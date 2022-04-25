Supreme Court clears way for access to report about excessive force in Canaan police arrest

Apr. 25—CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that an Upper Valley newspaper should have access to a 2018 investigation into excessive force by a police officer in the town of Canaan.

Last week, the court unanimously rejected several legal theories, including claims by the officer, Samuel Provenza, that disclosure of the report would amount to an unwarranted invasion of his privacy.

"As for the public interest in disclosure, we conclude that it is significant," wrote Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald. "The public has a substantial interest in information about what its government is up to ... as well as in knowing whether a government investigation is comprehensive and accurate."

Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney at ACLU-New Hampshire noted that the Supreme Court unanimously found that significant public interest exists in release of the report. The organization represented the Valley News newspaper in the case.

"Policing in New Hampshire is improved with more accountability, not less — and that's why today's court victory for police transparency is so important," Klementowicz said in a statement.

Provenza left the Canaan Police Department for a position as a New Hampshire State Police trooper. His lawyer, John Krupski, did not return an email seeking comment.

The incident involved Crystal Eastman, whom Provenza pulled over during a traffic stop on Nov. 30, 2017.

According to court filings, Provenza pulled Eastman — who is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds — out of her car by her ponytail, kneed her in the left leg and tossed her to the ground.

Eastman suffered a serious leg injury, which required surgery and physical therapy, and was unable to return to her job as a heavy equipment operator with the state Department of Transportation. Provenza's cruiser camera was not operating at the time.

At trial, Eastman was acquitted of resisting arrest but found guilty of disobeying a police officer. Earlier this year, the town paid out $160,000 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by Eastman, according to media reports.

Story continues

The decision comes after nearly three years of effort.

In March 2018, Valley News columnist Jim Kenyon reported about the arrest. Four months later, the town hired Municipal Resources Inc. and its investigator, Mark Myrdek, to investigate the arrest. The work cost the town about $6,400.

The Valley News sought a copy of the report, which the town rejected in 2019. A year later, the newspaper renewed its request, bolstered by two 2020 Supreme Court rulings that recognized a public right to information in police personnel files when a compelling public interest exists.

Provenza sued to block release of the report, and the Valley News intervened in the case.

A trial court judge ruled that the report was subject to public disclosure under the Right to Know law. The Supreme Court upheld that decision on Friday. Provenza has 10 days to ask the justices to reconsider; otherwise, the report should be released.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court said any privacy interest of Provenza carries little weight. The Municipal Resources investigation did not reveal intimate details of his life; rather, if focused on his conduct as a government employee.

The justices referred to a 2006 Wisconsin Supreme Court case, which found that anyone who becomes a police officer "should expect that his or her conduct will be subject to greater scrutiny. That is the nature of the job."

The town had made no argument on appeal for non-disclosure. It only asked that limited information involving medical information, license plate numbers and the names of minors be redacted, which the trial court granted.