Supreme Court blocks Texas law that banned Facebook, Twitter from moderating posts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fritze and Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Clarence Thomas
    Clarence Thomas
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Texas from enforcing a law banning social media giants like Facebook and Twitter from moderating content – an outcome critics said would have forced "extremist" material onto the platforms.

The Supreme Court's decision blocks enforcement of the law temporarily while the underlying case continues in lower federal courts.

The 5-4 order was not accompanied by an opinion explaining the decision. Associate Justice Samuel Alito, in a dissent joined by Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that it is "not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies."

In an unusual alignment, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, a member of court's liberal wing joined the three conservatives in saying she would have allowed the law to be enforced but didn't explain her reasoning.

Chris Marchese, counsel at NetChoice, one of the internet trade groups that sued over the Texas law, described it as a "constitutional train wreck."

"We are relieved that the First Amendment, open internet, and the users who rely on it remain protected from Texas’s unconstitutional overreach," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill last fall that blocked the tech firms from restricting or removing content, a response to unsubstantiated complaints from former President Donald Trump and other conservatives that the sites censor Republican voices because of their viewpoints. Florida passed a similar law last year and enforcement of that measure was also halted by federal courts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last week blocked enforcement of most of Florida's law.

"Put simply, with minor exceptions, the government can't tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it," Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom, a Trump nominee, wrote for the court.

Two trade groups that represent the social media companies told the high court in an emergency appeal this month that the law would compel the sites to disseminate "all sorts of objectionable viewpoints," from Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine to posts encouraging children to adopt unhealthy behavior such as eating disorders.

The groups said the law would "transform the Internet" and would leave their platforms "overrun with spam, vitriol, and graphic content."

Abbott, Trump and other conservatives have for years asserted that their First Amendment rights are violated when social media posts are labeled or removed or when their accounts are banned for violating the policies of social media platforms. Trump's suspension from the major platforms inspired the measures.

Law: Texas law inspired by Trump to take effect against Facebook, Twitter

The Texas governor argued that "social media websites have become our modern-day public square" and claimed last year that there is a "dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas." The companies have denied those claims, saying their policies to curb offensive content are politically neutral.

The trade groups assert that social media platforms are like newspapers and TV stations and that the First Amendment prohibits the government from compelling them to speak. Unlike when the government creates a public forum – say, in a park – and is prohibited from restricting speech in that space based on a speaker's viewpoint, social media companies said they are private entities and have no such limitation.

Neither Facebook nor Twitter immediately responded to a request for comment.

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day.
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day.

But that reading of the law has come under fire from some on the right. Thomas last year compared Twitter and other large social media companies to communication utilities, asserting the concentration in the industry gives digital platforms "enormous control over speech." That analysis, if it gains traction in federal courts, could open the companies up to far more government regulation.

Thomas: Supreme Court dismisses case about Trump's blocking of critics on Twitter

Fact check: Justice Clarence Thomas didn't say Section 230 is unconstitutional

Fact check: Claim connecting Psaki comments on Section 230 changes, Twitter sale lacks context

Wrapped up in the debate – though barely mentioned by the lawyers in the case – is a longstanding fight over "Section 230," a provision of federal law that shields internet companies from lawsuits when they transmit or remove user-generated content. Trump and other conservatives have argued for years that the provision should be repealed.

During his campaign, President Joe Biden also called for Section 230 to be revoked. More recently, the White House has signaled support for "fundamental reforms" to the law. Congressional Democrats have proposed legislation that would preserve much of the law but make it easier for users to sue over certain abusive or threatening content.

A federal district court in Texas blocked enforcement of the law but the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit put that court's decision on hold. The trade groups filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to uphold the first decision while lower courts sort out the constitutional questions the Texas law presents.

In his dissent Tuesday, Alito said he hasn't yet decided how the case should be decided on the merits, but asserted that "Texas should not be required to seek preclearance from the federal courts before its laws go into effect."    

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court blocks Texas ban on Facebook, Twitter content control

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," siding with two technology industry groups that have argued that the Republican-backed measure would turn platforms into "havens of the vilest expression imaginable." The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube as members, to block the law while litigation continues after a lower court on May 11 let it go into effect. The industry groups sued to try to block the law, challenging it as a violation of the free speech rights of companies, including to editorial discretion on their platforms, under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law that seeks to protect conservatives on Facebook and Twitter

    Supreme Court puts on hold a Texas law that authorizes the state to sue Facebook, Twitter over alleged censorship of conservatives.

  • Russia Offers to Ease Ukraine Grain Blockade. Don’t Count on It.

    Western diplomats have increased pressure on Moscow to let Ukrainian grain come to market. Russia said it would lift the blockade for food shipments if sanctions are dropped.

  • Police locate vehicle sought in connection to deadly motorcycle crash

    Police locate vehicle sought in connection to deadly motorcycle crash

  • An Idaho woman was killed. Court document shows ‘unreported physical domestic batteries’

    Junior Gamboa is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 15, according to online court records.

  • Local motorcycle club cautions drivers after string of deadly crashes over holiday weekend

    It has been a deadly holiday weekend for motorcyclists in our area, with officials reporting four fatal accidents.

  • BTS Delivers Powerful Message Against Asian-Targeted Hate Crimes at White House Press Briefing

    "It's not wrong to be different, and equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," Suga said.

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenThe largest

  • Here’s How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?

    The president of the United States is arguably the most powerful job in the world. It also has helped many former presidents earn a fortune after leaving office. The job itself comes with a $400,000...

  • DUI arrest of Nancy Pelosi’s husband came after wine-country crash

    The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said.

  • Biden talks gun control with New Zealand leader following 2019 mass shooting

    Biden is praising New Zealand's prime minister for her success in curbing extremism and guns following a 2019 mass shooting there.

  • NYPD 'looking into' assault against Asian man at subway station captured on video

    The NYPD is looking into videos circulating on social media that appear to show a group of men assaulting an Asian man at the Fulton St. subway station in Lower Manhattan. One video claims, without evidence, that the assault was an act of vigilante justice after the attack victim assaulted a woman on the train.

  • Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

    It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed.

  • Clinton lawyer cleared of lying to FBI over Trump

    Michael Sussman stood charged with lying to the FBI and concealing ties to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

  • Funerals start in Uvalde as visitors pay respects

    Mourners paid their respects to 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza Monday at a funeral home in Uvalde, Texas. The funeral home is directly across the street from the school where Amerie, her classmates and two teachers, were shot to death May 24th. (May 31)

  • Georgia company provides child caskets to Texas man who customized them for school shooting victims

    As the children killed in the Uvalde school shooting start to be put to rest, Channel 2 Action News has learned that a local company has provided caskets for some of the victims that a Texas man personalized for the children. The company’s president, Mike Mims, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the company sent several caskets to Trey Ganem, who is customizing the caskets for the victims of the school tragedy, free of charge.

  • Supreme Court Refuses to Shield Texas GOP Lawmakers From Voting-Map Testimony

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court refused to shield three Republican lawmakers from being questioned under oath in lawsuits by the Biden administration and civil rights groups that claim new voting maps in Texas are racially discriminatory.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland an

  • Wall Street Sees Any Stock Market Rally as Likely Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Wall Street strategists see last week’s stock market rebound as a head fake before more selling, as risks to the US economy and corporate earnings growth remain with stubbornly high inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowNATO S

  • I Bought The Eight-In-One "Always Pan" Six Months Ago — Here's How It's Actually Held Up Over Time (And What I Wish I Could Change About It)

    I really enjoy using it, but there are a few important downsides.View Entire Post ›

  • Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. An order from Justice Samuel Alito paused a lower-court ruling in a lawsuit over a disputed 2021 local court election that would have allowed the counting of mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date. Based on that ruling, the state had advised counties to count those ballots in the race between McCormick and Oz.