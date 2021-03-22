Supreme Court to consider Boston Marathon bomber death sentence

Pete Williams
·3 min read

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider arguments over the death penalty for the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, after a lower court overturned the sentence. Prosecutors had appealed the lower court ruling.

Tsarnaev was convicted of joining his older brother in planting two pressure-cooker bombs in 2013 that killed three people and seriously injured more than 250 others.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year ordered a new sentencing hearing, ruling unanimously that the trial judge had failed to allow enough questioning of potential jurors about how extensively they followed news media reports of the bombings. The defense in a high-profile case must be allowed to ask extensive questions about the kind and degree of their exposure to media coverage, the court said.

"Make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution," the ruling said, using his first name to avoid confusion in the ruling with his older brother, Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with police four days after the bombing.

Justice Department lawyers urged the Supreme Court to reverse that ruling and let the death sentence stand, calling the case "one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation's history."

Related: Bombs bloodied the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, killing three spectators, and wounding 260 others.

Past Supreme Court rulings don't require asking prospective jurors about the specific content of the news reports they've seen or heard, the government said. Instead, the test is whether jurors can set aside their impressions or opinions and base their verdicts on the evidence presented.

In its ruling, the appeals court also said the judge at Tsarnaev's trial improperly blocked evidence about a 2011 Boston-area murder, in which three men were bound, beaten and killed. The FBI interviewed a man who said he was there when Tsarnaev's older brother carried out the murders.

The trial judge ruled that the testimony was unproven and that the killings were too far removed from the bombings. But the appeals court said the defense was deprived of evidence that showed the older brother was violent and domineering.

In response, the government said any minimal value the evidence may have had was outweighed by the danger of confusing the jury.

"Tamerlan's alleged commission of independent crimes almost two years before the bombing had no reasonable prospect of altering the jury's recommendation" that Tsarnaev receive the death penalty for his own acts of terrorism," government lawyers said.

During the trial, Tsarnaev's lawyers did not deny his role in the marathon bombing. But they said he was easily manipulated by his brother, a man they called the mastermind.

The Justice Department told the Supreme Court that an order to hold a new sentencing hearing would further traumatize the Boston community. "The victims will have to once again take the stand to describe the horrors" that Tsarnaev inflicted on them, it said.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear death penalty case against Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    After a lower court threw out the death sentence, the government appealed seeking to have it reinstated.

  • Supreme Court could reimpose Boston marathon bomber’s death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • Man robs 69-year-old Asian woman in attack caught on video, California cops say

    Police said they’re still looking for the man.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

    Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its annual financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus. Despite the 44% drop in net income, Aramco said it would stick to its promise of paying quarterly dividends of $18.75 billion — $75 billion a year — due to commitments the company made to shareholders in the run-up to its initial public offering.

  • Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

    Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group. The classification of UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year. "SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.

  • Julia Letlow wins special election to replace her late husband in Congress

    Her husband, Luke Letlow, died in December after battling Covid-19.

  • 'It's going to be very intense': Wisconsin will occupy familiar spot in 2022 — epicenter of national politics

    “Ground zero” in American politics in 2022 looks a lot like 2020. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia all will elect governors and senators.

  • Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow Wins House Seat Husband Won before COVID Death

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband Luke Letlow in Congress on Saturday after he died from COVID complications in December. Luke Letlow, a Republican, was elected in a special race in December but died on December 29 at age 41, five days before he was set to be sworn in. Julia Letlow defeated eleven candidates to become the first Republican congresswoman from Louisiana. “This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement after her win. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District.” Letlow won 65 percent of the vote to represent the 5th District, which covers all or part of 24 parishes, including the cities of Alexandria and Monroe. Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe received roughly 27 percent of the vote — candidates of all parties compete against each other in Louisiana primaries, with a runoff election held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Letlow had received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state GOP. She raised more than $680,000 for the race, more money than all of the other candidates combined. On Saturday as voters cast their ballots, Trump called Letlow “outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the border, and for our military and vets.” “Louisiana, get out and vote today — she will never disappoint! Julia has my complete and total endorsement,” he said. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.,) congratulated the congresswoman-elect, saying in a statement she “offered a message that united Louisiana voters and defied predictions by winning this special election outright with a clear majority — a remarkable accomplishment among a field of 12 candidates. “As Julia succeeds her late husband and our friend, Luke, we look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America,” he added.

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Amazon workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands

    Amazon workers took strike action in Italy on Monday in the first protest involving the U.S. group's entire logistics operations, including third-party delivery service providers. Trade unions estimate Amazon's delivery systems rely on 40,000 workers, including staff of its logistics arm, which employs most of Amazon's 9,500 long-term Italian staff. Elsewhere, Amazon is also facing a challenge at its fulfilment centre in Bessemer, Alabama, where workers are voting on whether to become the first employees to join a union at one of the largest employers in the U.S.

  • D.C. statehood moves front and center with House hearing

    D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a vocal proponent of statehood, is set to testify in person Monday.

  • Track and field star Dawn Harper-Nelson on motherhood, training for Olympics

    March is Women's History Month. Dawn Harper-Nelson is a two-time Olympic medalist in track and field, who's setting her sights on the Tokyo Olympics. She discusses her journey in motherhood and the hurdles she's faced from sponsors. She recently received a grant from Mother, an organization supporting female athletes who are mothers, while she trains for the Olympic trials.

  • Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

    The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda. With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that “at some point” he would go to the border and that he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

  • Lauren Alaina Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Concert Appearance: 'Trying to Get Better!'

    Lauren Alaina opened up about her COVID-19 symptoms after revealing that she contracted the virus

  • Final 2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring results, IMSA points, statistics package

    2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring results: All the statistics from Saturday's sports car endurance classic, which was won by the No. 5 Cadillac.

  • Want the Stinger convertible that Kia won't build you? This Florida dealer has you covered

    The Kia Stinger was one of our favorite long-term fleet cars, and we were sad to see it go. Maybe that's because Autoblog is based in Michigan. In Florida, though, City Kia of Orlando has created a droptop version dubbed the Stinger GT-C.

  • Bring back public shame about racism and prejudice. It should unite all of us: Val Demings

    When leaders cross lines, their followers do the same. The Trump-era spike in hate crimes is no accident — it is hate and shamelessness made manifest.

  • Father Arrested After Bringing Child Into San Diego Zoo’s Elephant Habitat

    An unidentified father was arrested after he allegedly brought his child to the San Diego Zoo before dropping the suspected 2-year-old in the elephant habitat.

  • Prosecutor says Capitol riot evidence ‘trending’ toward sedition charges

    Michael Sherwin, the former federal prosecutor who led the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots said this weekend on CBS’ 60 Minutes that the evidence against the defendants “probably” meets the elements of sedition charges. Sherwin led the investigation into the Capitol riots until this Friday when Channing Phillips became the acting U.S. attorney succeeding Sherwin who was a William Barr appointee. In responding to Scott Pelley who asked about the sedition statute calling it “a very low bar,” Sherwin said.

  • Zappos Founder Nick Swinmurn Stomps Into Lavish Montecito Estate

    Zappos may be more closely linked to the late Tony Hsieh, but the online shoe-peddling juggernaut was actually started by a different man entirely: the quietly prolific Nick Swinmurn, an English-born American serial entrepreneur. It was Swinmurn who first came up with the novel idea of selling shoes online; before launching Zappos, he solicited an […]