The Supreme Court created qualified immunity. Why is it so tough for Congress to get rid of it?

Sarah D. Wire
·6 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: (L-R) Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) depart the office of Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) following a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill May 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden has called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the May 25th anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. Lawmakers are still discussing key provisions in the bill, including qualified immunity laws for law enforcement officers. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), from left, and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) depart the office of Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) after a meeting about police reform legislation on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are still discussing key provisions in the bill, including qualified immunity laws for law enforcement officers. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Members of Congress promised that this time they'd successfully reform policing, amid the national furor over George Floyd's 2020 murder and the conviction of the officer responsible for his death.

President Biden urged them to bring a plan to his desk by the one-year anniversary. That deadline was Tuesday, and members haven’t reached a deal.

A major sticking point is qualified immunity, or more specifically, whether officers can be sued for violating people's civil rights. Although this immunity was created by the courts, Congress can pass a law revoking or modifying it.

The trouble has long been agreeing on how.

For the first time in modern history, congressional Republicans are willing to consider massive changes to the doctrine and, though the involved lawmakers aren’t giving many details, they’ve indicated that negotiations on a massive overhaul of policing as a profession could wrap up in the next few weeks.

"Passing this bill is very, very important to the future of this country," House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Monday.

Experts stress that the public, many police officers, and state and federal lawmakers, don't fully understand qualified immunity. And, in many cases, what they think it means to policing — accurate or not — is scary, said UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz.

“Qualified immunity has come to represent or symbolize much deeper questions about how much oversight and accountability there should be over police,” said Schwartz, an author of studies on the subject.

How we got here

A legal doctrine created by the Supreme Court in the 1960s, qualified immunity started as a way to protect officers — and all public officials — acting in good faith from being liable for their actions that violate constitutional rights. At the time, Black Americans were suing officers for excessive use of force under a long ignored 1871 law.

In 1982, the court expanded the doctrine, stating that public officials have immunity unless the official knew — or should have known — their actions violated the person’s constitutional rights.

Officers are already protected by the Constitution's 4th Amendment from being held liable for honest mistakes, such as arresting the wrong person, Schwartz said. And many police departments already agree that the officer will not be personally liable for their actions while on the job.

Schwartz's research of 81 departments over six years found that the department paid legal fees 99.98% of the time.

As Congress rushed to pass policing reform in the weeks after Floyd’s death last year, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and many Republicans in Congress wouldn't entertain a conversation about changing or ending qualified immunity. They said getting rid of it would make officers second-guess split-second decisions and open them up to frivolous lawsuits.

Congressional leaders argued that without the room to make mistakes without worrying about being sued, officers would leave the profession. Quickly, negotiations reached a stalemate, and Congress moved on to other things.

But after the April 20 conviction of former Officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd's murder, members of Congress swore they wouldn't let the momentum slip away again. Negotiations resumed, and Scott said publicly he'd be willing to discuss changes to the doctrine. He proposed making it easier for people to sue law enforcement agencies, but not individual officers.

Democrats Rep. Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey came back to the negotiating table but said they still want officers to be held personally accountable. Democrats argue that liability is necessary to hold officers accountable for excessive force, that the doctrine is applied unevenly across the country and that officers rarely end up paying settlements themselves.

So what are the options?

Experts argue there are pros and cons to both proposals, and that a middle ground is possible.

Civil rights cases take years to litigate, at great cost to cities and individuals, and because of qualified immunity they rarely result in compensation, said Brandon Garrett, law professor at Duke University School of Law.

Explicitly making it easier to sue departments, rather than individual officers, could increase the number of cases that end with citizens getting compensated, Garrett said.

Getting compensation has gotten more difficult since the Supreme Court told judges in 2009 they no longer have to consider whether an officer violated a constitutional right when deciding if the officer gets qualified immunity. Instead, judges were told to look at whether the officer should have known the action violated the person’s constitutional rights.

In practice, that means judges are looking at how other courts have ruled. Unless there is already a case with facts that match the situation before them, the officer could be given immunity.

For example, in 2019, a civil case was brought against an Atlanta-area officer after he shot and injured a 10-year-old boy while allegedly attempting to shoot a dog. The case was dismissed because the court couldn’t find a similar case.

The situation means that victims and civil rights lawyers “regularly see cases that get dismissed where the judge says the individual’s rights were violated but the officer is immune,” Garrett said. “It's not a good use of anyone's time to be fighting over qualified immunity rather than the question of whether someone’s civil rights have been violated.”

Putting the onus on suing individual officers doesn't solve underlying problems such as poor training, Garrett said, but putting departments on notice could encourage them to implement higher standards and better training that could prevent civil rights violations from happening.

Alex Reinert, a law professor at Yeshiva University and author of a recent study on qualified immunity, agreed changing it to explicitly state that departments are financially responsible could lead to more cases going to trial or being settled. But he cautioned against dismissing the value victims see in holding an officer personally accountable.

“There is a feeling of accountability when you have a court say this defendant violated this person’s right,” Reinert said.

The prevalence of video shot by passersby in recent years has put the focus on individual police officers and not the systemic issues within law enforcement, said Sheldon Nahmod, a professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology's Chicago-Kent College of Law.

“The focus is on the individual, and if you focus on the individual you focus on what gets the individual off the hook,” Nahmod said.

There are roadmaps for Congress to follow. At least 25 states have considered allowing people to sue for violation of state laws. Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Mexico and other states have passed legislation to end or restrict the defense.

Several experts pointed to Colorado's policing reform law, which passed in June, as a strong law to replicate. It allows people to sue law enforcement for violating their state, not federal, civil rights and bars qualified immunity as a defense in state level charges.

If a court determines the officer did not act in good faith, or with a reasonable belief that what they did was legal, the officer can be held personally liable for either 5% of the judgment or settlement or $25,000, whichever is less, with the department or city paying the rest.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Cummings to be challenged as source of ‘let the bodies pile high’ claims

    Dominic Cummings will tomorrow be challenged to out himself as the source behind claims Boris Johnson said he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than order a third lockdown. Three MPs on the parliamentary committees grilling Mr Cummings, the former Number 10 adviser, predicted he would be asked whether the Prime Minister ever made the remark. Mr Johnson has denied publicly making the comment, which was allegedly uttered after the Prime Minister reluctantly agreed to a second lockdown last year. However, numerous unnamed sources were said to have overheard the remark, according to media reports from the Daily Mail, ITV News and BBC News. Mr Cummings has been accused by Number 10 sources of being behind leaks of information this year that politically damaged Mr Johnson, a claim he has publicly denied. One MP attending the hearing told The Telegraph it was “absolutely certain” Mr Cummings will be questioned on the 'bodies pile high' claim, adding: “I would fall off my chair if that question wasn't asked.” Two other MPs said similar things, with one noting the line of questioning could prove “embarrassing for Boris and for Downing Street”. Number 10 is bracing itself for Mr Cummings’s appearance before the House of Commons’s Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee at 9.30am on Tuesday. Mr Cummings was once a Boris Johnson ally, working together to defy the odds on the Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum before teaming up again to win Mr Johnson the premiership and the 2019 general election. However, the pair have fallen out spectacularly since Mr Cummings left Number 10 at the end of last year following tensions between different Downing Street factions. Mr Cummings has continued his criticisms of the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite having been a central part of the Number 10 team for most of last year.

  • Justices reject case of retired cop put in police chokehold

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a retired federal law enforcement officer who was put in a chokehold and wrestled to the ground at a VA hospital security checkpoint. The justices did not comment in refusing to revive a lawsuit filed by Jose Oliva, 76, against three officers who violently detained him in an altercation that was captured on camera. Oliva was 70 at the time of the incident in El Paso, Texas.

  • Belarus' forced flight diversion suggests country is 'prepared for a total break with Europe'

    Belarus' forced diversion of a Ryanair flight, which has been labeled a state-sponsored hijacking by many in the international community, suggests the country's President Alexander Lukashenko is "prepared for a total break with Europe," The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum writes. Unlike other authoritarian regimes, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China, Applebaum argues, Lukashenko has "few levers of influence abroad," so the fact that he was "willing to falsely detain and possibly endanger a European-owned, European-registered airplane carrying mostly European Union citizens from one EU nation [Greece] to another [Lithuania]" to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist strongly hints that he wasn't too concerned about how Brussels would respond, despite the fact that Belarus sits on the EU's border. Instead, Applebaum continues, it means Lukashenko "is completely confident of Russian economic and political support." As she notes, he's already received some unsurprising praise from Kremlin allies and officials. Read more at The Atlantic. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionBiden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in JuneA bold, fresh sauce to put on everything

  • Charles Barkley: Nobody's afraid of the Lakers

    'NBA on TNT' analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal break down the Lakers' Game 1 loss to the Suns, discussing how L.A. can get back on track.

  • Long Slide Looms for World Population, With Sweeping Ramifications

    All over the world, countries are confronting population stagnation and a fertility bust, a dizzying reversal unmatched in recorded history that will make first-birthday parties a rarer sight than funerals, and empty homes a common eyesore. Maternity wards are already shutting down in Italy. Ghost cities are appearing in northeastern China. Universities in South Korea cannot find enough students, and in Germany, hundreds of thousands of properties have been razed, with the land turned into parks. Like an avalanche, the demographic forces — pushing toward more deaths than births — seem to be expanding and accelerating. Although some countries continue to see their populations grow, especially in Africa, fertility rates are falling nearly everywhere else. Demographers now predict that by the latter half of the century or possibly earlier, the global population will enter a sustained decline for the first time. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A planet with fewer people could ease pressure on resources, slow the destructive impact of climate change and reduce household burdens for women. But the census announcements this month from China and the United States, which showed the slowest rates of population growth in decades for both countries, also point to hard-to-fathom adjustments. The strain of longer lives and low fertility, leading to fewer workers and more retirees, threatens to upend how societies are organized — around the notion that a surplus of young people will drive economies and help pay for the old. It may also require a reconceptualization of family and nation. Imagine entire regions where everyone is 70 or older. Imagine governments laying out huge bonuses for immigrants and mothers with lots of children. Imagine a gig economy filled with grandparents and Super Bowl ads promoting procreation. “A paradigm shift is necessary,” said Frank Swiaczny, a German demographer who was the chief of population trends and analysis for the United Nations until last year. “Countries need to learn to live with and adapt to decline.” The ramifications and responses have already begun to appear, especially in East Asia and Europe. From Hungary to China, from Sweden to Japan, governments are struggling to balance the demands of a swelling older cohort with the needs of young people whose most intimate decisions about childbearing are being shaped by factors both positive (more work opportunities for women) and negative (gender inequality and high living costs). The 20th century presented a very different challenge. The global population saw its greatest increase in known history, from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 6 billion in 2000, as life spans lengthened and infant mortality declined. In some countries — representing about one-third of the world’s people — those growth dynamics are still in play. By the end of the century, Nigeria could surpass China in population; across sub-Saharan Africa, families are still having four or five children. But nearly everywhere else, the era of high fertility is ending. As women have gained more access to education and contraception and as the anxieties associated with having children intensify, more parents are delaying pregnancy, and fewer babies are being born. Even in countries long associated with rapid growth, such as India and Mexico, birthrates are falling toward or are already below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per family. The change may take decades, but once it starts, decline (just like growth) spirals exponentially. With fewer births, fewer girls grow up to have children, and if they have smaller families than their parents did — which is happening in dozens of countries — the drop starts to look like a rock thrown off a cliff. “It becomes a cyclical mechanism,” said Stuart Gietel Basten, an expert on Asian demographics and a professor of social science and public policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. “It’s demographic momentum.” Some countries, like the United States, Australia and Canada, where birthrates hover between 1.5 and 2, have blunted the impact with immigrants. But in Eastern Europe, migration from the region has compounded depopulation, and in parts of Asia, the “demographic time bomb” that first became a subject of debate a few decades ago has finally gone off. South Korea’s fertility rate dropped to a record low of 0.92 in 2019 — less than one child per woman, the lowest rate in the developed world. Every month for the past 59 months, the total number of babies born in the country has dropped to a record depth. That declining birthrate, coupled with a rapid industrialization that has pushed people from rural towns to big cities, has created what can feel like a two-tiered society. While major metropolises like Seoul continue to grow, putting intense pressure on infrastructure and housing, in regional towns it is easy to find schools shut and abandoned, their playgrounds overgrown with weeds, because there are not enough children. Expectant mothers in many areas can no longer find obstetricians or postnatal care centers. Universities below the elite level, especially outside Seoul, find it increasingly hard to fill their ranks; the number of 18-year-olds in South Korea has fallen from about 900,000 in 1992 to 500,000 today. To attract students, some schools have even offered iPhones. To goose the birthrate, the government has handed out baby bonuses. It increased child allowances and medical subsidies for fertility treatments and pregnancy. Health officials have showered newborns with gifts of beef, baby clothes and toys. The government is also building kindergartens and day care centers by the hundreds. In Seoul, every bus and subway car has pink seats reserved for pregnant women. But this month, Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki acknowledged that the government — which has spent more than $178 billion over the past 15 years encouraging women to have more babies — was not making enough progress. In many families, the shift feels cultural and permanent. “My grandparents had six children, and my parents five, because their generations believed in having multiple children,” said Kim Mi-kyung, 38, a stay-at-home parent. “I have only one child. To my and younger generations, all things considered, it just doesn’t pay to have many children.” Thousands of miles away, in Italy, the sentiment is similar, with a different backdrop. In Capracotta, a small town in southern Italy, a sign in red letters on an 18th-century stone building looking onto the Apennine Mountains reads “Home of School Kindergarten” — but today, the building is a nursing home. Residents eat their evening broth on waxed tablecloths in the old theater room. “There were so many families, so many children,” said Concetta D’Andrea, 93, who was a student and a teacher at the school and is now a resident of the nursing home. “Now there is no one.” The population in Capracotta has dramatically aged and contracted — from about 5,000 people to 800. The town’s carpentry shops have shut down. The organizers of a soccer tournament struggled to form even one team. About a half-hour away, in the town of Agnone, the maternity ward closed a decade ago because it had fewer than 500 births a year, the national minimum to stay open. This year, six babies were born in Agnone. “Once, you could hear the babies in the nursery cry, and it was like music,” said Enrica Sciullo, a nurse who used to help with births there and now mostly takes care of older patients. “Now there is silence and a feeling of emptiness.” In a speech this month during a conference on Italy’s birthrate crisis, Pope Francis said the “demographic winter” was still “cold and dark.” More people in more countries may soon be searching for their own metaphors. Birth projections often shift based on how governments and families respond, but according to projections by an international team of scientists published last year in The Lancet, 183 countries and territories — out of 195 — will have fertility rates below replacement level by 2100. Their model shows an especially sharp decline for China, with its population expected to fall from 1.41 billion now to about 730 million in 2100. If that happens, the population pyramid would essentially flip. Instead of a base of young workers supporting a narrower band of retirees, China would have as many 85-year-olds as 18-year-olds. China’s rust belt, in the northeast, saw its population drop by 1.2% in the past decade, according to census figures released Tuesday. In 2016, Heilongjiang province became the first in the country to have its pension system run out of money. In Hegang, a “ghost city” in the province that has lost almost 10% of its population since 2010, homes cost so little that people compare them to cabbage. Many countries are beginning to accept the need to adapt, not just resist. South Korea is pushing for universities to merge. In Japan, where adult diapers now outsell ones for babies, municipalities have been consolidated as towns age and shrink. In Sweden, some cities have shifted resources from schools to elder care. And almost everywhere, older people are being asked to keep working. Germany, which previously raised its retirement age to 67, is now considering a bump to 69. Going further than many other nations, Germany has also worked through a program of urban contraction: Demolitions have removed around 330,000 units from the housing stock since 2002. And if the goal is revival, a few green shoots can be found. After expanding access to affordable child care and paid parental leave, Germany’s fertility rate recently increased to 1.54, up from 1.3 in 2006. Leipzig, which once was shrinking, is now growing again after reducing its housing stock and making itself more attractive with its smaller scale. “Growth is a challenge, as is decline,” said Swiaczny, who is now a senior research fellow at the Federal Institute for Population Research in Germany. Demographers warn against seeing population decline as simply a cause for alarm. Many women are having fewer children because that is what they want. Smaller populations could lead to higher wages, more equal societies, lower carbon emissions and a higher quality of life for the smaller numbers of children who are born. But, said Gietel Basten, quoting Casanova, “There is no such thing as destiny. We ourselves shape our lives.” The challenges ahead are still a cul-de-sac; no country with a serious slowdown in population growth has managed to increase its fertility rate much beyond the minor uptick that Germany accomplished. There is little sign of wage growth in shrinking countries, and there is no guarantee that a smaller population means less stress on the environment. Many demographers argue that the current moment may look to future historians like a period of transition or gestation, when humans either did or did not figure out how to make the world more hospitable — enough for people to build the families that they want. Surveys in many countries show that young people would like to be having more children but face too many obstacles. Anna Parolini tells a common story. She left her small hometown in northern Italy to find better job opportunities. Now 37, she lives with her boyfriend in Milan and has put her desire to have children on hold. She is afraid her salary of less than 2,000 euros a month would not be enough for a family, and her parents still live where she grew up. “I don’t have anyone here who could help me,” she said. “Thinking of having a child now would make me gasp.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Ted Cruz lashes out at anchor who called him ‘Kremlin Cruz’ over endorsement of Russian army ad

    Texas senator who railed against ‘emasculated’, ‘woke’ military culture was excoriated by veterans after endorsing macho power of Russian army recruitment ad

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • FBI investigates white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home as he hits out at Richard Marx for inciting violence against him

    Republican senator accuses pop singer Richard Marx of calling for violence against him

  • Former Missouri Tigers guard Clarkson takes NBA’s Sixth Man Award with Snyder’s Jazz

    Clarkson was second-team All-SEC in his lone season at Missouri.

  • A mosaic from Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle sold at auction for $363,000

    The mosaic, once part of Disneyland's castle, sold at a Van Eaton Galleries auction held May 22 and 23, a gallery representative told Insider.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mario Gonzalez killed in a police hold that was like ‘drowning on dry land’

    Death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez came one day before George Floyd’s killer was convicted by Minneapolis court, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • Indian police visit Twitter's office after 'manipulated media' label

    It comes after the social media giant labelled a ruling party spokesman tweet as "manipulated media".

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe