Supreme Court could soon announce whether it will reexamine policing

Washington — The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week after a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, leaving him struggling to breathe, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and calls for policing reforms.

While Congress has begun crafting legislation aimed at addressing inequities in the criminal justice system, the Supreme Court could as soon as Monday announce whether it, too, will jump into the national conversation on policing as it weighs appeals involving the legal doctrine that shields law enforcement from lawsuits for constitutional violations.

At their weekly conference Thursday, the justices were scheduled to discuss at least half a dozen cases pending before the court that involve qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that protects government officials from liability for conduct on the job unless they violate "clearly established" constitutional rights.

The doctrine was created by the high court decades ago, but legal experts calling on the Supreme Court to rethink qualified immunity believe the standard victims must meet to hold law enforcement accountable has become exceedingly difficult to reach.

"Qualified immunity has become a get-out-of-jail-free card," Emma Andersson, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, told CBS News.

Andersson and the ACLU are representing Alexander Baxter, a Tennessee man, in one of the cases discussed by the justices Thursday. Baxter was bitten in the armpit by a police dog after surrendering to Nashville police who responded to a report of a residential burglary. The dog was released by one of the officers, Spencer Harris, after Baxter sat on the ground and raised his hands in surrender, according to the ACLU's petition with the Supreme Court.

Another dispute before the Supreme Court involves a 10-year-old boy in Georgia who was shot by a police officer after pursuing a suspect into the boy's yard. The officer fired two shots at the family's dog, missing both times, but hitting the 10-year-old in the knee. In a third case, an Idaho woman gave police consent, and her keys, to enter her home to search for her ex-boyfriend, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. But law enforcement instead fired tear-gas grenades into the house in an effort to draw the man, who wasn't there, out. Instead, it destroyed the house and displaced the woman, Shaniz West, and her children for two months.

In each of the cases, law enforcement involved in the incidents were sued for civil rights violations under the Fourth Amendment, but officers successfully asserted qualified immunity.

"There are a number of potential avenues for government accountability," Andersson said. "In the context of police brutality, these avenues too often fail. For example, we too rarely see prosecutions of police officers who murder people. We too rarely see effective internal disciplinary measures or robust civilian oversight. Civil suits are supposed to give victims and their families the opportunity to seek their own justice when the criminal legal system and other avenues fail them. Qualified immunity is a significant barrier in these civil cases and contributes to a larger legal ecosystem that has a gaping deficit in accountability for police brutality." The broad leeway afforded to police officers and other government offices because of qualified immunity has united a coalition of stakeholders across the ideological spectrum, with groups like the libertarian Cato Institute, the conservative Americans for Prosperity and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund coming together to urge the justices to revisit the legal doctrine.

"Qualified immunity denies justice to victims of unconstitutional misconduct. It imposes cost prohibitive burdens on civil-rights litigants. And it harms the very public officials it seeks to protect," the groups wrote in a brief to the Supreme Court in support of Baxter's case.

Even at the Supreme Court, two of its justices typically on opposing ends of decisions have publicly raised concerns with the doctrine, albeit for different reasons. Thomas questions the legal origins of qualified immunity, while Sotomayor fears for the broad leeway it gives police who engage in misconduct.