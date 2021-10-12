Supreme Court could OK new defense of Kentucky abortion law

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts.

The underlying issue in the case that was argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy.

But what is before the justices is a highly technical examination of whether Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel, as well as Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.

“Why can't he just come in and defend the law?” Justice Stephen Breyer asked, seemingly reflecting the consensus view on the bench. The word “abortion” was only mentioned infrequently in the course of 70 minutes of arguments.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that once Beshear's administration determined it would not file any additional appeals, “maybe Kentucky ought to be there in some form.”

The law was adopted in 2018, when Republican Matt Bevin was governor. Following a lawsuit by abortion providers, a trial court permanently blocked the law, finding it would have made it impossible to perform the abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling in June 2020.

Five days later, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to strike down an unrelated Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics. But Cameron, who became attorney general in 2019, said the reasoning used by the high court called into question the ruling against the Kentucky law.

The appeals court, however, rejected his efforts to intervene, prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court.

If Cameron is allowed to take part, he could ask the full appeals court to reconsider the panel decision and allow the law to take effect. If he loses there, Cameron could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The case is separate from the court's consideration of Mississippi's call to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases guaranteeing woman's right to an abortion nationwide, and allow states to set their own rules. Kentucky is among a dozen states with a law that would effectively ban abortions in the event Roe and Casey are jettisoned.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was in the courtroom Tuesday for the first time in the new term. Kavanaugh took part in arguments remotely last week after a positive test for COVID-19. The court said he had shown no symptoms. All the justices are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

    In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case. The arguments heard by the nine justices did not involve the legality of the 2018 law, focusing instead on the narrow legal issue of whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can take over the defense of it in a bid to revive the measure. Conservative and liberal justices asked questions that indicated sympathy toward ensuring that Cameron, as attorney general, retains the power to act even after a governor of a different political party takes office.

  • Supreme Court appears willing to let Kentucky attorney general defend state abortion law

    If he prevails, Attorney General Daniel Cameron could ask a federal appeals court to consider the constitutionality of the law, which was struck down in 2019, before he was elected.

  • Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

    The Biden administration is again urging the courts to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care. The latest attempt Monday came three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again. The days ahead could now be key in determining the immediate future of the law known as Senate Bill 8, including whether there is another attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in.

  • Department of Justice Urges Court to Pause Texas Abortion Ban During Its Appeal

    On Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit appealed a federal judge’s order to suspend enforcement of Texas’ abortion law

  • Republican candidate for Virginia governor walks fine line on election fraud

    CHESTERFIELD, Va. (Reuters) -At a recent Virginia rally, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin talked up his plans to boost the economy and fight crime, and said nothing at all about false claims that Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was the result of fraud. But some in the crowd heard the message all the same, moments before the former private equity executive's speech, when Republican state Senator Amanda Chase told Youngkin supporters - offstage and without a microphone - that she was on guard against a repeat of election cheating. "If things happen again like this past year, they will be caught," said Chase, one of Virginia's leading voices in support of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud, who last year called on him to declare martial law following his loss to Biden.

  • How hard should non-playoff drivers race playoff drivers?

    NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down William Byron vs. Tyler Reddick at the Roval and debate if non-playoff drivers should race playoff drivers differently.

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • How Colorado is central to abortion debate

    Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide and Sara Wise/AxiosColorado is quickly becoming ground zero for abortion care. Driving the news: Now that a Texas law has banned abortions in the state after six weeks, more states are expected to follow, Axios' Tina Reed writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLarge portions of the U.S. — particularly in the central region of the country — already have few to no op

  • Glenn Youngkin’s Complicated History on Critical Race Theory

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyIn an effort to court skeptical right-wing voters, investment firm exec turned Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin has made banning critical race theory from public schools a cornerstone of his campaign.But there are a couple of problems with Youngkin’s pledge. First, Virginia schools say CRT doesn’t appear in educational or training material. And second, just last year, Youngkin incentivized his employees to donate to organizations which champion

  • GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Still Refuses To Acknowledge 2020 Election Was Legitimate

    The House's second-ranking Republican repeated without evidence the false claim that states did not follow the Constitution when certifying their votes.

  • Abbott issues executive order banning Texas entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order banning businesses and institutions from requiring individuals to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination.

  • Poll: Most Americans aren't convinced by pharma's leading argument

    Data: KFF; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosAmericans are more convinced by the arguments made in favor of allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug prices than they are by those made against the policy, which the drug industry argues would lead to fewer new drugs, according to new KFF polling. Between the lines: Just because the measure is popular with the public doesn't mean it'll pass, and it's currently in serious hot water with moderate Democrats.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Bengals make roster moves due to injuries, COVID-19 lists after Week 5

    Some roster moves for the Bengals, including the temporary loss of a starting offensive lineman.

  • Texas’ 6-Week Abortion Ban Has Been Reinstated Just Days After It Was Blocked And Megan Thee Stallion Believes ‘We Deserve Better’

    On Oct. 8, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Texas' controversial 6-week abortion ban just days after a federal judge temporarily blocked the bill from being enforced.

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party. Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported. North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, and heavy rains and floods have also taken a toll.

  • Joe Burrow hospitalized with possible throat contusion after Bengals loss to Packers

    Burrow took a big hit on a first-half scramble, but it's not clear when he suffered the injury.

  • Nets named NBA’s most entertaining team by Washington Post

    The Washington Post's Ben Golliver has the Brooklyn Nets as his most entertaining team for this upcoming season.

  • Rob Gronkowski “will be very, very close” to playing on Thursday night

    When it finally was disclosed that Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had suffered multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung against the Rams in Week Three, it was reported that Gronk could be out “weeks.” Technically, that’s true. The grand total may be two. Gronk missed Week Four at New England and Week Five vs. [more]

  • Medical errors keep killing patients – but there are laws, incentives and mindset changes that could reduce the death toll

    It's estimated that up to 400,000 Americans die every year from medical mistakes. Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty ImagesDr. Christopher Duntsch was a spine surgeon so reckless, incompetent or impaired that he’s now in a Texas prison. Better known as “Dr. Death,” Duntsch severed nerves, vocal cords and arteries that should not have been touched. He left patient after patient maimed, paralyzed or dead. Moreover, his story exposes the inability or reluctance of the medical comm

  • Short deadline and party infighting threaten Biden agenda

    In a recent conference call with Democrats, President Joe Biden joked that putting liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders in the same room as centrist Sen. Joe Manchin to negotiate a massive social welfare spending bill could result in “homicide.”