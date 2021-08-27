Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's temporary ban on evictions. In a 6-3 vote, the court ruled to end protections for millions of Americans who struggled to pay rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice explained to CBSN's Tom Hanson what's next for those Americans.

