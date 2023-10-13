Supreme Court of Canada Voids Most of Trudeau Environment Law

(Bloomberg) -- A law passed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ’s government to review major resource and infrastructure projects was largely struck down by Canada’s top court, which ruled it intrudes on provinces’ jurisdiction.

The law, known as the Impact Assessment Act, had been opposed by Canada’s oil industry, which argued that it increased the complexity of the approval process for major projects like pipelines and gave too much weight to input from parties that aren’t directly affected by the projects.

Trudeau and his government said that a tougher approval process would make projects more likely to survive court challenges, increasing certainty for companies and investors.

While a portion of the law that applies to federal projects is constitutional and can be separated from the remainder of the law, the bulk of the measure “exceeds the bounds of federal jurisdiction” and “intrudes more than incidentally into the provinces’ sphere,” the Supreme Court of Canada ruled.

“Environmental protection remains one of today’s most pressing challenges, and Parliament has the power to enact a scheme of environmental assessment to meet this challenge,” the court said in the ruling issued Friday. “But Parliament also has the duty to act within the enduring division of powers framework laid out in the Constitution.”

The law, which was passed in 2019, was swiftly challenged by the Conservative government of the oil-rich province of Alberta. That province’s top court ruled that the law was unconstitutional, and the federal government asked the Supreme Court to settle the question.

