas to move forward in Alabama on Thursday. The three liberal justices dissented. Mark, we’ve talked about the death penalty so many times over so many years that it’s hard to even think of what we could possibly say about what feels like an unholy experiment with the machinery of death that was just signed off by six justices.

Mark Joseph Stern: Without any opinion or justification, as usual—a classic shadow docket order. Because how could they justify it? It’s so easy to remain silent instead.

It’s worth noting two damning points here. First, the defendant in this case, Kenneth Eugene Smith, was convicted of murder in Alabama. However, the jury voted 11–1 to spare his life, rejecting a capital sentence. The judge then overrode the jury’s near-unanimous determination and instead sentenced him to death. That practice of judicial override, rejecting the decision made by a jury of the defendant’s peers, is now banned in every state.

Second, Alabama tried and failed to execute him already back in 2022. The executioners strapped him to a gurney and tried to insert a needle for lethal injection. But they couldn’t tap a vein properly. They tortured him for hours, poking and prodding, trying to inject lethal chemicals into his vein until they finally had to give up. Then, instead of simply consigning him to life behind bars, Alabama’s attorney general decided to use him as a guinea pig for a new method of execution, nitrogen gas. So, on Thursday night, the executioners strapped him to a gurney once again, put an off-the-rack mask on his face, and pumped nitrogen gas into his lungs, with orders that they stand by and not interfere, even if he began choking on his own vomit, which was a very real possibility.

Alabama claimed that this would be a painless execution. It was not. Observers from the death chamber say that Smith struggled for two to four minutes, writhing and thrashing around on the gurney, followed by five minutes of heavy breathing, only then followed by death—which suggests that he was tortured to death. And that was entirely foreseeable, all enabled by the Supreme Court’s 6–3 vote to let this moral abomination occur. Over a series of decisions, the conservative majority that has eroded all Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment, against absolutely barbaric methods of killing human beings, to the point that it wasn’t even a real question what the court would do here. Everybody knew that Alabama was going to be able to do whatever it wanted.

Lithwick: I commend listeners to read Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent. Here’s a line at the end: “Not long ago, this Court remarked that ‘the Eighth Amendment’s protection of dignity reflects the Nation we have been, the Nation we are, and the Nation we aspire to be.’ This case shows how that protection can be all too fragile. Twice now this Court has ignored Smith’s warning that Alabama will subject him to an unconstitutional risk of pain. The first time, Smith’s predictions came true. He survived to describe the intense fear and pain he experienced during Alabama’s tortuous attempts to execute him. This time, he predicts that Alabama’s protocol will cause him to suffocate and choke to death on his own vomit. I sincerely hope that he is not proven correct a second time.”

Mark, as you say, we have come such a long way from a court that at least paid lip service to the notion that we don’t torture people as we attempt to end their lives, and have moved into this world in which, to use Justice Samuel Alito’s construction, any attempt to have that conversation takes away the state’s rights to kill, kill, kill. And that’s the world we live in now. I don’t know what I can add other than holy cow, what a difference a couple of Supreme Court appointments make.

Stern: The quote Sotomayor deployed there was from one of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s last Eighth Amendment opinions. Justice Kennedy really did believe in a baseline of human dignity that applied to all people and that states could not violate in their pursuit of executions. And a theme in his jurisprudence was that unconstitutional executions don’t just harm the individual, they degrade the entire country in whose name the person is being executed. All of that went by the wayside almost as soon as Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy. Kavanaugh clearly does not believe in any guardrails here. So what we see now is the brutal reality of execution thrown in our faces.

I can’t help but see a connection here to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and framing itself as the great hero of democracy by returning this issue to the people. What we’ve actually seen is the grisly reality of women in emergency rooms being forced into sepsis and hemorrhage before they’re allowed to terminate a failed pregnancy. We’ve seen rape victims being forced to cross state lines, even if they’re 10 years old, to terminate a pregnancy. We’ve seen the ugly truth of abortion bans laid bare. And in response, there has been a real backlash.

I wonder if we’ll see something similar with the death penalty. Because, again, what the Supreme Court has done is take away all of the guardrails. So the nation woke up on Friday morning to the news that a man was tortured to death in Alabama, gassed to death in the name of justice. And these disgusting executions are going to continue; Alabama’s attorney general calls this a road map for other states to copy; he’s encouraging other red states to adopt this method of death by nitrogen gas. This is being done in our name. This is being done in the name of the people. And I’d like to think that much like Americans are paying attention to what’s being done because of abortion bans, they will finally wake up to the fact that whatever euphemisms we use, execution is murder. The murder of a person by the state is always wrong. It can never truly be done painlessly or humanely. And it always degrades the dignity of us all.