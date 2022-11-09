Supreme Court Conservatives Split Over Native American Adoption Law

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court sent mixed signals about the fate of a 1978 law that gives preference to Native Americans in adopting and fostering American Indian children.

Hearing arguments in Washington Wednesday, several members of the court’s conservative majority questioned whether parts of the Indian Child Welfare Act could be squared with the equal protection clause and other constitutional provisions.

But over the course of an argument that lasted more than three hours, the court showed little appetite for striking down the entire law, and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch strongly suggested he would vote to uphold the measure.

“I guess I’m struggling to understand why this falls on the other side of the line when Congress makes the judgment that this is essential to preservation of Indian tribes,” Gorsuch told a lawyer challenging the law.

The law, know as ICWA, stemmed from rising concern that American Indian children were being removed from their families and placed in non-tribal adoptive homes, foster care and institutions. Studies presented to Congress indicated that as many as 35% of all Native children were being separated from their families.

Under the law, states placing an American Indian child are required to give preference to a member of the child’s extended family, followed by a member of the child’s tribe and then other Native American families.

Several justices suggested they were troubled by the favoritism afforded to families from other tribes. “This is just treating Indian tribes as fungible,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.

“I don’t know how many cultural similarities you would identify if you compared a tribe in Florida with a tribe in Alaska,” Justice Samuel Alito said later.

The law is being challenged at the Supreme Court by Texas, three non-Native couples and the biological mother of an American Indian child. The families include Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, Texas parents who adopted one Navajo Nation child and are seeking to adopt his sister. The tribe sought Navajo placements.

The challengers say ICWA is riddled with constitutional problems. They argue that Congress overstepped its authority to regulate commerce involving tribes, illegally commandeered state officials to administer the federal law and gave too much power to tribes to adjust the placement preferences.

The lead case is Haaland v. Brackeen, 21-376.

