  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court: Boston can't deny Christian flag if it flies other flags on City Hall flagpole

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the United States

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Boston may not deny a Christian group the ability to raise a flag at City Hall alongside secular organizations that are encouraged to do so to celebrate the city's diversity.

The unanimous decision was the latest in a series of rulings from the high court favoring the protection of religious groups, though in this case the issue was more about the First Amendment's protection of free speech than its promise that Americans may practice their religion without government interference.

"We conclude that Boston’s flag-raising program does not express government speech," Associate Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court. "As a result, the city’s refusal to let (the group) fly their flag based on its religious viewpoint violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment."

A mix of conservative and liberal justices joined the court's opinion, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. There were no dissents.

That vote appeared to reflect the fact that the religious group had support that transcended traditional ideological and partisan lines. The Biden administration, for instance, sided with the group and against Boston in the case.

The religious group that made the request, Camp Constitution, said Boston's flagpole is a public forum, a concept in First Amendment law used by courts to help analyze when the government may regulate speech on public property. The government can't restrict speech based on a speaker's viewpoint in a public forum.

"This case is so much more significant than a flag," said Mathew Staver, the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group that represented Camp Constitution. "Boston openly discriminated against viewpoints it disfavored when it opened the flagpoles to all applicants and then excluded Christian viewpoints."

Boston officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whose speech?: Supreme Court debates Christian flag at Boston's City Hall

Skepticism: Supreme Court leans against Boston decision to stop Christian flag

During the litigation, Boston had countered that the flags on its flagpole are a form of government speech – not a public forum – and that city officials may choose the messages they want to convey, just as they might on the city's website. For years, the city rotated dozens of flags on a pole outside City Hall to celebrate veterans, sports teams and LGBTQ pride.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 14, 2022.
The Supreme Court on Jan. 14, 2022.

Boston said it worried that losing the case would mean it might someday be required to fly a flag from a neo-Nazi group or an al-Qaida flag. Another option: The city could avoid flying flags inconsistent with its views by not flying any third-party flags in the first place.

Breyer, a former chief judge on the Boston-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, said the city had limited involvement in the flag program which he said undermined its argument that the flags were a form of government speech.

"Boston acknowledges it 'hadn't spent a lot of time really thinking about' its flag-raising practices until this case," Breyer wrote. "True to its word, the city had nothing – no written policies or clear internal guidance – about what flags groups could fly and what those flags would communicate."

At times during the Jan. 18 oral argument justices from both ends of the ideological spectrum appeared exasperated with the fact that the case wasn't resolved before it reached the nation's highest court. Both conservative and liberal justices indicated the dispute could have been settled relatively easily with a few changes to Boston's policy, such as ensuring that city officials were more involved in the selection of flags.

The Supreme Court has looked favorably on claims of religious freedom in the past. In 2019, the court ruled that a Latin cross on government property outside Washington, D.C., did not have to be moved in the name of church-state separation. In 2014, the court upheld the practice of offering prayers to open government meetings, even if those prayers were overwhelmingly Christian.

But a 5-4 court held in 2015 that a specialty license plate program promoting everything from "Choose Life" to "Conserve Water" could prohibit images such as the Confederate flag because license plates are government speech. The decision drew a sharp dissent from Associate Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Roberts and two others who have since left the court.

Boston's guest flag program is relatively rare so the wider impact of the ruling is unclear. Perhaps anticipating lawsuits, more than 7 in 10 cities do not fly third-party flags, according to a survey by the International Municipal Lawyers Association.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Boston can't deny flying Christian flag on flagpole

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New to Louisville? Here's how to sign your kid up for school

    Jefferson County Public Schools has more than 150 schools with two districts. Here's where to find forms and what you should research.

  • As teens say they are afraid to go outside, marchers call for end to gun violence in Milwaukee

    The event along North King Drive drew a diverse group of marchers, from school leaders to motorcyclists to members of a drum line.

  • They haven’t finished college, but 3 students are running for office in South Carolina

    Challenging the status quo and standing up for their futures, college students in South Carolina are running to become your next state lawmaker. Can they win?

  • Investment Banking Giant Sounds a Major Recession Warning. Should You Prepare?

    Back in April 2020, the national unemployment rate reached a record high. Recently, investment banking giant Deutsche Bank sounded a warning that a major economic downturn could be imminent. What happens during a recession?

  • 7 Kitchen Trends That Will Be Huge in 2022, According to Designers

    From breathtaking countertops to gussied-up cabinetry, designers predict these trends will be everywhere this year.

  • 5 Collector’s Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash

    Collecting items like Beanie Babies can be a fun hobby that allows you to create special memories. What you might not realize is some collections also grow to be worth a fortune. In some cases, items...

  • NHL Awards: Matthews wins Richard, McDavid claims Art Ross

    Connor McDavid wins the Art Ross Trophy for the fourth time in his career and Auston Matthews wins the Rocket Richard award for the second year in a row.

  • Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case

    A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that the city discriminated against the activist, Harold Shurtleff, because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags.

  • Bitcoin-Hoarding Miners Turn to Options Market for Cash Infusion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are deploying their own version of “yield farming,” the often-discussed cryptocurrency money-making strategy, but with an old-school twist.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapPublicl

  • Fayetteville LGBTQ organization is at risk of disbanding if vacating board seats aren't filled

    The Fayetteville chapter of PFLAG is looking for new board members.

  • Consumer staples stocks assume market leadership

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to discuss the second-best performing sector in the S&P 500 for the year: consumer staples.

  • 'Do not be bullied' -Pelosi visits Kyiv

    STORY: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in order to send a clear message to the world. "America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is won."Pelosi spoke from Poland after her trip to Ukraine, where Zelenskiy greeted her and several U.S. lawmakers.Pelosi has said she hoped to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden as soon as possible - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for Ukraine more than two months after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation." Zelenskiy thanked the U.S. for its assistance, saying it would help to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden's funding request includes over $20 billion for weapons and other military assistance, as well as $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government and $3 billion in humanitarian aid.Moscow says its actions aim to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression."Do not be bullied by bullies if they're making threats, you cannot back down. That's my view of it. We're there for the fight. And you cannot fold to a bully."

  • Teacher Appreciation Week brings deals and freebies for educators at Sonic, Staples, more

    Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 runs through Friday, May 6 and beyond. But the biggest day for teachers' food deals is Tuesday, National Teachers Day.

  • Jury deliberates in ex-NYPD officer's Capitol riot trial

    Jurors deliberated on Monday in the federal trial of a New York Police Department veteran charged with assaulting an officer who tried to protect the Capitol from an attacking insurrectionist mob last year. Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Webster's jury trial, which started April 26, is the fourth for a Capitol riot case.

  • Supreme Court says Boston was wrong to refuse Christian flag

    The Supreme Court ruled the city of Boston violated the Constitution when it refused to let a local organization fly a Christian flag in front of city hall.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Christian group in Boston flag flap

    (Reuters) -Boston violated the free speech rights of a Christian group by refusing to fly a flag bearing the image of a cross at City Hall as part of a program that let private groups use the flagpole while holding events in the plaza below, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday. The 9-0 decision, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, overturned a lower court's ruling that the rejection of Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff did not violate their rights to freedom to speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

  • Esper: Trump asked about shooting protesters ‘in the legs or something’ after George Floyd death

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says that former President Trump asked authorities if they could shoot protesters in the legs amid the demonstrations that filled the streets of Washington following the death of George Floyd. “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Esper says Trump said. Esper’s revelation from…

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.