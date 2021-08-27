Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium

Reuters
President Joe Biden's administration was dealt a double blow by the conservative-majority Supreme Court this week, raising new questions about how the justices handle cases brought via an emergency process known as the "shadow docket." The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video/the-shadow-docket-how-the-u-s-supreme-court-quietly-dispatches-key-rulings-idUSKBN2BF16Q, deciding quickly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics from across the ideological spectrum say lacks transparency. The administration of Biden's Republican predecessor, President Donald Trump, did very well with the process, winning a wide majority of the cases it brought via emergency applications.