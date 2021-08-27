Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium

Reuters

China is seeking to tighten oversight of the algorithms technology companies use to drive their business, issuing far-reaching draft rules in Beijing's latest move to crackdown on its internet sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/XdQVqqjJdLRlL0p6jlbwsQ on Friday that companies must abide by business ethics and principles of fairness and should not set up algorithm models that entice users to spend large amounts of money or spend money in a way that may disrupt public order. The guidelines include a proposal that users be given the option to easily turn off algorithm recommendation services, giving consumers a greater say over an area of the internet that has also been the target of authorities in the United States and Europe.