Supreme Court considers Alabama's bid to allow execution

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Matthew Reeves, who was scheduled for execution on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Reeves was condemned for killing a man during a robbery in 1996. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JAY REEVES
·4 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court considered Thursday whether to let Alabama execute a death row inmate who claims an intellectual disability combined with the state's inattention cost him a chance to avoid lethal injection and choose a less “torturous,” yet untried, method.

The Alabama attorney general's office asked the justices to lift a lower court order that blocked prison workers from putting to death Matthew Reeves, who was convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride and then celebrating the man's killing at a party with blood still on his hands.

The state said it was preparing to execute Reeves, 43, by lethal injection at Holman Prison in case the court allowed it to go forward as scheduled at 6 p.m. CST.

The state previously asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a lower court injunction and allow the execution, but the panel on Wednesday refused and said a judge didn’t abuse his discretion in ruling that the state couldn't execute Reeves by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, which has never been used. Alabama appealed that decision, sending the case to the Supreme Court.

Reeves was sentenced to die for the murder of Willie Johnson, who was killed by a shotgun blast to the neck during a robbery in Selma on Nov. 27, 1996, after picking up Reeves and others on the side of a rural highway. Eighteen at the time, Reeves went to a party and celebrated the killing afterward, evidence showed.

After the dying man was robbed of $360, Reeves danced and mimicked Johnson’s death convulsions at a party, authorities said. A witness said Reeves’ hands were still stained with blood at the celebration, a court ruling said, and he bragged about getting a “teardrop” tattoo to signify that he’d killed someone.

Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union ambassador to the U.S., sent a letter both condemning Johnson's killing and asking Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to block the execution because of Reeves’ claims of an intellectual disability. Ivey also has received a clemency bid from Reeves’ attorneys and will consider all such requests, an aide said.

While courts have upheld Reeves' conviction, the last-minute fight to stop the execution involved his intellect, his rights under federal disability law and how the state planned to kill him.

Alabama switched from the electric chair to lethal injection after 2002, and in 2018 legislators approved the use of another method, nitrogen hypoxia, amid defense challenges to injections and shortages of chemicals needed for the procedure. The new hypoxia method, which hasn't been used in the U.S., would cause death by replacing oxygen that the inmate breathes with nitrogen.

Alabama inmates had a chance to sign a form choosing either lethal injection or nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in 2018 after legislators approved the use of nitrogen. But Reeves was among the inmates who didn’t fill out the form stating a preference.

A poor reader, Reeves is intellectually disabled and wasn’t capable of making such a decision without assistance that should have been provided under the American With Disabilities Act, his lawyers argued. A prison worker who gave Reeves a form didn't offer aid to help him understand, they said.

With Reeves contending he would have chosen nitrogen hypoxia over a “torturous” lethal injection had he comprehended the form, the defense filed suit asking a court to halt the lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. blocked the execution, ruling that Reeves had a good chance of winning the claim under the disabilities law.

A defense expert concluded Reeves reads at a first grade level and has the language competency of someone as young as 4, but the state disagrees that Reeves has a disability that would prevent him from understanding his options. The inmate was able to read and signed other forms through the years, it argued, and officials had no obligation under state law to help him pick a method.

Alabama has said it plans to have a system for the new execution method ready by the end of April, court documents show, but the state argued against delaying Reeves’ execution. Any postponement is the fault of the state given how long it has taken to implement the new system, the 11th Circuit ruled.

An Alabama inmate who was put to death by lethal injection last year, Willie B. Smith, unsuccessfully raised claims about being intellectually unable to make the choice for nitrogen hypoxia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Supreme Court declines to halt pending Oklahoma execution

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request from a death row inmate in Oklahoma to stop his upcoming lethal injection. In a brief order, the court indicated 46-year-old Donald Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution was denied. The decision paves the way for Grant to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • Two executions to proceed in Oklahoma after appeals court denies stays

    The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block Oklahoma officials from executing Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle.

  • Oklahoma to move forward with executions

    Oklahoma to move forward with executions

  • In 1902, a postal worker challenged Jim Crow Alabama. Jackson Giles fought for his right to vote

    The longtime political activist took his complaint all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Their decision reinforced voter suppression for six decades.

  • Cargo surge pushes Port of Savannah to 5.6M container record

    The Port of Savannah saw a whopping 20% increase in shipping containers moving across its docks in 2021 as U.S. seaports scrambled to keep up with a surge in cargo that crammed container yards and forced ships to line up and wait at sea. The Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday that Savannah's port handled a record 5.6 million container units of imports and exports last year — an increase of 1 million container units from the 2020 calendar year. The crush of cargo brought record volumes to Savannah during all 12 months of last year.

  • Federal court upholds stay of execution for Alabama death row inmate

    The state attorney general's office said it will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2001 hotel slayings

    Oklahoma prepared to execute a man on Thursday for the brutal slayings of two hotel workers during a robbery in 2001. Donald Anthony Grant, 46, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Grant had asked a federal judge to temporarily halt his execution, arguing that he should be reinstated as a plaintiff in a separate lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection protocol as presenting a risk of unconstitutional pain and suffering.

  • Oklahoma City woman accuses ex-lawmaker of sexual misconduct

    An Oklahoma state lawmaker who resigned abruptly last week has been accused by an Oklahoma City lobbyist of touching her inappropriately during a New Year’s Eve party at her home. Former first-term Democratic state Rep. Jose Cruz, 31, resigned from his House seat last week, issuing a statement in which he apologized for “exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering." Now, 33-year-old Sarah Rivin, the government relations director in Oklahoma for the American Heart Association, has come forward with allegations that Cruz cornered her in her bathroom, made comments about her body and then ran his hand up her leg.

  • Snow in Oklahoma; looking ahead to Thursday's weather

    Snow in Oklahoma; looking ahead to Thursday's weather

  • Fox News host Jesse Watters freaks out over Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit: ‘Why are they doing this?’

    ‘They’re making her more masculine’ Fox News guest says

  • Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

    A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl.

  • Minnie Mouse will wear a pantsuit for the first time during Disneyland Paris' 30th-anniversary celebration

    Minnie Mouse's new look was designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney. It includes a blue blazer, matching pants, and tons of polka dots.

  • 5 Wild News Stories I Heard About This Past Week That Sound Unbelievable, But Are 100% True

    Who knew news could be this entertaining...View Entire Post ›

  • Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad's body found

    A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home's garage, was arrested Tuesday after evading capture for several hours, according to authorities. Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is considered a person of interest in his father's death and had warned he should be considered a public threat given his recent actions over the past few days, including charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog. “Given his previous charge and what we’re looking at now, I think it goes without saying he has a tendency for violence,” Houston police Commander Kevin Deese said.

  • New Italy president still elusive after 4th round of voting

    Lawmakers and regional representatives failed for a fourth day Thursday to find consensus on a new Italian president, even after the threshold for victory passed to a simple majority for the first time. The center-right abstained outright in the voting, a tactic to maintain the bloc’s unity that drew swift rebukes from other party leaders because it meant the quorum wasn't reached. Blank ballots carried the day as they have every day this week, as political parties continued behind-the-scenes negotiations to come up with viable candidates to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term expires next week.

  • At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

    President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court.

  • Ex-Northwestern prof gets 53 years for killing boyfriend

    A judge sentenced a former Northwestern University professor to 53 years in prison Tuesday for the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Cook County Judge Charles Burns called the killing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau “cold-blooded” and an “execution” as he sentenced Wyndham Lathem, 47, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in October. Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed more than 70 times on July 27, 2017, by Lathem and Andrew Warren, a British man who Lathem had paid to come to Chicago to commit the murder together, prosecutors said.

  • Michigan school offers full tuition after scholarship error

    Dozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships “to make it right." School officials said 58 youths received messages last weekend while accessing the university portal telling them they had won a Centralis Scholars Award, which includes full tuition, room and board, money toward books and supplies, and a $5,000 “study away award." Parker Christensen, a 17-year-old senior at Newaygo High School, said he was so excited to have won the scholarship he told his friends and family, and his mother posted about it on social media.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

    On Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news. A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.