Supreme Court commission: Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds not suspended from office

Roger Reynolds, Butler County auditor, can remain in public office as he faces charges of bribery and unlawful interest in a public contract, along with unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest, an commission appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who's currently facing corruption charges, can remain in public office, according to a special commission appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The commission found "Mr. Reynolds’ actions, as set forth in the charges, are not sufficiently related to the performance and duties of his

office so as to warrant suspension," according to a preliminary determination issued Tuesday.

Reynolds is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors related to corruption. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract, unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost initiated suspension proceedings on Feb. 14 by filing a notice with the Supreme Court requesting the appointment of a special commission.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor appointed three retired judges to decide whether to suspend Reynolds.

The commission consisted of Judge David E. Cain of Franklin County, Judge L. Alan Goldsberry of Athens County and Judge James L. Kimbler of Medina County, who reviewed the attorney general’s filing as well as Reynolds’ written response.

“We believe the panel got it wrong but respect their decision," Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said a statement. "When the full case is presented to the jury, the defendant’s misconduct in office will be obvious.”

Chad Ziepfel, Reynolds' attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment on the commission's decision.

Auditor corruption: Who is Roger Reynolds, the Butler County auditor charged with corruption?

In a lawsuit West Chester resident Gerald Parks filed in September 2021, he accused Reynolds of using his position as county auditor to increase taxes and prevent developments on Parks' property.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office began investigating Reynolds seven months ago after receiving complaints and after Enquirer media partner Fox19's reporting, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Story continues

Jones said the investigation is ongoing and his office has looked into complaints from Parks and his daughter, but has declined to say how much of the civil lawsuit matches the indictment.

If convicted, Reynolds could face up to seven years in prison.

Reynolds, a Republican, was first appointed in 2008 and reelected several times. He's running for reelection against Bruce Jones, West Chester Township fiscal officer, in the Republican primary this May.

Enquirer reporter Erin Glynn contributed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds not suspended from public office