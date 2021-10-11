Supreme Court deals massive financial blow to organized labor

Barrons.com

Not content with burgeoning online apps that typically confine their users to regular and “extended” trading hours, a start-up calling itself 24 Exchange wants to offer trading any day or night, weekends included, just like cryptocurrencies. The outfit has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Wall Street Journal reported, but it probably won’t be until 2022 when we learn when and if this all-trading, all-the-time concept takes off. Clearly, trading at all hours could siphon off inveterate traders’ attention in the off-hours from such worthy alternatives as online sports betting or blackjack.