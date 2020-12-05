Supreme Court could pave way for new trials from Jim Crow-era juries

Erik Ortiz

For years, Rhonda Jordan's family has tried in vain to appeal her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a man in 2009 at her Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home.

They allege prosecutorial misconduct, ineffective counsel and an excessive sentence for what Jordan maintains was an act of self-defense.

A nonunanimous jury had found Jordan, a Black woman and mother of five, guilty of manslaughter. In any other state, except for Oregon, her trial would have ended in a hung jury.

Image: Rhonda Jordan (Courtesy Miranda Jordan)
Image: Rhonda Jordan (Courtesy Miranda Jordan)

But at the time, Louisiana allowed criminal defendants in noncapital cases to be convicted by a jury that was split on the verdict, a vestige of post-Reconstruction Jim Crow-era juries designed to deny Black citizens equal representation in the court and justice systems.

"This is a human rights issue," said Jordan's daughter, Miranda "Mandy" Jordan, 28.

The Supreme Court is again weighing the issue of equity in jury verdicts, with potentially hundreds, if not thousands, of past cases like Jordan's hanging in the balance.

On Wednesday, the high court heard arguments related to a previous case it ruled on earlier this year forbidding nonunanimous juries, and whether its decision should be applied retroactively to defendants who had exhausted their appeals. In April, the justices in a 6-3 ruling found that the Constitution guarantees those accused of serious crimes a unanimous jury verdict, siding with a Louisiana man, Evangelisto Ramos, convicted in the 2014 killing of a woman in New Orleans. The jury in his case was split 10-2.

A decision in the Supreme Court's latest hearing isn't expected for months.

Criminal justice reform groups and other advocates say the revisiting of the issue comes at a pivotal moment for the nation, after months of racial justice protests brought a deeper understanding about the systemic racism that has disenfranchised people of color, particularly Black Americans.

Of more than 1,500 inmates convicted by a nonunanimous jury in Louisiana, 80 percent are Black and most are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to a report last month by The Promise of Justice Initiative, a nonprofit justice advocacy group in New Orleans.

While Black people make up 33 percent of the state's population, they represent 67 percent of prison inmates, studies show.

"On a fundamental level, it would be atrocious if we continue to acknowledge that Jim Crow laws exist and yet we don't seek to relieve the unfair burden that it has on people today," said Jamila Johnson, a managing attorney for the Jim Crow Juries Project at The Promise of Justice Initiative.

A 'watershed' ruling?

The legacy of split juries in Louisiana dates to 1898, when state lawmakers affirmed during a constitutional convention to allow nine out of 12 jurors to agree on a verdict for noncapital felonies. According to one official at the convention, their mission was "to establish the supremacy of the white race in this state to the extent to which it could be legally and constitutionally done."

In 1974, the state ratified its Constitution again to require at least 10 out of 12 jurors to agree on a verdict. But in 2018, under a campaign heavily supported by civil rights and civil liberties groups, Louisiana voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment to require unanimous jury decisions in all felony trials or otherwise consider jurors to be deadlocked. The change, however, did not apply retroactively.

Oregon's permitted use of nonunanimous juries was born out of a 1934 ballot measure during a wave of xenophobia and anti-Semitism.

The referendum followed a sensational trial in which a jury split on a murder charge against a Jewish hotel owner accused of killing a Protestant man, leading the jurors to convict the defendant on a lesser offense of manslaughter and prompting public outcry. Oregon law still required a unanimous jury in first-degree murder cases.

On the federal level, jury verdicts in criminal trials must be unanimous.

Such longstanding discrepancies highlight the social and political inequities for Black people in the criminal justice system, said Angela Allen-Bell, a law professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge and a reform advocate who writes about Louisiana's nonunanimous verdict law.

Especially troubling, she said, are how some split-jury cases intersect with Black people being convicted by all-white or majority-white juries, involve wrongful convictions or result in the denial of voting rights and other constitutional guarantees.

"We have to be serious about the business of getting it right and that people are given a trial by a jury of their peers," Allen-Bell said. "It's good public policy to make sure that we did everything right."

In the Supreme Court's decision in April, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a majority opinion that made clear "race was a motivating factor" when Louisiana and Oregon adopted nonunanimous juries. At Wednesday's hearing, Justice Brett Kavanaugh acknowledged the laws have "racist origins."

While advocates are hopeful the justices will determine that their decision to ban split juries should be applied retroactively, it requires the Supreme Court to consider whether doing so would warrant "watershed" status, a high bar related to ensuring there is "fundamental fairness and accuracy" for criminal proceedings.

Under a retroactive ruling, prosecutors would have to decide whether to pursue new trials or offer plea deals with credit for time served in lieu of trials, Allen-Bell said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday examined the 2006 case of Thedrick Edwards, a Black man convicted of multiple counts of armed robbery, rape and kidnapping, which resulted in a life sentence. Jurors were split either 10-2 or 11-1 on each count, with the lone Black juror voting to acquit.

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, representing the state, told the high court a retroactive ruling would unsettle thousands of cases and that "requiring new trials in long-final criminal cases would be impossible in some, and particularly unfair to the victims of these crimes."

A 'sense of fairness'

Curtis Davis, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 1992 and incarcerated for nearly 26 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, said he understands the trauma afflicted on victims and their families, especially at emotionally charged trials.

But old cases must be reopened to ensure justice is being adequately served for all parties, he said.

"It's about a sense of fairness," Davis added. "We're supposed to all be awarded constitutional protections."

A 10-2 jury verdict found Davis guilty for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Shreveport. While he long maintained his innocence, he was released from prison in 2016 after accepting a plea deal that reduced his charge to manslaughter. He's now executive director of the Re-entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana, which helps the formerly incarcerated.

Image: Curtis Davis (Courtesy Re-Entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana)
Image: Curtis Davis (Courtesy Re-Entry Mediation Institute of Louisiana)

Innocence Project New Orleans, which works to free people who are wrongfully convicted, says at least 14 exonerated prisoners in Louisiana were initially convicted by split juries, and of those, 11 were Black.

"These people were doomed to die in prison for a verdict that in any other state would have been a hung jury," Davis said. "If the gold standard for American constitutional law is a trial by your peers with a unanimous verdict, then Louisianans have been getting a substandard American experience."

Miranda Jordan believes her mother, who remains in prison for manslaughter, should be entitled to a new trial.

According to Miranda Jordan and court documents, Rhonda Jordan got into a dispute with a homeless man she knew in the neighborhood who had come to her home "intoxicated and enraged." An argument erupted, and Miranda Jordan testified at her mother's trial that although her mother asked the man to leave, he refused.

The altercation turned physical, and her mother stabbed the man with a knife, she said. He later went to get a sledgehammer but died after suffering a single stab wound.

Image: Rhonda Jordan with her children in an undated photo (Courtesy Miranda Jordan)
Image: Rhonda Jordan with her children in an undated photo (Courtesy Miranda Jordan)

Miranda Jordan contends her mother acted in self-defense. During appeals, however, prosecutors argued that Rhonda Jordan was the aggressor and that she attempted to conceal evidence of her involvement.

Efforts to reach prosecutors and the man's family were not immediately successful.

While Miranda Jordan awaits the Supreme Court's decision, she said her mother's experience has opened her eyes to how laws could be used to harm Black and brown communities.

"Why are unanimous juries not across the board?" she asked. "Sure, there are consequences for when someone does something, but we also want to make sure justice is dispersed fairly."

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Sen. Perdue vows the 'road to socialism' will not run through Georgia

    Republican addresses concerns about election integrity in the Peach State on 'Hannity'

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about the NFL's COVID problem 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Is the great stagnation over?

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah suing those accusing it of port blast

    Lebanon's Hezbollah said Friday it is suing a former Christian lawmaker and a website affiliated with a Christian political party for defamation, after they accused the Shiite militant group of being responsible for the devastating explosion at Beirut's port this summer. Hezbollah’s legal representative Ibrahim Mussawi said the accusations, leveled by Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party, were misleading. Mussawi, also a Hezbollah lawmaker, told a press conference outside the courts house that blaming the group threatens to disrupt social peace in Lebanon, at a time when the United States is exerting maximum pressure on his party and its allies.

  • Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s MAGA-Loving Defense Team Implodes

    While Kyle Rittenhouse awaits trial for killing two people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black Lives Matter protest this summer, his lawyers are in prosecutors’ crosshairs.From the start of the high-profile case, Rittenhouse’s lawyers have attracted nearly as much attention as he has. Now, the 17-year-old’s main lawyer, John Pierce, is off the case, after prosecutors argued that fundraisers for Rittenhouse could act as a “slush fund” for the embattled attorney. Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.Rittenhouse was charged with reckless homicide after he fatally shot two people and wounded a third person at the August protest. He has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense.The Lawyer Raising Money for Kyle Rittenhouse Nearly Sank His Own Law FirmPierce and Wood emerged as Rittenhouse champions shortly after his arrest. Earlier this year, the pair had banded together to launch the “FightBack” foundation, an organization with a nebulous set of missions, many of them apparently litigating right-wing grievances with the media. Some of the foundation’s funds were redirected to Pierce’s own law firm.FightBack’s launch came at a fortunate moment for Pierce. The law firm he leads has been sued by at least four payday lenders and one legal services company this year, all of them alleging unpaid bills, The Daily Beast previously reported. In April, another lender accused the firm of owing them $65 million. The debts, plus an unspecified rehab stint for Pierce earlier this year, aligned with a recent exodus of more than 60 lawyers from Pierce’s firm.Pierce and Wood advertised the FightBack foundation as a way for Rittenhouse’s fans—of which there are many on the right—to donate money to his defense. But in a Thursday court appearance, prosecutors argued that the money stream could act as a “slush fund” to pay off Pierce’s debts.Pierce had no income and monthly expenses of $49,481, prosecutors alleged in a motion. He was also approximately $1.2 million in debt and was being sued for allegedly violating the rental agreement on his $1.3 million home.“This creates a potential conflict of interest for attorney Pierce,” the motion read, as reported by The Chicago Tribune. “Given his own substantial personal debts, his involvement with an unregulated and opaque ‘slush fund’ provides ample opportunity for self-dealing and fraud. The more that the Foundation raises in donations, the more he may personally benefit. Money that should be held in trust for the defendant may instead be used to repay attorney Pierce’s numerous creditors.”Pierce denied those allegations in an email to The Daily Beast. “The allegations you reference are ludicrous,” he wrote. “All of the funds are controlled by Kyle’s mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation.” (In fact, Pierce was affiliated with FightBack until September, when he stepped down the day after a Daily Beast report revealing its contributions to his law firm.)Prosecutors also claimed Pierce had broken rules about attorney conduct, accusing him of potentially influencing future jurors with complaints about the district attorney overseeing the case. On Twitter, Pierce stoked ire against District Attorney Michael Graveley, claiming he was “in active (and weirdly familiar) texting communication with main BLM activist for six weeks prior to, during and after the riots.”This Gun Coffee Brand Was MAGA Royalty. Then It Turned on Kyle Rittenhouse. Pierce and another Rittenhouse defense attorney, Andrew Calderon, announced Thursday that they would withdraw from the case, shortly after prosecutors filed motions to disqualify them.Pierce told The Daily Beast that the withdrawal “was always the plan.”“Now that we have successfully gotten Kyle bailed out and have built an amazing criminal defense team in Wisconsin,” he said, “I am turning my attention to the massive tasks of preparing Kyle’s defamation and other civil claims as well as orchestrating our new fundraising efforts to ensure we have the resources to get through trial.”Those fundraising efforts might be in flux, however, as the FightBack foundation turns its attention from Rittenhouse and toward overturning Trump’s 2020 loss.“For the foreseeable future, FightBack will be focusing on exposing fraud in the November 3 election,” Wood tweeted last week. (He is currently involved in long-shot lawsuits challenging the election results, and peddled false voter fraud theories in a press conference this week.) “Going forward, anyone who wishes to make donations for Kyle should contact his criminal defense attorney, John Pierce.”Neither Wood nor Pierce answered questions on Friday about Pierce’s relationship with fundraising now that he is no longer Rittenhouse’s attorney.Wood’s tweet also signaled that he was pulling away from Rittenhouse’s case. “Lin has withdrawn from representing Kyle,” Pierce confirmed to The Daily Beast.Because Wood, who mostly handles defamation cases, was never officially Rittenhouse’s criminal attorney, his exact relationship with Rittenhouse’s legal team is unclear.“I am not and have never been a criminal lawyer for Kyle. I am a civil trial lawyer,” Wood told The Daily Beast. He added that Pierce was no longer associated with FightBack, which prosecutors had argued was a potential Pierce slush fund.“John Pierce is not affiliated with my foundation,” Wood said. “I understand Mark Richards is the criminal lawyer for Kyle in Wisconsin.”Richards, a Racine, Wisconsin, defense attorney confirmed that neither of the other two lawyers was representing Rittenhouse in the homicide case.“I am representing Kyle in th criminal matter atty’s pierce & wood are not,” he wrote The Daily Beast in an email. “We are very thankful for all the support from both individuals, the foundation & the prople who have donated.” [sic]Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • For Biden, a path out of Iran-US resentments

    Both countries must address feelings of humiliation over past actions. A window of opportunity opens next year to do just that.

  • Pardon probe centered on clemency effort for psychologist

    A California psychologist convicted of tax evasion was at the center of a mysterious, recently disclosed Justice Department investigation into whether White House officials were illegally lobbied to obtain a presidential pardon. The effort to obtain the pardon for the psychologist, Hugh Baras, involved a prominent Washington attorney and a major donor to President Donald Trump, according to lawyers involved in the case. One of the lawyers, Reid Weingarten, confirmed that the pardon was sought on behalf of Baras.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • China tweet that enraged Australia propelled by 'unusual' accounts, say experts

    A Chinese official's tweet of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted by China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday. Twitter declined Australia's request to remove the tweet.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town

    Dozens of militants aligned with the Islamic State group opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday. There were no immediate reports of injuries in Thursday night's brief attack by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Datu Piang town.