  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court considers reimposing death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

Pete Williams
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court takes up one of the higher-profile cases of the term Wednesday, considering whether to reimpose the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after a federal appeals court voided it.

Although Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a moratorium on executions in the federal system, the Justice Department under President Joe Biden is nonetheless taking the same position that it did under the Trump administration, defending the death sentence for Tsarnaev.

Tsarnaev was convicted of joining his older brother, Tamerlan, in planting two homemade pressure-cooker bombs near the marathon finish line in 2013 that killed three people and injured hundreds more, many of them seriously. Tamerlan, 26, died days after the bombings following a gun battle with police. Dzhokhar, then 19, was later found hiding in a boat parked in a backyard.

In a separate phase of the trial, the jury recommended capital punishment for Tsarnaev.

IMAGE: 2013 Boston Marathon (Charles Krupa / AP)
IMAGE: 2013 Boston Marathon (Charles Krupa / AP)

Tsarnaev appealed the sentence, and a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit last year ordered a new sentencing hearing. It ruled unanimously that the trial judge failed to allow enough questioning of potential jurors about how closely they followed the extensive news coverage of the bombings.

The court also said the judge should have allowed Tsarnaev's lawyers to bring up a 2011 triple killing in the Boston area that investigators suspected was committed by Tamerlan. The defense wanted to use it to show that the younger Tsarnaev was dominated by his violent older brother, and was therefore less responsible for the bombings.

During the trial, Tsarnaev's lawyers did not deny his role in the marathon bombing. But they said he was easily manipulated by his brother, whom they called the mastermind.

Justice Department lawyers urged the Supreme Court to reverse the appeals court and let the death sentence stand, calling the case "one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation's history" and describing Tsarnaev as "a radical jihadist bent on killing Americans."

Past Supreme Court rulings don't require asking prospective jurors about the specific content of the news reports they've seen or heard, the government said. Instead, the test is whether jurors can set aside their impressions or opinions and base their verdicts on the evidence presented.

And as for the 2011 triple slaying, Justice Department lawyers said allowing evidence of the older brother's alleged involvement in a separate crime, with a different alleged accomplice, in an apparent effort to get money, could be confusing and distracting to the jury.

They added that an order to hold a new sentencing hearing would further traumatize the Boston community, saying, "The victims will have to once again take the stand to describe the horrors" that Tsarnaev inflicted on them.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said he supported the government's effort to reverse the lower court ruling.

"I said a long time ago that I thought Tsarnaev should face the death penalty," he said. "So I would agree with the Biden administration on that one."

Many survivors of the bombing also support the death penalty for Tsarnaev. Marc Fucarile, who lost his right leg in the attack, said of capital punishment, "It's there, and his actions call for it."

But Bill and Denise Richard, whose 8-year-old son was killed in the bombings, said despite the heinousness and brutality of the crime, they have a different view. "The continued pursuit of that punishment could bring years of appeals and prolong reliving the most painful day of our lives," they wrote in a letter published in the Boston Globe in 2015.

If the court rules for the Justice Department, Tsarnaev will remain on death row at Colorado's supermax prison. If it rules for Tsarnaev, the Biden administration will have to decide whether to try again to seek the death penalty or let his sentence of life in prison on the noncapital counts stand.

Either way, he'll never get out, a point noted by the appeals court. "Make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution," Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boston Marathon Bomber Supreme Court Case Exposes Split Between Biden and Justice Department on Death Penalty

    Attorneys will stand before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and argue the fate of one of the most infamous members of federal death row: Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. While the case could have legal implications for future high-profile capital punishment trials, it also highlights a rift between Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to end the federal death penalty and his Justice Department’s request that the Supreme Court reinstate Tsarnaev’s death sentence. Tsarnaev was sentenced to death six years ago for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three and injured hundreds.

  • Supreme Court wades into divisive death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

    The Supreme Court will decide whether to reinstate the death penalty for marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a sentence that has divided Bostonians.

  • Desperate British pig farmers tell Johnson: Ease immigration rules

    Two sisters running a pig farm in northeast England have a message for Prime Minister Boris Johnson: lift strict immigration rules for butchers or risk seeing the pork sector collapse under the weight of overly fattened animals. Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 have sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country. As the pigs gain weight from the extra time spent on the farm, eating food that has also jumped in price, they risk passing the size threshold at which abattoirs impose financial penalties because they have become harder to handle.

  • Crist goes from "Chain Gang Charlie" to progressive

    In his campaign to be Florida’s governor again, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled the first part of a progressive new platform that highlights the St. Pete Democrat’s departure from his conservative political roots.His first priority will be restoring voting rights to felons who have been released from prison regardless of outstanding fines. He also wants to reform and accelerate consideration of clemency requests.The second piece of his agenda aims to reduce gun violence by strengthening communi

  • Saudi takeover of English soccer team marks new stage in kingdom’s bid to kick toxic image

    The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United soccer club has prompted concerns the kingdom is using the team for "sportswashing."

  • U.S. Labor Department submits initial text of Biden's vaccine mandate to the White House

    The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday submitted to the White House the initial text of President Joe Biden's plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or get tested regularly. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration submitted the proposed rule for review. The move indicates the proposed standard could be released soon.

  • Asia's airlines ramp up flights, offers as tough COVID travel curbs ease

    Asia-Pacific airlines have lost billions of dollars this year, with jets grounded in COVID-19 transportation freezes. Asian travel agencies and carriers told Reuters they're seeing a surge in bookings and travel enquiries as countries like Malaysia and Vietnam allow domestic flights to resume from this week after months of strict lockdowns. India is lifting a domestic capacity cap, while Singapore, Thailand and Fiji are opening without quarantine to vaccinated international travellers from select countries.

  • Japan's largest opposition party focuses on human rights in party platform

    Japan's largest opposition group unveiled a campaign platform on Wednesday that said it would stand for rights like supporting same-sex marriage and different surnames for couples, marking out differences with the conservative ruling party. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), led by Yukio Edano, is facing a critical test in the Oct 31 general election, the first it is contesting since its formation last year, hoping to make a dent in the ruling party coalition that holds a clear majority in parliament. But it is struggling in opinion polls, and with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also emphasizing social safety nets and similar policies long espoused by the Democratic Party from which the CDPJ was formed, it is facing a battle to stake out its own territory.

  • British economy falters during summer as shortages build up

    Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday. While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England, the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.

  • Democrats Contemplate ‘Horrible Possibility’ That Reconciliation Bill Will Die

    Senate Democrats are starting to fear they can’t win over Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Kyrie Irving skips the jab and benches himself -- for now

    It’s hard to know where Kyrie Irving is getting his vaccination information. Hemmed in by a New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) take the shot; or b.) take the 2021-22 season off. The Nets are paying Irving $34 million per year to blend with Kevin Durant and James Harden — two of the best players in the game — and maybe deliver an NBA title to Brooklyn.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Brett Favre facing lawsuit if he doesn't repay $828K in Mississippi welfare funds, state auditor says

    Mississippi wants its money back from the Packers great, plus interest.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

  • TikTok shows man, woman escorted from bathroom after suspected sex at Panthers-Eagles game

    Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.

  • She said a Broward T-Mobile manager ruined her life. She’s accused of attempted murder

    A Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say.

  • Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

    Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference. It wasn't clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito's boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

  • Miami decides to fire Police Chief Art Acevedo and end a short but tumultuous tenure

    Miami City Manager Art Noriega moved to fire embattled Police Chief Art Acevedo Monday night, ending weeks of speculation following two circus-like public hearings where city commissioners slammed the chief for everything from a tone-deaf statement about “Cuban Mafia” running the department to a tight jumpsuit he wore years ago during a fundraiser in another city.

  • Ron Jeremy sex-crimes trial likely by February, 'friend' interrupts hearing in Los Angeles

    Adult film actor Ron Jeremy, accused of multiple rapes in Los Angeles, will likely be tried starting in late February.