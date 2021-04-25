  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court to debate whether nonprofits must reveal donors despite threat of violence

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – More than a decade after the Supreme Court upended campaign finance rules in a landmark case, the justices Monday hear arguments in a challenge to disclosure requirements that could make it easier for donors to spend anonymously.

At issue is a California mandate that nonprofits disclose their top contributors to state regulators. Two conservative groups, including one tied to Republican megadonor Charles Koch, say the state's requirement violates the Constitution by subjecting the donors to threats of violence from political opponents.

The groups point to a landmark 1958 civil rights case in which the Supreme Court struck down a request by Alabama that the NAACP reveal its membership, a decision that required governments to weigh their need for information against the potential that its disclosure could make people nervous to join an advocacy group.

Though the case turns on a technical question about how to apply that standard, groups working to reduce the influence of money in politics fear a broad ruling by the high court in favor of privacy could weaken disclosure requirements in elections, making it easier for big donors to influence the outcome of political campaigns anonymously.

"Even though they're saying the case had nothing to do with elections and is not about public transparency, if there's a bad ruling here it could be leveraged to expand these exemptions from transparency in election spending," said Beth Rotman, national director of money in politics and ethics at Common Cause.

The Americans for Prosperity Foundation, founded by Koch, and the conservative Thomas More Law Center say Americans should be able to donate to causes – especially controversial ones – without having to disclose their identity. They question California’s need for the donor lists. And they argue the case has nothing to do with campaign disclosure requirements, which the Supreme Court has recognized serve a legitimate government function.

The Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court.

California says it uses the donor lists for fraud investigations. The groups say the state should ask for the lists once an investigation is underway, not beforehand.

"There's no need for them to be asking for tens of thousands of confidential donor names and amounts in advance," said John Bursch, vice president of appellate advocacy with Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the law center. "They testified that they never once had a problem getting it after the fact."

Unusual coalitions

It would be easy to read the appeal through a partisan political lens. The initial suit was filed in 2014 against then-California Attorney General, now-Vice President Kamala Harris. Americans for Prosperity, a sister organization to the foundation, is a major player in conservative politics – so much so that several Democratic lawmakers demanded Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself in the case because the group spent more than a million dollars supporting her confirmation last year.

"They're pursuing a substantive constitutional right to secret election and political spending that has not existed before," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., one the lawmakers calling for Barrett's recusal who has raised questions about the transparency of the groups and their funding.. "The question is, will the Supreme Court reach that far and do that kind of damage?"

Barrett hasn't said whether she will take part in the case.

While the appeal has drawn support from many conservative organizations it has also been joined by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign. All of them say they fear the potential for retaliation against donors if their names are disclosed.

Several experts supporting the challenge said they doubt the Supreme Court, even with its relatively new 6-3 conservative majority, will hand down a body blow to disclosure so far reaching that it undermines disclosure requirements for political campaigns.

That's partly because the court has defended the government’s interest in regulating campaign finance. In California’s case, the groups say, that government interest is less obvious because 46 other states don’t require nonprofits to disclose donors.

"You're supposed to attack this with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer," said Trevor Burrus, editor‐in‐chief of the libertarian Cato Institute's Supreme Court Review. "It's kind of hard for California to say 'we have to do this' when a bunch of states don't do it."

Donor threats

From sabotaged tents to death threats, the groups point to a litany of incidents they say show their donors' safety would be jeopardized if their names were revealed. During a 2012 rally in Michigan, for instance, protesters tore down an Americans for Prosperity event tent, trapping several elderly attendees inside, the group said.

A year earlier, protesters surrounded an Americans for Prosperity Foundation event in Washington, D.C., blocking exits and causing several injuries.

Disclosing donors’ names., the groups say, would give people pause about contributing out of fear of similar reprisals. And that, they have told the court, would lead to a chill on the First Amendment freedom of association. A federal district court in California agreed in its 2016 decision, noting it was "not prepared to wait until an AFP opponent carries out one of the numerous death threats made against its members."

Opponents counter that most nonprofits, including the groups involved in the case, are already required to disclose donors to the Internal Revenue Service for tax purposes. At both the federal and state level, they say, the information is used only for investigations and is not supposed to be released to the public – though past slipups have occurred.

The California-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed the lower court’s decision, finding that the groups never really demonstrated that a potential donor actually decided against giving money because of the past incidents. Without that concrete proof of harm, the court ruled, the case collapses.

"The plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate any actual burden on First Amendment rights," the court wrote.

Others point to a 2010 opinion from the late conservative Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, who wrote that requiring people to be held accountable for their public views fosters civic courage "without which democracy is doomed."

Legal standards

The nonprofits rely on a civil rights case from 1958 in which Alabama demanded the NAACP reveal its membership, a dangerous request in the Jim Crow South. The Supreme Court blocked it, finding governments must show a "substantial relation" between the information they seek and an "overriding and compelling state interest."

In the current case, the appeals court said California satisfied the requirement, but the groups want the Supreme Court to read another condition into the standard. If the government is going to abridge the freedom of association, they told the court, then the requirement should be "narrowly tailored" to accomplish the goal.

If the justices agree, they argue, then California’s disclosure requirement must go.

Thousands of demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol completing the final leg of the 25 anniversary of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Montgomery on Saturday, March 10, 1990. The marchers began their trek at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
Thousands of demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol completing the final leg of the 25 anniversary of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Montgomery on Saturday, March 10, 1990. The marchers began their trek at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

"When the government is infringing a right, they need to try to do so through the narrowest means possible," Bursch said. "And the reason for that...is because if they do it more narrowly it violates less rights."

If the court applies that heightendstandard groups advocating for stricter campaign finance laws fear the next lawsuit will challenge disclosure requirements for elections as well.

"If you're going to expand those assumptions so broadly, then you're going to really take away a lot of the transparency that we have in political disclosure laws," Rotman said.

A decision in the case is expected in June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to hear case about Americans for Prosperity donors

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Lindsey Graham: Systemic Racism Doesn’t Exist Because Obama and Kamala Harris Were Elected

    Fox News SundaySen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Sunday morning that systemic racism does not exist in the United States, pointing to the elections of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris as his proof.Following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter, President Joe Biden said the killing of George Floyd “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism” that has become a “stain on our nation’s soul.”“In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen and occur again,” Biden added. “And this takes acknowledging and confronting, head on, systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and in our criminal justice system more broadly.”During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Graham first expressed cautious optimism that there will be a bipartisan compromise on police reform legislation that makes its way through Congress. Biden has renewed his calls for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by the House on a partisan line vote.Asked if he thinks there will be a deal by May, Graham said “I hope so” and stated the biggest sticking point is that the House’s bill would get rid of qualified immunity for police officers, allowing individuals to sue officers if their constitutional rights have been violated. The South Carolina Republican said the “simple solution” is to allow police departments to be sued rather than cops.Wallace then brought up Biden’s remarks, asking the conservative lawmaker point-blank if he believes there is systemic racism in policing and other American institutions. Graham, meanwhile, leaned back on a common right-wing trope that racism simply doesn’t exist anymore because of Obama and Harris’ respective electoral successes.“No, not in my opinion,” Graham declared. “We just elected a two-term African-American president; the vice president is of African-American and Indian descent. So our systems are not racist.”He continued: “America is not a racist country. Within every society, you have bad actors. The Chauvin trial was a just result.”He went on to bemoan “this attack on police and policing,” complaining that Democrats are calling “them all racist.” Defending America as the “best place on the planet,” Graham acknowledged it is a “work in progress.”“And Joe Biden spent a lot of time running the place down,” he concluded. “I wish he would stop it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court's life without parole ruling is painfully ironic

    Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a decision that effectively denies many juvenile offenders a second chance. That is sadly ironic.

  • The Anti-Vaxxer Hunt for Dead People Is Getting Even Weirder

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Brandon LaufenbergAs soon as the United States authorized the use of the first COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, a small but vocal group of skeptics and conspiracy theorists, baselessly convinced that the jabs were lethal, started hunting for dead people. At first their efforts were relatively small-bore and haphazard—although far from innocuous. But as the scale and sophistication of America’s vaccine rollout have exponentially ramped up over the last three months, so have efforts to hunt down alleged vaccine fatalities.Starting in mid-January, several social media channels and websites emerged as hubs for stories, generated by admins and users pulling together snippets from across the internet and crafting them into cohesive narratives and brief posts, linking reported deaths to COVID vaccinations. Several of these platforms have grown notably, and become more formalized, in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, given the robust safety profile of the vaccines in use in the United States, they rarely detail how a vaccination supposedly caused a given death.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not found a causal connection between COVID vaccines and virtually any post-vaccination deaths—although the agency recently announced it is investigating three deaths linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder a few individuals developed after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Medical authorities shelved that vaccine temporarily because sensitive monitoring systems picked up on this issue quickly. However, anti-vaxxers often take this less as a sign that safety systems are working and more as a sign that they were right all along and many more dangers must remain hidden.But even if the narratives these hubs string together are weak and not supported by extant research on vaccine risks, some evidence suggests seeing these sorts of stories repeated ad nauseam may turn otherwise open people away from vaccines. This is a problem, as experts warn that skeptics, especially in far-right strongholds, are holding us back from herd immunity.And death-hunting hubs are overflowing with dubious stories about vaccine death.Is This the Most Incendiary COVID Conspiracy Freakout of All?“People from all over the world send us the leads,” Brian A. Wilkins, a freelance writer who runs a site called The COVID Blog, which publishes pandemic misinformation and conspiracy theories, told The Daily Beast. (The blog has a “Vaccine Deaths” category, but Wilkins insists he only uses the term “for SEO purposes”; he, like many skeptics, falsely insists coronavirus vaccines are not real vaccines, and should properly be called experimental genetic therapies.) “I cannot even keep up,” he added. “I’m at least 70 stories behind.”Some of these “leads” are local media reports that provocatively note someone got vaccinated and died days or weeks later—but never establish a firm causal link between the two. Others are social media posts describing people getting vaccinated, then dying suddenly or after an illness, either right after getting their shots or weeks later. Some are little more than loose digital chatter and speculation.Wilkins says that he vets all leads with full journalistic rigor. He specifically noted that the blog didn’t act on a lead claiming rapper DMX actually died because he got a COVID jab because they “could not independently verify he received a shot.” But he still ran a “Vaccine Deaths” post connecting legal analyst Midwin Charles’ recent passing to her COVID vaccination, received 37 days prior. The post speculates amply over changes in her Twitter behavior in the days before her death was announced, and features the sub-heading, “Mainstream media censors cause of death.” (The Daily Beast was not able to reach Charles’ family or anyone representing them prior to publication.)However, most other vaccine death-hunt hubs ran the DMX story, despite his death clearly being tied to heart issues with no conceivable connection to the vaccine. An admin on one of the most active platforms, a Telegram channel with almost 75,000 subscribers, which usually publishes one or more accounts of supposed vaccine deaths every day, explicitly stated in a post: “Any stories I find online or via other channels I will post.” They then urged people to spread their posts far and wide: “The more people who share these stories the better.” (The channel’s admins did not respond to a request for comment.)Most of these outlets openly stress that they collect these stories to dissuade people from getting vaccinated. A recent post on The COVID Blog warned, falsely: “There are no safe COVID-19 shots. Take your chances catching COVID-19 and rely on the 99.99% survival rate for anyone under age 70.” This call to inaction wildly misrepresents the risks associated with the coronavirus, and the fact that while an extreme minority may have notable but typically manageable adverse reactions to the vaccines, they are, overall, safe and effective.This sort of mass-sourcing and reporting has not been a key focus for most modern anti-vaxxer campaigns, experts on the subject told The Daily Beast. There are far easier, and arguably more effective, ways to spin narratives about the supposed lethality of vaccines. “Scraping the internet for every story that sounds like it meets your criteria takes a lot of time and energy,” noted Jennifer Reich, a University of Colorado-Denver sociologist who studies vaccine-hesitant populations.But within the context of this late pandemic moment, scouring the internet for brief accounts that spuriously connect vaccines and deaths may seem like the only viable approach to sowing doubts about America’s thus-far wildly successful COVID vaccination drive.While people have argued that vaccines can be fatal since the 19th century, death is not usually the focus of anti-vaxxer rhetoric. But deaths all too often occur without clear antecedents or immediately discernible causes. In the space created by that shock or uncertainty, it’s easy to fuel suspicions that one notable and novel recent event, like receiving a new vaccine, could have played some role.As Wilkins, the blogrunner and COVID vaccine skeptic, put it in a statement rooted in some truth that ultimately rings of sensationalist fear-mongering, “Otherwise healthy people are dying hours or days after receiving experimental mRNA and viral vector shots.” He insisted that many cases show similar specific symptoms before dying. (In the dozens of narratives The Daily Beast read for this story, claimed post-jab symptoms were rarely specific and often quite diverse.)“Apply Occam’s razor and mute the mainstream media, government, and big tech narratives,” he added. “If you drink drain cleaner and die hours or days later, you died because you drank drain cleaner.” (This is, of course, a fallacious parallel—and even this is not necessarily always true.)Bernice Hausman of Penn State University’s Vaccination Research Group noted that reporting on the effects of COVID-19 also tends to focus on death rates, even though death is hardly the disease’s only possible negative outcome. So, she suspects creating death narratives may feel like an especially useful counterbalance to anti-vaxxers, who are losing their bid to ward off mass vaccination. “They can say, ‘Hey, the vaccine isn’t innocent. There’s also a lot of death going on over here,’” she told The Daily Beast.Of course, rather than go on convoluted death hunts for individual stories, anti-vaxxers could easily just misconstrue data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a tool co-run by two federal agencies to help monitor the risks associated with vaccines in active use. After all, they’ve been cherry-picking figures from the system for over three decades—and for the last decade, citing a study arguing that only one percent of vaccine injuries get reported.Many anti-vaxxer groups have cited data from the system over the past few weeks to advance dubious vaccine lethality narratives as the coronavirus pandemic blares on. The system registered 3,486 reported deaths following the receipt of a vaccine as COVID-19 vaccines rolled out from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 19, 2021; usually, over the course of a non-pandemic year, VAERS registers between 100 and 200 reports of deaths following vaccinations.But Wilkins argues that such data is too abstract, and case entries are too light on details, to really reach people where they live. “The public needs to see faces on these deaths, not just a VAERS case number, for said deaths to have an impact on a very important public health issue,” he told The Daily Beast. “People relate when they see faces that look like their own and stories behind each of these deaths.”It’s also incredibly easy to poke holes in this big, flashy figure. Anyone can file a report to the system, which opens it to secondhand or hearsay, repetitious, or even clearly spurious accounts of adverse reactions. (In the past, pro-vaccine advocates have successfully filed reports that a vaccine turned a man into The Hulk and another gave a baby Wonder Woman powers to prove this point.) Health-care providers are also required to report any death they are aware of that occurs soon after a patient receives a vaccine, which at times translates into reports of patently unrelated deaths.The system specifically warns that it was not designed to collect or indicate causal relationships. Researchers just want as much data as possible; they worry about sorting signal from noise later.And there is a lot of noise in the system, even at the best of times. One study found that only 3 percent of a sample of reactions reported to the system were definitively caused by vaccines, and over half were almost certainly unrelated. Although certain vaccines can in theory be lethal in specific contexts for specific people (e.g., if someone has an untreated anaphylactic reaction to a jab), past studies of death reports did not find causal connections to vaccinations.With the rollout of COVID vaccines specifically, Daniel Salmon, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety told The Daily Beast, “We’ve vaccinated roughly a third of the population. That means about a third of all deaths in that period were temporally linked to the vaccination.”What’s more, the elderly and ill populations who received priority access to vaccines early on already had disproportionately high incidental mortality risks post-vaccination compared to the general population. So, many experts weren’t surprised or worried by the apparent spike in death reports in the system that anti-vaxxers have ginned up as proof of a clear and present danger. It is worth noting that COVID-19 deaths have plummeted in recent months in large part because older Americans, usually the majority of fatalities, have been vaccinated safely and effectively.In other words, the vaccines are working.Jonathan Berman, a New York Institute of Technology researcher who has studied anti-vaxxer communities, also noted that, when he analyzed a sample of death reports, he saw a fairly recent jump in short and apparently amateur death claims, including: “shoulder injury death,” “Constipation Shortness of Breath Death,” and “DizzineS.” This run of “terse, non-medical descriptions of few mild symptoms, then death,” as well as the inconsistency of effects reported prior to claimed deaths, he said, “suggests to me that people may be deliberately entering misleading records.”Salmon stressed that he and other doctors still encourage widespread reporting to the federal database. It is a powerful tool for generating hypotheses about and informing the evolution of guidances on vaccine safety—when used with caution. But he pointed out that flooding it with repeated, secondhand, or dubious reports can “cause more harm than good.” The CDC says it investigates every case of death reported, for example. If it has to siphon off limited manpower to chasing down misinformation and noise over and over, the overall pace of investigations may suffer.Rather than draw exclusively on reports to the government, anti-vaxxers have also solicited direct accounts from their ranks for years to build up curated collections of injury and death narratives.Take the group Circle of Mamas, which opposes mandatory vaccinations. One member, who identified herself to The Daily Beast only by the name Courtney, noted that they’ve just been adding COVID vaccine death stories to a pre-existing “Vaccine Injury Stories” page on their site that collects accounts “posted on people’s own [social media] pages, or shared to a vaccine injury group.”Before the pandemic, David Gorski, a doctor who has been monitoring anti-vaxxer communities and their activities for around two decades, said groups often ultimately focused on a handful of evocative injury or death claims, especially those in which victims or their families are willing to step up and become strong anti-vax advocates.“These death stories are very effective,” he explained, “because they are so difficult to counter without appearing to be attacking a grieving parent, or even saying that they are lying.”The ‘Terrorgram’ Plot by Neo-Nazis to Seduce Anti-VaxxersNo such vocal focal figure has emerged for the COVID vaccine death narrative, though some death-hunting groups appear to be intent on finding one. Admins on the large Telegram channel have said they are trying to form a group of loved ones of supposed vaccine victims to discuss advocacy, and to make a video of direct, personal accounts of deaths. Hausman suspects that this may mean COVID vaccine skeptics and opponents are struggling to find people with strong and cogent narratives of loss willing to speak out. In the absence of these figures, time-consuming hunts for and compilations of uneven and often sparse accounts of people dying hours-to-weeks after getting COVID shots are the best skeptics and denialists can do.As lame as the effort it is, it may be having an impact.Some research suggests that encountering a barrage of brief and loose narratives about death and injury following vaccination, like those on death-hunting hubs, can decrease people’s confidence in vaccines—even when they don’t fully buy the accounts. Reich told The Daily Beast that when she researches vaccine injury narratives, sometimes the repetition of claims of heartbreak and tragedy wears on her to the point that even she starts to feel doubt and concern. She has to stop and reconsider “whether what I know is real about vaccines is really real.”Some death narrative compilers have expressly noted that they believe or hope repeatedly listing these narratives may lead readers to see a pattern between COVID vaccinations and instances of illness and death.“All I do is present the direct words, photos, and stories of the victims—or foreign media accounts,” Wilkins told The Daily Beast when asked about his assertion that connecting COVID vaccines and deaths is common sense, “and let people draw their own conclusions. Most of our readers / subscribers put together these repeated incidents.”One thing is for sure: There is a substantial and important potential audience for this persuasion push.“There are a lot of fence-sitters right now,” Salmon, the Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, added. “Research shows that 30 to 40 percent of the population is unsure about COVID vaccines.” The type of arguments or detail that move fence-sitters one way or the other vary highly from group to group, he added, so it’s hard to say how many can or would be swayed by the stories on death-hunting hubs.But in general, we know news stories temporally linking vaccination and death often go viral—which is likely why so many outlets irresponsibly report them. Reich suspects that the isolation of the pandemic makes it easier for people to fall into silos filled with death narratives, as well, and to accept them more easily without more diverse voices and sources of information in their lives to challenge or balance them. A couple of local news reports also suggest these hubs have played a role in some people’s decisions to protest vaccination policies.That is a worrying sign, as America’s quest to vaccinate a critical mass of citizens against COVID-19 slows into a grind against a wall of vaccine hesitancy and outright opposition.“I get emails daily,” Wilkins claimed in a message to The Daily Beast, “from people thanking me for showing and telling them the truth, with many telling me I ‘saved them’ from getting the shots.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-White House aide reveals 'inside story' of what happened when Trump claimed injecting disinfectant could cure COVID-19

    Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared how then-President Donald Trump veered off-course in a press briefing.

  • Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3

    Chauvin had at least 17 complaints filed against him throughout his 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, but he also commendations for valor.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Afghanistan War: How can the West fight terrorism after leaving?

    As Western troops prepare to go, there are concerns over the future of counter-terrorism operations.

  • J&J vaccines should be heading back to Florida after FDA lifts pause on the shots

    Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are one step closer to resuming in Florida now that the Food & Drug Administration on Friday evening lifted a national pause on the vaccines after blood-clot concerns arose.

  • Flower Subscriptions Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts

    Keep those fresh flowers coming Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Johnny Gaudreau scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 5-2

    Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens for the second straight night, 5-2 on Saturday. Calgary closed within four points of Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. “It’s right there for us,” Gaudreau said.

  • Sadiq Khan under fire as cost of plan to move City Hall soars

    The cost of Sadiq Khan's plan to move City Hall to an east London exhibition centre increased by 70 per cent in just eight months, raising questions about the financial management of the project. The move will now require a one-off payment of £13.6 million. In July, the capital's Mayor told London Assembly members that the cost would be £8 million. It is a higher percentage increase than that seen in the Crossrail budget. Mr Khan has faced criticism from a cross-party group of London Assembly members, including the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, for a lack of transparency over the plan's finances. Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, accused Mr Khan of "trying to hide the ever-increasing costs", adding that "in the space of a few months, Khan has managed to increase the cost by over £5 million, and the move hasn't even started yet. There are serious questions to answer here". Caroline Pidgeon, the only Liberal Democrat assembly member, expressed similar dismay in a combative meeting with Mr Khan's advisers. She said: "We were previously told that you were absolutely confident in your estimates for the move costs and these were set to be about £8 million. The wording was that they were 'robust'. You were very confident about them." Despite the inflating initial costs, Mr Khan insisted the move will save money in the long run, pointing to the fact that the Greater London Authority would no longer have to pay rent on City Hall on the South Bank as the new building, called The Crystal and in the Royal Docks, is publicly owned.

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • The race atop the NHL Central between the Panthers and Hurricanes just got tighter

    The Canes, the Central Division leaders, managed at least a point after giving away a two-goal third-period lead against Florida.

  • Pérez Family Foundation launches second round of grants for Miami-Dade arts programs

    More than $1.5 million in grants for local cultural organizations is up for grabs

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • 'Saturday Night Live' taps Elon Musk to host. No kidding

    Elon Musk, the temperamental CEO of Tesla and SpaceX chief designer, will host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest.